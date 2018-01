Parranda de Poder

Story and photos by Desirée Johnson

The sages first sought shelter.

Despite the steady rain, seniors from around the city gathered at Saint Vartan Church this past Fri., Jan. 12th to mark Three Kings Day, the traditional celebration of the Three Wise Men’s (“Los Magos”) visit with the infant Jesus. The holiday is a cultural and religious touchstone for many throughout the Latin American community, who gather to exchange gifts and take part in a parranda.

The Acacia Network (Acacia), one of the country’s largest Hispanic non-profit organizations, and its affiliate The Institute of the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Elderly (IPRHE) hosted hundreds of seniors for a full day’s roster of music, dance and activities.

“I’m from Puerto Rico,” explained Claudina Luz, a member of the Casa Maria Community Health Center. “I came to enjoy myself, to be with my friends, and to have a nice, happy day.”

Acacia CEO Raul Russi referenced the significant role seniors play in passing along the customs of a common heritage, particularly in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane María, which displaced thousands of Puerto Ricans.

“This is a continuing tradition,” said Russi. “Having those who came to the United States from many Latin American countries, especially from Puerto Rico, connect with their culture is vital. These people are important and we care about them.”

“Three Kings Day is an important celebration,” added Ángel Santini, Acacia’s Event and Public Relations Coordinator for Special Projects. “It is good for elderly people who come with their traditions from their countries of origin.”

As they spoke, guests enjoyed salsa and merengue – and even hip-hop and reggaeton – on the dance floor.

The IPRHE has focused on fostering a healthy, sustainable environment and culturally competent services for older Latino and minority adults and their families since 1978. Its founder, Suleika Cabrera, spoke of the organization’s mission to “defend the rights of seniors through action.” She said that the partnership with Acacia had served to advance the group’s work.

“We have to thank Mr. Russi and Acacia for contributing important programs to IPRHE,” she said.

For Ruth Vásquez, the proof was in the party.

“This is all about dancing and celebrating,” said IPRHE member Vásquez. “I grew up in a Puerto Rican culture. I was looking for a place where I could get together with my people.”

And it was far from her first get-together with the group.

“I’ve been a part of this for ten years,” she laughed as she danced with friends. “I have gone on their trips to Puerto Rico and I have been to most of their events.”

Gregory Ginyard had traveled from the Arturo Schomburg Senior Center with friends.

“The center is very nice,” he said. “I know a lot of people there. They have exercise, they have movies, and they have trips.”

Organizers say they plan a dynamic roster of programs and events throughout the year.

“Our main focus is to get the seniors active,” said Acacia’s Chief of Staff Lymaris Albors. “We don’t want them to just go to the senior center and sit down and go for food. We are constantly trying to get them to do yoga, Zumba, an art class, and intergenerational programming.”

In attendance also was the Secretary of State of New York Rossana Rosado.

“I heard there was live music and I said, ‘I’ll be there,’” joked Rosado, who shared a message from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“[He congratulates] everyone on the season’s greetings,” said Rosado. “He also wants people to know that we have Puerto Rico very close to our hearts.”

She said the state was “on the job,” and relayed that a third contingent from the New York Power Authority had recently been deployed to Puerto Rico in ongoing recovery efforts.

Though the event was largely celebratory, some present said they had concerns about potential looming shortfalls in senior services.

“There is not enough funding,” said Albors. “We do what we can with what we receive. But generally, there is not enough funding to provide comprehensive services for the seniors. That’s one of the biggest issues.”

Rosado noted that the anxiety was shared by state government officials as federal policies such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which offers extended insurance options for low-income seniors, are at risk.

“The single most important thing that seniors are facing, and that is becoming a crisis for us, is the way in which the national health policies are affecting seniors,” said Rosado. “That’s something that we’re working aggressively on.”

Still, the day was largely welcomed as an opportunity for reflection and connection – and hours of dancing. Couples held each other close as they whirled about carefully; some joined together in circles and took to nudging each other to the center one by one.

“Let us unite as a community, give thanks for what we accomplished last year and prepare for another great year ahead filled with harmony and peace,” urged Russi.

“Connecting to your roots is so important,” he added. “It gives you pride, respect for who you are and where you’re from.”

For more information, please visit www.acacianetwork.org.