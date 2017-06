Pension Pullout

City funds divested from private prison companies

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

NYC is first to fold.

New York City has become the first major public pension system in the nation to fully divest from private prisons.

On June 8, City Comptroller Scott Stringer announced that the city had liquidated around $48 million in stocks and bonds related to three private prison companies.

The move comes after alleged incidents of human rights abuses across the private prison industry, which includes about 126,000 inmates across 30 different states, said Stringer, who noted that private prisons have higher rates of security and safety incidents than their public counterparts.

In a 2016 audit, federal investigators found that private prisons have far higher rates of security and safety incidents per capita than comparable public institutions. Federal authorities have found that some private prisons have sought to reduce overcrowding by improperly confining rule-abiding inmates in segregated units, which are similar to solitary confinement. Limited and poor-quality medical care are also commonly reported within the industry.

“Many lack sufficient medical care,” added Stringer. “According to reports, one private prison allegedly went without a single full-time doctor for more than six months, and as a result people are dying in prisons.”

Private prison companies also operate private immigration detention centers, which house as many as 65 percent of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees, and it is expected that the White House will expand the use of those prisons and private detention facilities to house immigrants it intends to hold and deport.

Thus far in Fiscal Year 2017, at least eight immigrant detainees have died in those private facilities, Stringer said.

As Comptroller, Stringer serves as the investment advisor to, and custodian and a trustee of, the city’s pension funds, which are composed of the New York City Employees’ Retirement System (NYCERS), Teachers’ Retirement System, New York City Police Pension Fund, New York City Fire Department Pension Fund and the Board of Education Retirement System.

After a lengthy review, the trustees of all five pension funds voted in mid-May to divest.

As fiduciaries, the Comptroller and fellow Trustees are able to consider divestment only when an analysis finds that the move would add minimal to no risk to the pension funds. That study, conducted by the Comptroller’s Office and outside consultants, found that divesting would add minimal or no risk to the Pension Funds’ portfolios. This finding was substantiated by the Pension Funds’ counsel, which concurred that divestment would not violate the Trustees’ fiduciary duty.

Stringer then directed investment managers to liquidate all investments in companies that derive at least 20 percent of their revenue from private prisons, including both direct investments and stock owned as part of an index fund.

Investments were divested from three private companies — GEO Group, CoreCivic and G4S.

“This is an industry that profits off of mass incarceration and makes money by furthering approaches that don’t work,” said Stringer.

In response, advocacy groups cheered the decision and pledged to keep up the pressure.

“We have highlighted this injustice over the past month as part of our Corporate Backers of Hate campaign, which has exposed the corporations who are locking up members of our community, like CoreCivic and the Geo Group—and those that are financing them, like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo,” said Javier H. Valdés, Co-Executive Director of Make the Road New York (MRNY) in a statement. “Last week, our members spoke directly to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon at the company’s shareholder meeting and demanded that the company cease financing private prisons. Mr. Dimon said that the company would look into the matter. Mr. Dimon and the JPMorgan Chase board of trustees must now take a hard look at NYCERS’s decision as they consider their company’s complicity with private prison and immigrant detention companies.”

JPMorgan Chase has awarded a $132.5 million line of credit to CoreCivic and partnered with additional banks to provide Geo Group a $900 million line of credit.

“We continue to demand that financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase disassociate themselves from Trump and change their business practices,” he added. “They should follow NYCERS’ lead and cease all financial involvement with private immigration detention and prison companies.”

Public Advocate Letitia James also applauded the decision.

“Today, we are taking a large step forward, not only to protect our values and our morals, but also to protect lives,” she said.

The Comptroller’s office will analyze the portfolios to ensure no additional private prison investments have been added.

“We cannot allow the private prisons who are driving the public policies of criminal justice across this country to exploit the system, and at the same time do it with the money of the pensioners and the people that I represent,” said Henry Garrido, President of DC 37, who serves as Trustee as a member of the New York City Employees’ Retirement System.

“New York should not incentivize the private prison business,” said Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr., whose representative Geneal Chacón serves as Trustee. “For-profit prisons create a perverse incentive to lock away our citizens, especially from traditionally underserved minority communities, and today’s announcement that our city’s pension system will divest from this predatory industry is welcome.”

The corporations targeted denounced the move.

“We strongly reject the baseless claims that led to this misguided decision,” said the GEO Group in a statement. “We’re proud of our longstanding record providing high quality services, while treating the men and women in our care with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Nonetheless, Stringer said he hoped that other cities would follow New York’s lead in getting out of investments to private prison companies.

“We collaborate with major pension funds around the country on a lot of issues,” explained Stringer. “I do think our move today could set in motion divestment of other pension funds around the country.”

For more information, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov.