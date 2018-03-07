Story and photos by Gregg McQueen NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan hosted a special luncheon for families on March 5 to celebrate the hospital’s “baby-friendly” designation. The accreditation recognizes hospitals that encourage and promote breastfeeding. The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative was launched in 1991 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and is administered in the U.S. by Baby-Friendly USA. Partners in Prime
Metropolitan noted for early child care
Socios en la excelencia
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan hosted a special luncheon for families on March 5 to celebrate the hospital’s “baby-friendly” designation.
The accreditation recognizes hospitals that encourage and promote breastfeeding.
The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative was launched in 1991 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and is administered in the U.S. by Baby-Friendly USA.
Metropolitan was officially awarded the designation last August.
“It’s about prestige,” said Mary Carty, Senior Associate Director of Nursing at Metropolitan. “There’s a prestige to the designation and what it means compared to other hospitals.”
The hospital invited 30 families to the luncheon.
“These are moms who are exclusively breastfeeding,” said Diane Vélez, Breastfeeding Coordinator and Lactation Consultant at Metropolitan. “We wanted to celebrate their effort and hard work to breastfeed their babies.”
Of the 947 babies born at Metropolitan’s Women’s Health Center in 2017, 97 percent initiated breastfeeding immediately following delivery.
Vélez said Metropolitan runs breastfeeding support groups, a “well baby clinic” and offers telephone support.
The Department of Health also offers a Newborn Home Visiting Program, which provides in-home visits.
“There’s nothing compared to breastfeeding when it comes to nutrition,” said Vélez. “The challenge is not using formula. And for those who struggle with breastfeeding, it could be psychological. We need to give them that support.”
About 450 U.S. hospitals have been awarded the designation, according to Baby-Friendly USA’s website.
Metropolitan became the eighth site in the NYC Health + Hospitals system to earn the baby-friendly status.
In 2012, the Health + Hospitals system committed to having all of its hospitals earn the designation, a goal that Vélez said grew out of a friendly competition with the West Coast.
“In California, almost all the hospitals are baby-friendly,” said Vélez. “We wanted to be the first system of hospitals on the east coast to have the designation. We’re almost there, with three more to go.”
Verónica Munive, mother of two-month-old Charlene, said she has done well with breastfeeding at home since giving birth at Metropolitan.
“All the help that they gave me at the hospital really helped me once I got home,” she said. “The experience was very nice.”
The Women’s Health Center at Metropolitan has private suites for labor, delivery and recovery with 24-hour visitation.
Patients also have access to a 24-hour midwifery service, and the hospital offers wireless fetal monitoring, so that mothers can walk and exercise while in labor.
Esther, a Harlem resident, gave birth to her daughter Haven nine weeks earlier at Metropolitan.
She initially planned to give birth at a different hospital, but said she found it “clinical and cold” after touring the birth center there. She was allowed to have a natural birth with a midwife at Metropolitan.
“That’s what I really wanted. Even though I was high risk, I was glad that they would let me do that,” she said. “I had some problems with breastfeeding, but they were very helpful and they gave me some breast-pumping accessories to take home. If I have questions, I know where to get help.”
The hospital allows newborns to stay with their mother’s 24 hours a day during postpartum care.
“Everything’s done at the mom’s bedside — the baby’s bath, the baby’s assessments,” said Vélez. “We don’t separate mommies and babies anymore.”
To receive the baby-friendly accreditation, hospitals must undergo an evaluation by Baby-Friendly USA, including education of hospital staff.
Vélez said that it took five years for Metropolitan to earn its status.
“We had to change a lot of our practices here,” she said. “The staff has to go through a lot of training.”
Carty said the accreditation proved rewarding for the nursing staff, by bringing about a culture change.
“It’s moving toward family-centered care, and getting the family involved,” she said. “Everything is centered around giving moms support.”
For more information, go to nychealthandhospitals.org/metropolitan.
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan organizó un almuerzo especial para familias el 5 de marzo para celebrar la designación “aliado de los bebés” del hospital.
La acreditación reconoce a los hospitales que fomentan y promueven la lactancia materna.
La iniciativa hospitalaria “aliado de los bebés” fue lanzada en 1991 por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y el Fondo de las Naciones Unidas para la Infancia (UNICEF, por sus siglas en inglés), y es administrada en los Estados Unidos por Baby-Friendly USA.
El Metropolitan recibió oficialmente la designación en agosto pasado.
“Se trata de prestigio”, dijo Mary Carty, directora asociada senior de enfermería en Metropolitan. “Hay un prestigio en la designación y en lo que significa en comparación con otros hospitales”.
El hospital invitó a 30 familias al almuerzo.
“Estas son las madres que están amamantando exclusivamente”, dijo Diane Vélez, coordinadora de Lactancia y consultora de lactancia en Metropolitan. “Queríamos celebrar su esfuerzo y ardua labor para amamantar a sus bebés”.
De los 947 bebés nacidos en el Centro de Salud de la Mujer del Metropolitan en 2017, el 97 por ciento inició la lactancia materna inmediatamente después del parto.
Vélez dijo que el Metropolitan cuenta con grupos de apoyo a la lactancia materna, una “clínica para bebés sanos” y además brinda asistencia telefónica.
El departamento de salud también ofrece un programa de visitas a domicilio para recién nacidos, que brinda visitas en el hogar.
“No hay nada comparado con la lactancia materna cuando se trata de nutrición”, dijo Vélez. “El desafío es no usar fórmula. Y para quienes luchan con la lactancia materna, podría ser psicológico. Necesitamos darles ese apoyo”.
Cerca de 450 hospitales de los Estados Unidos han recibido la designación, según el sitio web de Baby-Friendly USA.
El Metropolitan se convirtió en el octavo sitio del sistema NYC Health + Hospitals en obtener el estatus de aliado de los bebés.
En 2012, el sistema de Health + Hospitals se comprometió a que todos sus hospitales obtuvieran la designación, un objetivo que, Vélez dijo, surgió de una competencia amistosa con la Costa Oeste.
“En California, casi todos los hospitales son aliados de los bebés”, dijo Vélez. “Queríamos ser el primer sistema de hospitales en la Costa Este en tener la designación. Ya casi llegamos, faltan otros tres”.
Verónica Munive, madre de Charlene, de dos meses de edad, dijo que le ha ido bien amamantando en casa desde que dio a luz en el Metropolitan.
“Toda la ayuda que me dieron en el hospital fue muy útil una vez que llegué a casa”, dijo. “La experiencia fue muy agradable”.
El centro de salud de la Mujer en el Metropolitan tiene suites privadas para trabajo de parto, alumbramiento y recuperación, con visitas las 24 horas.
Los pacientes también tienen acceso a un servicio de obstetricia las 24 horas, y el hospital ofrece monitoreo fetal inalámbrico, para que las madres puedan caminar y hacer ejercicio mientras están en trabajo de parto.
Esther, una residente de Harlem, dio a luz a su hija Haven nueve semanas antes en el Metropolitan.
Inicialmente planeó dar a luz en un hospital diferente, pero dijo que lo encontró “indiferente y frío” después de recorrer el centro de parto. Se le permitía tener un parto natural con una partera en el Metropolitan.
“Eso es lo que realmente quería. Aunque era un alto riesgo, me alegré de que me dejaran hacer eso”, dijo. “Tuve algunos problemas con la lactancia materna, pero fueron muy serviciales, me dieron algunos accesorios de bombeo de senos para llevar a casa. Si tengo preguntas, sé dónde puedo obtener ayuda”.
El hospital les permite a los recién nacidos quedarse las 24 horas del día con su madre durante la atención posparto.
“Todo se hace al lado de la cama de la madre: el baño del bebé, las evaluaciones”, dijo Vélez. “Ya no separamos a las mamás y los bebés”.
Para recibir la acreditación aliado de los bebés, los hospitales deben someterse a una evaluación por parte de Baby-Friendly USA, incluyendo la formación del personal del hospital.
Vélez dijo que le tomó cinco años al Metropolitan obtener ese estatus.
“Tuvimos que cambiar muchas de nuestras prácticas aquí”, dijo. “El personal tiene que pasar por mucha capacitación”.
Carty dijo que la acreditación resultó gratificante para el personal de enfermería, al provocar un cambio en la cultura.
“Se está moviendo hacia la atención centrada en la familia y hacia el involucramiento de la familia”, dijo. “Todo se centra en brindar apoyo a las madres”.
Para obtener más información, vaya a nychealthandhospitals.org/metropolitan.