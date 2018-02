Patria Power

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

The chamber was charged up.

The City Council held its annual Dominican Heritage Month Celebration on Mon., Feb. 26 at City Hall, complete with folkloric rhythms and dancers, patriotic songs and hearty cheers of “¡Que viva la Republica!”

The event was hosted by Councilmembers Rafael Espinal, Antonio Reynoso, Fernando Cabrera and Ydanis Rodríguez to celebrate Dominican Independence Day.

Reynoso noted that the Dominican community in New York City comprises 800,000 residents. He remarked the Dominican culture “is alive and well, contributing to this great city.”

Dominicans, who now number almost 2 million in population, are now the fifth-largest Latino group in the United States.

This year’s celebration honored Fausto Pichardo, the first NYPD officer of Dominican heritage to be named a two-star chief; Milady C. Báez, Deputy Chancellor of the Department of Education; and Wendy García, Chief Diversity Officer in the New York City Comptroller’s Office.

Also present were a number of community and union leaders, including uptown community advocate María Luna and Henry Garrido, the first Latino to head DC 37, the largest municipal employees union in New York City, and a native of the Dominican Republic.

“Not only will we celebrate our achievements, but also we know that the only way we can make our city the best one in the whole world, is if we work hard to be sure that every single child — Dominican, Latino, white, Anglo, African American and Asian, have the same opportunity,” said Rodríguez.