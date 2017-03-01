Story and photos by Gregg McQueen To Cedric Goodhouse, water is sacred. “Water is life, not just for me, but for all of mankind,” remarked Goodhouse, the Hunkpapa Lakota Chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation, which is located near the construction site of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. Plans call for the $3.7 billion oil pipeline to run underneath the Missouri River, the only source of clean water for the Sioux Reservation. Sioux tribe members and their supporters have dug in to protest the pipeline, which they view as an environmental threat. Goodhouse said he has witnessed authorities mistreating people from the reservation engaged in peaceful prayer protests. “Grandmas, children getting hurt, just to pray,” he said. Goodhouse was among the indigenous leaders and environmental activists who rallied at City Hall on Thurs., Feb. 22, urging Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Comptroller Scott Stringer to pull municipal assets out of banks funding the Dakota Access Pipeline, often referred to as DAPL. Groups assembling on the steps included the American Indian Law Alliance; American Indian Community House; New Economy Project; and Bronx Climate Justice North. Betty Lyons, President and Executive Director of the American Indian Law Alliance, asked for New York City to follow the lead of Seattle, which recently severed business ties with Wells Fargo over its connection to the pipeline. She noted that the New York City pension fund, which provides benefits to firefighters, police officers and teachers, has approximately $165 billion in investments with Wells Fargo. “That needs to be divested,” Lyons stated. “Wells Fargo alone underwrote half a billion dollars in New York City municipal bonds, and they’re about to get a new contract. So, Mr. Mayor, you have to do something about this and you have to do it now.” The activists responded with chants of “Do it now!” Recently, President Donald Trump issued executive orders that would grant the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline project necessary permits, paving the way for construction to resume. When finished, the pipeline would be more than 1,100 miles long and connect the Bakken and Three Forks oil fields to Patoka, Illinois. “The violation of the environment, the violation of Native American sovereignty at Standing Rock, has galvanized Native people in a way I have not seen in my life, because we all understand this pipeline is a threat to our very existence, and the existence of future generations,” said Rick Chavolla, member of the Executive Board of the American Indian Community House (AICH). The group was founded in 1969 as the “first urban Native American community resource” and organizers say the organization represents the largest Indigenous community presence in the New York metropolitan area. On February 17, de Blasio sent a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of Wells Fargo, asking the bank to withdraw funding for the pipeline. Chavolla urged de Blasio to sever the city’s financial ties with the bank, and any others connected to the pipeline, including Citibank, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, HSBC and TD Bank. “Talk is OK, but action is what really counts,” remarked Chavolla, who said the city can exert considerable influence over the banks as a major institutional investor. “Please, Mr. Mayor, stand up for us, and the environment,” he urged. The Mayor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment. While the City Comptroller cannot independently enact a decision to divest the pension fund — the decision must be made by the entire Board of Trustees — Stringer has suggested that the city can better influence the banks by maintaining a relationship with them. “We support those standing up against DAPL and join them in defending the human rights of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe,” said a spokesperson for the City Comptroller’s office. “The more the public speaks out, the better. That’s why last week we, along with a large group of investors, sent a letter pressuring these banks to change the route of the pipeline and respect the tribe’s sovereignty. In every situation in which we see wrong, we believe in using our position as a major shareholder to change behavior and change policy.” The Sioux tribe’s protest camp near the pipeline site garnered national media attention and was credited with instigating a temporary halt to construction. Goodhouse has seen first-hand how protestors are handled by authorities. “Mace, water cannons, concussion grenades, runner bullets, batons — this is the stuff that’s hurting people,” he said. “That’s what [these banks] are paying for.” The protest camp, which housed thousands, was emptied on February 22, following an evacuation order by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. “Our spirits our not down,” said Goodhouse of the camp’s closure. “We will continue this fight.” Activists expressed concern that an oil spill or leak from the pipeline could contaminate the Missouri River, and the nearby Ogallala Aquifier, which provides fresh water for drinking and agriculture. Lyons said that alternate energy need to be explored. “Why can’t we invest in something that’s renewable, that’s sustainable?” she remarked. “Mother Nature doesn’t need another pipeline, she needs a lifeline.” Genesis Tuyuc, a New Yorker of Mayan Kaqchikel descent, said she hoped that awareness of the potential environmental hazards from the pipeline could increase now that Trump has given the project his approval. “The world needs to know what’s going on,” said Tuyuc, a student at Columbia University. “This isn’t fake news; this is what’s happening.” For more information, please visit the American Indian Community House at www.aich.org or the American Indian Law Alliance www.ailanyc.org. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Para Cedric Goodhouse, el agua es sagrada. “El agua es vida, no sólo para mí, sino para toda la humanidad”, comentó Goodhouse, el presidente Hunkpapa Lakota de la Reservación India Sioux de Standing Rock, que se encuentra cerca del sitio de construcción del controvertido Oleoducto Dakota Access. Los planes exigen que el oleoducto de 3,700 millones de dólares corra por debajo del río Missouri, la única fuente de agua limpia para la Reserva Sioux. Los miembros de la tribu sioux y sus partidarios no ceden y protestan contra el oleoducto, que ven como una amenaza ambiental. Goodhouse dijo que ha sido testigo del maltrato de las autoridades a la gente de la reserva, que se ha involucrado en protestas pacíficas de oración. “Abuelas y niños son lastimados, solo por orar”, dijo. Goodhouse estuvo entre los líderes indígenas y activistas ambientales que se reunieron en el ayuntamiento el jueves 22 de febrero, instando al alcalde Bill de Blasio y al contralor de la Ciudad, Scott Stringer, a sacar activos municipales de los bancos que financian el Oleoducto Dakota Access, también referido como DAPL (por sus siglas en inglés). Los grupos reunidos en los escalones incluyeron la Alianza de Leyes Indio Americanas; la Casa de la Comunidad Indio Americana; el Proyecto Nueva Economía; y Justicia Climática Norte del Bronx. Betty Lyons, presidenta and directora ejecutiva de la Alianza de Leyes Indio Americanas, pidió que la ciudad de Nueva York siga el ejemplo de Seattle, que recientemente rompió sus lazos comerciales con Wells Fargo por su conexión con el oleoducto. Señaló que el fondo de pensiones de la Ciudad de Nueva York, que proporciona beneficios a los bomberos, policías y maestros, tiene aproximadamente $165 mil millones de dólares en inversiones con Wells Fargo. “Eso necesita ser liquidado”, dijo Lyons. “Wells Fargo aseguró la mitad de mil millones de dólares en bonos municipales de la ciudad de Nueva York, y está a punto de obtener un nuevo contrato. Así que, señor alcalde, usted tiene que hacer algo al respecto y tiene que hacerlo ahora”. Los activistas respondieron con cánticos de: “¡Hágalo ahora!”. Recientemente, el presidente Donald Trump emitió órdenes ejecutivas que otorgarían al controvertido proyecto Oleoducto Dakota Access los permisos necesarios, allanando el camino para que la construcción se reanude. Cuando esté termine, el oleoducto tendría más de 1,100 millas de largo y conectaría los campos petroleros Bakken y Three Forks con Patoka, Illinois. “La violación del medio ambiente y de la soberanía de los nativos americanos en Standing Rock, ha motivado a los pueblos indígenas de una manera que no he visto en mi vida, porque todos entendemos que este oleoducto es una amenaza para nuestra propia existencia y la existencia de las generaciones futuras “, dijo Rick Chavolla, miembro de la Junta Ejecutiva de la Casa Comunitaria Indio Americana (AICH). El grupo fue fundado en 1969 Como el “primer recurso comunitario de la comunidad indígena urbana” y los organizadores dicen que la organización representa la mayor presencia de la comunidad indígena en el área metropolitana de Nueva York. El 17 de febrero, De Blasio envió una carta al director general de Wells Fargo, solicitando al banco que retire los fondos para el oleoducto. Chavolla instó a De Blasio a romper los lazos financieros de la ciudad con el banco y con cualquier otro conectado al oleoducto, incluyendo Citibank, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, HSBC y TD Bank. “La charla está bien, pero la acción es lo que realmente cuenta”, comentó Chavolla, quien dijo que la ciudad puede ejercer una influencia considerable sobre los bancos como un importante inversor institucional. “Por favor, señor alcalde, defiéndanos, a nosotros y al medio ambiente”, instó. La Alcaldía no respondió a una solicitud de comentarios. Si bien el contralor de la Ciudad no puede -de forma independiente- tomar la decisión de desinvertir el fondo de pensiones -esta debe ser tomada por todo el Consejo de Administración- Stringer ha sugerido que la ciudad puede influir mejor en los bancos manteniendo una relación con ellos. “Apoyamos a los que se oponen al DAPL y nos unimos a ellos en la defensa de los derechos humanos de la tribu Sioux Standing Rock”, dijo un portavoz de la oficina del contralor. “Cuanto más hable el público, mejor. Es por eso que la semana pasada, junto con un gran grupo de inversionistas, enviamos una carta presionando a estos bancos para que cambien la ruta del oleoducto y respeten la soberanía de la tribu. En cada situación en la que vemos mal, creemos en usar nuestra posición como accionistas principales para cambiar el comportamiento y las políticas”. El campamento de protesta de la tribu Sioux, cerca del sitio del oleoducto, atrajo la atención de los medios de comunicación nacionales y se le atribuyó el instigar un alto temporal a la construcción. Goodhouse ha visto de primera mano cómo los manifestantes son manejados por las autoridades. “Gas pimienta, cañones de agua, golpes, granadas, motocicletas, garrotes… esto es lo que está lastimando a la gente”, dijo. “Eso es lo que [estos bancos] están pagando”. El campamento de protesta, que albergaba a miles, fue vaciado el 22 de febrero, después de una orden de evacuación del gobernador de Dakota del Norte, Doug Burgum. “Nuestros ánimos no han decaído”, dijo Goodhouse del cierre del campamento. “Continuaremos esta pelea”. Los activistas expresaron su preocupación de que un derrame de petróleo o una fuga del oleoducto pudiera contaminar el río Missouri y el cercano acuífero Ogallala, que proporciona agua fresca para beber y para la agricultura. Lyons dijo que la energía alternativa necesita ser explorada. “¿Por qué no podemos invertir en algo que es renovable, que es sustentable?”, comentó. “La madre naturaleza no necesita otro oleoducto, necesita una cuerda salvavidas”. Genesis Tuyuc, neoyorquina descendente de Mayan Kaqchikel, dijo que espera que aumente la preocupación sobre los posibles peligros ambientales del oleoducto, ahora que Trump ha dado su aprobación al proyecto. “El mundo necesita saber qué está pasando”, dijo Tuyuc, estudiante de la Universidad Columbia. “Esto no es una noticia falsa, esto es lo que está sucediendo.” Para obtener más información, por favor visite la Casa de la Comunidad Indio Americana en www.aich.org o la Alianza de las Leyes Indio Americanas www.ailanyc.org.
Pass on the pipeline
Call for municipal divestment on DAPL
Rechazo al oleoducto
Llamado a la desinversión municipal del DAPL
