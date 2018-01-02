Story by Gregg McQueen Four decades later, the three kings (and queens) still reign. The East Harlem streets will once again be taken over by real camels, giant hand-made puppets and live music, when El Museo del Barrio celebrates its annual Three Kings Day Parade on Fri., Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. Long rooted as a neighborhood institution, the parade is now in its 41st year. It celebrates Three Kings Day, or the Epiphany, one of the most important holidays on the cultural and religious calendar of many from the Latin Caribbean. The parade route begins at 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and ends on 115th Street and Park Avenue. In the aftermath of Hurricane María, the observance of Puerto Rican heritage will take on a more poignant meaning, said Ana Chireno, Director of Government and Community Affairs for El Museo. “We had a galvanizing event this year that brought the community together,” said Chireno of the hurricane. “It definitely hangs over this year’s parade.” El Museo has been active in attempting to help those affected by María. In October, the museum held an artwork auction, raising $18,000 to aid hurricane victims. In addition to the typical parade glitz, this year’s march carries added cultural significance, with the current U.S. political climate causing immigrant communities to feel oppressed. “Parades aren’t normally thought of as political events, but with people feeling that that their heritage is under attack, celebrating culture is politically powerful,” remarked Chinero. She said the theme for this year’s parade is “Freedom Fighters,” intended to celebrate individuals dedicated to promoting liberty and equality. The parade boasts three women as its Honorary Kings, a rarity for the Three Kings Parade. Bárbara Hernández, actress and LGBTQ activist, Paola Mendoza, filmmaker and artistic director of the Women’s March on Washington and Ana-Ofelia Rodríguez, Director of Community Development for Broadway Housing Communities, will all take center stage as 2018 Honorary Kings. Hernández becomes the first Puerto Rican Transgendered artist to be honored in the parade, Chireno said. “I think it’s a strong statement that all three Kings are women,” she stated. Leading the parade will be its longtime King Emeritus, Jesús ‘Papoleto’ Meléndez, a poet, performance artist and East Harlem native. This year’s Madrinas are Sandra García-Betancourt, Poet, Writer, Arts Activist and Administrator; Ana Maria López, Assistant Professor of the Humanities Department/Latin American and Caribbean Unit at Hostos Community College; Nancy Pereira, Family Leadership Coordinator, School District 4; Vanessa Pérez-Rosario, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Puerto Rican and Latino Studies at Brooklyn College; and Jaritza Taveras-Caba, Director of Community Affairs, Manhattan North Management. The 2018 Padrinos are Jorge Merced, Artistic Director of Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (PRTT); M. Tony Peralta, Designer and Artist, Hatuey Ramos-Fermín, Director of Programs and Community Engagement, The Laundromat Project; Adrián ‘Viajero’ Román, Artist; and Charlie Vásquez, Deputy Director at Bronx Council on the Arts. The morning will kick off with a breakfast at El Museo featuring the Honorary Kings (who are Queens this year), Madrinas and Padrinos, as well as various elected officials. Following the parade, community residents are invited back the museum for an improv theater performance by Teatro 220 and a parranda with Bombazo Dance Company. Other performers slated to appear in the parade include Abya Yala Arte y Cultura, Annette A. Aguilar and StringBeans, Bomba Yo!, Fogo Azul Bateria Femenina, Gays Against Guns (G.A.G), KRT3S Dance Company, Los Pleneros de la 21, The Marching Cobras, and the PS/MS 57 marching band. Counting both marchers and spectators, the parade typically draws more than 5,000 participants. Chireno said she believes the parade’s appeal comes from its inclusive nature, and the tight-knit community of East Harlem. “It’s a time-honored tradition,” she said. “It brings together different generations. It’s something that community members share with their children, and their grandchildren, and it’s become a neighborhood ritual.” El Museo del Barrio is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue (at East 104th Street) in Manhattan. The Museum’s Galleries are currently undergoing renovations and will reopen to the public in the summer of 2018. For more information on these and other renovations, visit http://bit.ly/2CxANbx. For more information on El Museo del Barrio, please visit www.elmuseo.org. Historia por Gregg McQueen Cuatro décadas más tarde, los tres reyes (y reinas) todavía reinan. Las calles de East Harlem una vez más serán ocupadas por camellos reales, títeres gigantes hechos a mano y música en vivo, cuando El Museo del Barrio celebre su desfile anual de Reyes el viernes 5 de enero a las 11 a.m. Establecido desde hace mucho tiempo como una institución del vecindario, el desfile ahora está en su año 41. Celebra el Día de los Reyes Magos, o la epifanía, una de las fiestas más importantes en el calendario cultural y religioso de muchos latinos del Caribe. La ruta del desfile comienza en la calle 106 y la avenida Lexington, y termina en la calle 115 y Park Avenue. “A raíz del huracán María, la práctica de la herencia puertorriqueña adquirirá un significado más conmovedor”, dijo Ana Chireno, directora de Gobierno y Asuntos Comunitarios de El Museo. “Tuvimos un evento este año que unió a la comunidad”, dijo Chireno, sobre el huracán. “Definitivamente flota sobre el desfile anual”. El Museo ha estado activo en su intento de ayudar a los afectados por María. En octubre, realizó una subasta de obras de arte, recaudando $18,000 dólares para ayudar a las víctimas del huracán. Además de la pompa típica del desfile, la marcha de este año conlleva una mayor importancia cultural, con el clima político actual de los Estados Unidos provocando que las comunidades inmigrantes se sientan oprimidas. “Los desfiles no suelen considerarse eventos políticos, pero como las personas sienten que su herencia está bajo ataque, celebrar la cultura es políticamente poderoso”, comentó Chinero. Ella dijo que el tema del desfile de este año es “luchadores de la libertad”, destinado a celebrar a las personas dedicadas a promover la libertad y la igualdad. El desfile cuenta con tres mujeres como sus Reyes Honorarios, una rareza para el Desfile de los Tres Reyes Magos. Bárbara Hernández, actriz y activista LGBTQ, Paola Mendoza, cineasta y directora artística de la Marcha de las Mujeres en Washington y Ana-Ofelia Rodríguez, directora de desarrollo comunitario de Broadway Housing Communities, tomarán protagonismo como Reyes Honorarios del 2018. Hernández se convierte en la primera artista transgénero puertorriqueña en ser homenajeada en el desfile, dijo Chireno. “Creo que es una declaración firme de que los tres reyes son mujeres”, afirmó. Al frente del desfile estará su Rey Emérito de hace mucho tiempo, Jesús ‘Papoleto’ Meléndez, un poeta, artista de performance y nativo de East Harlem. Las madrinas de este año son: Sandra García-Betancourt, poeta, escritora, activista de las artes y administradora; Ana María López, profesora adjunta del Departamento de Humanidades/Unidad Latinoamericana y del Caribe de Hostos Community College; Nancy Pereira, coordinadora de Liderazgo Familiar, Distrito Escolar 4; Vanessa Pérez-Rosario, Ph.D., profesora asociada, Estudios Puertorriqueños y Latinos en Brooklyn College; y Jaritza Taveras-Caba, directora de Asuntos Comunitarios, Manhattan North Management. Los padrinos del 2018 son: Jorge Merced, director artístico de Pregones/Teatro Itinerante Puertorriqueño (PRTT, por sus siglas en inglés); M. Tony Peralta, diseñador y artista, Hatuey Ramos-Fermín, director de Programas y Compromiso Comunitario, el Proyecto Laundromat; Adrián ‘Viajero’ Román, artista; y Charlie Vásquez, director adjunto del Consejo de las Artes del Bronx. La mañana comenzará con un desayuno en El Museo con los Reyes Honorarios (que son reinas este año), madrinas y padrinos, así como con varios funcionarios electos. Después del desfile, los residentes de la comunidad son invitados a regresar al museo para una actuación de teatro de improvisación de Teatro 220 y una parranda con la Compañía de Baile Bombazo. Otros artistas programados para aparecer en el desfile incluyen a: Abya Yala Arte y Cultura, Annette A. Aguilar y StringBeans, Bomba Yo!, Fogo Azul Batería Femenina, Gays Against Guns (GAG), Compañía de Danza KRT3S, Los Pleneros de la 21, The Marching Cobras y la banda de marcha PS / MS 57. Contando tanto a manifestantes como a espectadores, el desfile generalmente atrae a más de 5,000 participantes. Chireno dijo que cree que el atractivo del desfile proviene de su naturaleza incluyente y de la comunidad unida de East Harlem. “Es una tradición consagrada por el tiempo,” dijo. “Reúne a diferentes generaciones. Es algo que los miembros de la comunidad comparten con sus hijos y sus nietos, y se ha convertido en un ritual del vecindario”. El Museo del Barrio se encuentra en el No. 1230 de la Quinta Avenida (en la Calle 104) en Manhattan. Las galerías del museo están actualmente en proceso de renovación y volverán a abrir al público en el verano de 2018. Para más información sobre estas y otras renovaciones, visite http://bit.ly/2CxANbx. Para obtener más información sobre El Museo del Barrio, por favor visite www.elmuseo.org.
Parade of Perseverance
El Museo prepares for 41st Annual Three Kings Day Parade
Desfile de la perseverancia
El Museo se prepara para el 41° Desfile Anual del Día de los Reyes Magos
Story by Gregg McQueen
Four decades later, the three kings (and queens) still reign.
The East Harlem streets will once again be taken over by real camels, giant hand-made puppets and live music, when El Museo del Barrio celebrates its annual Three Kings Day Parade on Fri., Jan. 5 at 11 a.m.
Long rooted as a neighborhood institution, the parade is now in its 41st year. It celebrates Three Kings Day, or the Epiphany, one of the most important holidays on the cultural and religious calendar of many from the Latin Caribbean.
The parade route begins at 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and ends on 115th Street and Park Avenue.
In the aftermath of Hurricane María, the observance of Puerto Rican heritage will take on a more poignant meaning, said Ana Chireno, Director of Government and Community Affairs for El Museo.
