“Pay Rent or Pay Bail”

Activists seek regulation of bail bond industry

Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos by Gregg McQueen and Desiree Johnson

When Harvey Murphy was arrested several years ago, he was faced with a $2,000 bail fee.

Murphy posted his bail but was then unable to afford his rent, causing him to lose his apartment.

“I was homeless because of it,” Murphy said.

“It’s either pay rent or pay bail,” he remarked. “It’s a sad thing.”

Murphy and other activists gathered this past Tues., Dec. 12th to deliver a petition containing 30,000 signatures to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Manhattan office. The petition asks Cuomo to create oversight of the commercial bail bond industry, which they said is exploiting low-income New Yorkers.

Nick Malinowski, Civil Rights Campaign Director with VOCAL-NY, said as many as 12,000 people in New York City are imprisoned each year because of inability to afford bail.

“It’s $20 million dollars a year that we know about in terms of fees and premiums that are being extracted from our low-income communities of color,” he said.

Advocates said the privatized, for-profit bail bond industry is largely unregulated and predatory in nature, taking advantage of consumers whose loved ones are facing jail time.

“It’s common sense that this industry should be regulated, but it’s not,” said Peter Goldberg, Executive Director of the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, an organization that pays bail for over 1,500 low-income individuals annually.

He said the average bail for someone accused of a misdemeanor in New York City is $1,000. For felonies, the average fee is $10,000, which Goldberg said is beyond the means of most New Yorkers.

“Over 50 percent of Americans don’t have $500 in available cash to use in the event of an emergency,” said Goldberg. “And obviously, a loved one being imprisoned on Rikers Island is an emergency.”

“The rich can get out because they can pay, but the poor cannot,” remarked Marilyn Reyes, community organizer with VOCAL-NY.

Roger Headley said he went to jail for a weapons charge at age 20 because he couldn’t afford to pay the $10,000 bail.

Headley insisted that he was innocent of the charges, but couldn’t post bail or properly defend himself while incarcerated.

“If they had offered me a different option other than cash bail, like supervised arrest, I could have worked to prove my innocence,” he said. “It’s easier to defend yourself from out here.”

In June, Brooklyn Community Bail Fund released a report detailing bail bond companies operating without licenses and in violation of state laws.

“There’s a complete lack of transparency,” said Goldberg, who said the names of some companies will be different outside the store than if consumers call them.

Goldberg said his organization has spoken with the city’s Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) about predatory bail bond companies, as well the New York City Council about empowering DCA to help watch over the industry.

“They haven’t made it a priority to this point,” he said. “What we’d like is actual regulation from the state, but the city should be taking action to make sure that vulnerable, low-income individuals actually know what their rights are.”

Reyes suggested that the city should present information on consumer rights to those facing bail.

“When you get in a cab, you can read what your rights are as a passenger, but you don’t know anything about rights when facing bail,” she said. “They take advantage of our pain and our despair.”

DCA reported that it is currently examining the industry and potential safeguards for consumers.

“The Department of Consumer Affairs is actively looking into the commercial bail bond industry and exploring ways to safeguard our communities and to hold this industry accountable to consumers, as the city is a proponent of less reliance on money bail,” said DCA Commissioner Lorelei Salas in a statement. “Any company that preys on New Yorkers, many of whom are from families and communities that are struggling with financial stability, should not be tolerated in our city.”

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said the Governor supported revamping the state’s bail system.

“Reforming New York’s bail system continues to be a top priority of this administration and we look forward to engaging with all stakeholders throughout this process,” Azzopardi said.

Malinowski said the state’s ultimate goal should be to end the practice of cash bail altogether.

“What we need to do is eliminate cash bail, eliminate the industry,” he said. “But until then, we need more oversight.”

For more information on the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund report, please visit brooklynbailfund.org.