PEP Public Meeting

The next public meeting of the Panel for Educational Policy will be held this Wed., July 19th at 6:00 p.m. at M.S. 131 at 100 Hester Street, New York, NY 10001.

In accordance with City Council legislation, the meeting will now be live-streamed. To access this service, please register at http://www.learndoe.org/pep/. Registration will remain open until the meeting’s adjournment. A recording and transcript will be posted to the Panel website following the meeting. Please be aware that if you choose to attend this meeting, your image or voice, or the image or voice of your child, may appear in the live-stream footage, or in the recording that will be posted to the Panel website.

Sign Up For Public Comment

Speaker sign-up for agenda items B-C will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the door and will close promptly at 6:30 p.m. Speakers may only sign themselves up for public comment, and only those who signed up will be permitted to speak during the appropriate public comment period(s). Each speaker will be allowed two minutes to speak during the public comment period(s) for which they signed up.

Interpretation Services

Interpretation services will be provided in Spanish; interpretation services for other languages will be provided upon request. American Sign Language will be provided through reservation only 212.374.5472 or at panel@schools.nyc.gov.