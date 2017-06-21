By Mayor Bill de Blasio Parks aren’t just a place to go for a little exercise or a walk. Parks are where New Yorkers take our summer vacations. Parks are where we experience nature; where we relax; where we spend time with our families. Parks are a saving grace for so many of us. That’s why it is important that our parks are places we can be safe. You may have heard voices telling you our parks are unsafe, but that just isn’t true. The work of the New York Police Department (NYPD) doesn’t end where the pavement ends. New York is the safest big city in the United States and that includes almost 30,000 acres of parks. Almost 15 percent of New York City is covered in parkland, but last year just a single percent of all major crimes in this city happened in our parks. If you want a clear illustration of what that means in real terms just take a look at what happened in Central Park last year. Central Park is one of the most visited attractions in this city. Last year, New York’s backyard played host to a staggering 40 million visitors. That’s more than the entire population of Canada, coming through just one park in our city. Yet, last month, there were a total of five criminal incidents in the entire park. Let me repeat that, the park that saw 40 million visitors last year, experienced a grand total of five incidents of crime in the entire month of May, 2017. That is less than one incident every six days. The NYPD is the greatest police force in the world, in large measure because they never stop innovating and never stop trying to beat their own records. The first three months of 2017 were the safest first three months of any year in recorded New York City history. This May, we saw declines in every major crime when compared to last year. Precision policing is working. Neighborhood policing is taking hold. Police officers and communities are meeting, sharing information and forging new bonds. The reality is that New Yorkers want to help the NYPD. They want to be part of the solution – in our streets and in our parks. Por el alcalde Bill de Blasio Los parques no son sólo un lugar para ir a hacer un poco de ejercicio o dar un paseo. Los parques son donde los neoyorquinos tomamos nuestras vacaciones de verano. Los parques son donde experimentamos la naturaleza; donde nos relajamos; donde pasamos tiempo con nuestras familias. Los parques son una salvación para muchos de nosotros. Por eso es importante que nuestros parques sean lugares donde podamos estar seguros. Usted puede haber escuchado voces diciendo que nuestros parques son inseguros, pero eso no es cierto. El trabajo del NYPD no termina donde termina el pavimento. Nueva York es la ciudad más segura en los Estados Unidos y eso incluye casi 30,000 acres de parques. Casi el 15 por ciento de la ciudad de Nueva York está cubierta de parques, pero el año pasado, solo el uno por ciento de los principales crímenes en esta ciudad ocurrió en nuestros parques. Si desea una clara ilustración de lo que significa en términos reales solo eche un vistazo a lo que pasó en Central Park el año pasado. Central Park es una de las atracciones más visitadas de esta ciudad. El año pasado, el patio trasero de Nueva York recibió unos asombrosos 40 millones de visitantes. Eso es más que toda la población de Canadá llegando a un solo parque en nuestra ciudad. Sin embargo, el mes pasado, hubo un total de cinco incidentes criminales en todo el parque. Permítanme repetir que el parque que vio 40 millones de visitantes el año pasado, experimentó un total de cinco incidentes criminales en todo el mes de mayo de 2017. Eso es menos de un incidente cada seis días. El NYPD es la fuerza policial más grande del mundo, en gran medida porque nunca deja de innovar ni de tratar de superar sus propios récords. Los primeros tres meses de 2017 fueron los primeros tres meses más seguros de cualquier año registrado en la historia de la Ciudad de Nueva York. Este mes de mayo, vimos una disminución en cada crimen mayor en comparación con el año pasado. La vigilancia de precisión está funcionando. El patrullaje vecinal está tomando fuerza. Los oficiales de policía y las comunidades se están reuniendo, compartiendo información y forjando nuevos vínculos. La realidad es que los neoyorquinos quieren ayudar al NYPD. Ellos quieren ser parte de la solución, en nuestras calles y en nuestros parques.
