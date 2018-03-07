Partners in Prime

Metropolitan noted for early child care

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan hosted a special luncheon for families on March 5 to celebrate the hospital’s “baby-friendly” designation.

The accreditation recognizes hospitals that encourage and promote breastfeeding.

The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative was launched in 1991 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and is administered in the U.S. by Baby-Friendly USA.

Metropolitan was officially awarded the designation last August.

“It’s about prestige,” said Mary Carty, Senior Associate Director of Nursing at Metropolitan. “There’s a prestige to the designation and what it means compared to other hospitals.”

The hospital invited 30 families to the luncheon.

“These are moms who are exclusively breastfeeding,” said Diane Vélez, Breastfeeding Coordinator and Lactation Consultant at Metropolitan. “We wanted to celebrate their effort and hard work to breastfeed their babies.”

Of the 947 babies born at Metropolitan’s Women’s Health Center in 2017, 97 percent initiated breastfeeding immediately following delivery.

Vélez said Metropolitan runs breastfeeding support groups, a “well baby clinic” and offers telephone support.

The Department of Health also offers a Newborn Home Visiting Program, which provides in-home visits.

“There’s nothing compared to breastfeeding when it comes to nutrition,” said Vélez. “The challenge is not using formula. And for those who struggle with breastfeeding, it could be psychological. We need to give them that support.”

About 450 U.S. hospitals have been awarded the designation, according to Baby-Friendly USA’s website.

Metropolitan became the eighth site in the NYC Health + Hospitals system to earn the baby-friendly status.

In 2012, the Health + Hospitals system committed to having all of its hospitals earn the designation, a goal that Vélez said grew out of a friendly competition with the West Coast.

“In California, almost all the hospitals are baby-friendly,” said Vélez. “We wanted to be the first system of hospitals on the east coast to have the designation. We’re almost there, with three more to go.”

Verónica Munive, mother of two-month-old Charlene, said she has done well with breastfeeding at home since giving birth at Metropolitan.

“All the help that they gave me at the hospital really helped me once I got home,” she said. “The experience was very nice.”

The Women’s Health Center at Metropolitan has private suites for labor, delivery and recovery with 24-hour visitation.

Patients also have access to a 24-hour midwifery service, and the hospital offers wireless fetal monitoring, so that mothers can walk and exercise while in labor.

Esther, a Harlem resident, gave birth to her daughter Haven nine weeks earlier at Metropolitan.

She initially planned to give birth at a different hospital, but said she found it “clinical and cold” after touring the birth center there. She was allowed to have a natural birth with a midwife at Metropolitan.

“That’s what I really wanted. Even though I was high risk, I was glad that they would let me do that,” she said. “I had some problems with breastfeeding, but they were very helpful and they gave me some breast-pumping accessories to take home. If I have questions, I know where to get help.”

The hospital allows newborns to stay with their mother’s 24 hours a day during postpartum care.

“Everything’s done at the mom’s bedside — the baby’s bath, the baby’s assessments,” said Vélez. “We don’t separate mommies and babies anymore.”

To receive the baby-friendly accreditation, hospitals must undergo an evaluation by Baby-Friendly USA, including education of hospital staff.

Vélez said that it took five years for Metropolitan to earn its status.

“We had to change a lot of our practices here,” she said. “The staff has to go through a lot of training.”

Carty said the accreditation proved rewarding for the nursing staff, by bringing about a culture change.

“It’s moving toward family-centered care, and getting the family involved,” she said. “Everything is centered around giving moms support.”

For more information, go to nychealthandhospitals.org/metropolitan.