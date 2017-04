Parcels of power, packaged with care

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The packages, diligently packed and labeled, reach every corner of the globe.

But first they must pass through the hands of women working in concert in a small office in Washington Heights.

Stuffed with t-shirts, hoodies and other apparel, the packages are sent to those who ordered items from TeeRico, the officially licensed merchandise store for Hamilton creator and uptown native Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The five women handling the fulfillment duties work from space within the Mama Tingo Child Care and Learning Center. All are clients of the Dominican Women’s Development Center (DWDC), a social services organization that focuses on the needs of women and families.

Previously unemployed, the women are currently being assisted by a $50,000 grant to the DWDC from TeeRico, to handle shipping of items ordered from the online store.

Luis Crespo, who founded and manages TeeRico, said that all sales from the company’s help benefit a cause.

“It’s always about helping somebody else; it’s behind everything we do,” said Crespo. “We’re a vehicle for people who want to help others.”

“We’re very honored to receive the grant from TeeRico,” said Rosita Romero, DWDC’s Executive Director. “The women needed the work and are very happy to be here.”

“It’s good to know that people think of us when they have these types of projects,” she said of DWDC. “It shows that we have created a good reputation over 28 years.”

TeeRico has conducted a series of sweepstakes in recent months to raise money for various organizations, the most recent being a Prizeo contest that raised more than $3 million for Planned Parenthood.

Participants could enter for as little as $10, with grand prize winner receiving tickets to see Hamilton productions in New York, San Francisco and Chicago, with flights and hotels included.

“It’s about empowering women and allowing them to make their own choices,” said Crespo. “The Miranda family believes very strongly in these causes.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s mother, Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, is on the board of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

It is a cause to which the clinical psychologist and women’s rights advocate is staunchly committed.

“When I was approached to join the board, I immediately accepted the invitation,” she wrote in a recent essay. “No other grassroots organization has this kind of connection with women, men, and teens. It has been the go-to place for many in this country.”

Though the three-month grant project is due to wrap up at the end of April, the endeavor has made its mark.

“I’m learning new skills,” said Ramona Nivar Soriano, a Washington Heights resident. “This is going to be on my résumé and will help me in the future.”

Soriano said she had been unemployed for a year, after working a series of odd jobs as a cashier and a warehouse worker.

After having her second child several months, ago, Soriano longed to return to work.

“I feel more useful now,” Soriano remarked. “It’s rewarding to help support my family.”

The fulfillment workers are being kept busy, as they are tasked with shipping out a total of 160,000 items, packing an average of 2,000 a day, Crespo said.

Crespo said that early in the project, the ladies were packaging items faster than shipping company DHL could process them.

“These five women were outpacing a billion-dollar company,” he remarked.

Employee Shirley Ríos said she was as grateful for the employment as she was for the connection with DWDC.

“I had never really been part of a women’s group before,” Ríos said. “I’ve been able to get to know ladies from different backgrounds and we’ve formed friendships.”

“These are other women who were also out of work,” Ríos added. “We can relate to each other.”

DWDC assists about 9,000 women per year through a variety of programs such as employment assistance, ESL, citizenship and GED classes and immigrant advocacy workshops.

The group also offers domestic violence programs that includes a 24-hour hotline and support groups, explained Romero.

“We have a 10-week curriculum where we train domestic violence survivors to become leaders against violence, and can help other women with their own issues,” Romero said.

“We’re not only helping people with their lives, we help them become agents of change in other people’s lives as well,” she stated.

DWDC also operates the Mama Tingo Childcare Center, which provides daycare and UPK services for 110 local children.

Romero said that the current political climate makes her organization more motivated than ever to assist women, immigrants, and LGBTQ and low-income New Yorkers – all of whom she refused to label as victims.

“What society perceives as the most vulnerable are the ones who are being attacked. But we believe that those populations are not vulnerable at all,” remarked Romero. “On the contrary, we are very strong. We work hard and take care of our own.”

She urged women and immigrants to come together to work for change, rather than to feel fearful.

“We don’t get down – we try harder,” Romero said. “That’s the message that we’re sending to people in our community.”

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2nGxwMi or call 212.994.6060.