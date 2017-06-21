Parks as Safe as Streets

By Mayor Bill de Blasio

Parks aren’t just a place to go for a little exercise or a walk. Parks are where New Yorkers take our summer vacations. Parks are where we experience nature; where we relax; where we spend time with our families. Parks are a saving grace for so many of us.

That’s why it is important that our parks are places we can be safe.

You may have heard voices telling you our parks are unsafe, but that just isn’t true. The work of the New York Police Department (NYPD) doesn’t end where the pavement ends. New York is the safest big city in the United States and that includes almost 30,000 acres of parks.

Almost 15 percent of New York City is covered in parkland, but last year just a single percent of all major crimes in this city happened in our parks. If you want a clear illustration of what that means in real terms just take a look at what happened in Central Park last year.

Central Park is one of the most visited attractions in this city. Last year, New York’s backyard played host to a staggering 40 million visitors. That’s more than the entire population of Canada, coming through just one park in our city.

Yet, last month, there were a total of five criminal incidents in the entire park. Let me repeat that, the park that saw 40 million visitors last year, experienced a grand total of five incidents of crime in the entire month of May, 2017. That is less than one incident every six days.

The NYPD is the greatest police force in the world, in large measure because they never stop innovating and never stop trying to beat their own records. The first three months of 2017 were the safest first three months of any year in recorded New York City history.

This May, we saw declines in every major crime when compared to last year.

Precision policing is working. Neighborhood policing is taking hold. Police officers and communities are meeting, sharing information and forging new bonds.

The reality is that New Yorkers want to help the NYPD.

They want to be part of the solution – in our streets and in our parks.