“We had a galvanizing event this year that brought the community together,” said Chireno of the hurricane. “It definitely hangs over this year’s parade.”
El Museo has been active in attempting to help those affected by María. In October, the museum held an artwork auction, raising $18,000 to aid hurricane victims.
In addition to the typical parade glitz, this year’s march carries added cultural significance, with the current U.S. political climate causing immigrant communities to feel oppressed.
“Parades aren’t normally thought of as political events, but with people feeling that that their heritage is under attack, celebrating culture is politically powerful,” remarked Chinero.
She said the theme for this year’s parade is “Freedom Fighters,” intended to celebrate individuals dedicated to promoting liberty and equality.
The parade boasts three women as its Honorary Kings, a rarity for the Three Kings Parade.
Bárbara Hernández, actress and LGBTQ activist, Paola Mendoza, filmmaker and artistic director of the Women’s March on Washington and Ana-Ofelia Rodríguez, Director of Community Development for Broadway Housing Communities, will all take center stage as 2018 Honorary Kings.
Hernández becomes the first Puerto Rican Transgendered artist to be honored in the parade, Chireno said.
“I think it’s a strong statement that all three Kings are women,” she stated.
Leading the parade will be its longtime King Emeritus, Jesús ‘Papoleto’ Meléndez, a poet, performance artist and East Harlem native.
This year’s Madrinas are Sandra García-Betancourt, Poet, Writer, Arts Activist and Administrator; Ana Maria López, Assistant Professor of the Humanities Department/Latin American and Caribbean Unit at Hostos Community College; Nancy Pereira, Family Leadership Coordinator, School District 4; Vanessa Pérez-Rosario, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Puerto Rican and Latino Studies at Brooklyn College; and Jaritza Taveras-Caba, Director of Community Affairs, Manhattan North Management.
The 2018 Padrinos are Jorge Merced, Artistic Director of Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (PRTT); M. Tony Peralta, Designer and Artist, Hatuey Ramos-Fermín, Director of Programs and Community Engagement, The Laundromat Project; Adrián ‘Viajero’ Román, Artist; and Charlie Vásquez, Deputy Director at Bronx Council on the Arts.
The morning will kick off with a breakfast at El Museo featuring the Honorary Kings (who are Queens this year), Madrinas and Padrinos, as well as various elected officials.
Following the parade, community residents are invited back the museum for an improv theater performance by Teatro 220 and a parranda with Bombazo Dance Company.
Other performers slated to appear in the parade include Abya Yala Arte y Cultura, Annette A. Aguilar and StringBeans, Bomba Yo!, Fogo Azul Bateria Femenina, Gays Against Guns (G.A.G), KRT3S Dance Company, Los Pleneros de la 21, The Marching Cobras, and the PS/MS 57 marching band.
Counting both marchers and spectators, the parade typically draws more than 5,000 participants.
Chireno said she believes the parade’s appeal comes from its inclusive nature, and the tight-knit community of East Harlem.
“It’s a time-honored tradition,” she said. “It brings together different generations. It’s something that community members share with their children, and their grandchildren, and it’s become a neighborhood ritual.”
El Museo del Barrio is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue (at East 104th Street) in Manhattan. The Museum’s Galleries are currently undergoing renovations and will reopen to the public in the summer of 2018. For more information on these and other renovations, visit http://bit.ly/2CxANbx.
For more information on El Museo del Barrio, please visit www.elmuseo.org.
Historia por Gregg McQueen
Cuatro décadas más tarde, los tres reyes (y reinas) todavía reinan.
Las calles de East Harlem una vez más serán ocupadas por camellos reales, títeres gigantes hechos a mano y música en vivo, cuando El Museo del Barrio celebre su desfile anual de Reyes el viernes 5 de enero a las 11 a.m.
Establecido desde hace mucho tiempo como una institución del vecindario, el desfile ahora está en su año 41. Celebra el Día de los Reyes Magos, o la epifanía, una de las fiestas más importantes en el calendario cultural y religioso de muchos latinos del Caribe.
La ruta del desfile comienza en la calle 106 y la avenida Lexington, y termina en la calle 115 y Park Avenue.
“A raíz del huracán María, la práctica de la herencia puertorriqueña adquirirá un significado más conmovedor”, dijo Ana Chireno, directora de Gobierno y Asuntos Comunitarios de El Museo.
“Tuvimos un evento este año que unió a la comunidad”, dijo Chireno, sobre el huracán. “Definitivamente flota sobre el desfile anual”.
El Museo ha estado activo en su intento de ayudar a los afectados por María. En octubre, realizó una subasta de obras de arte, recaudando $18,000 dólares para ayudar a las víctimas del huracán.
Además de la pompa típica del desfile, la marcha de este año conlleva una mayor importancia cultural, con el clima político actual de los Estados Unidos provocando que las comunidades inmigrantes se sientan oprimidas.
“Los desfiles no suelen considerarse eventos políticos, pero como las personas sienten que su herencia está bajo ataque, celebrar la cultura es políticamente poderoso”, comentó Chinero.
Ella dijo que el tema del desfile de este año es “luchadores de la libertad”, destinado a celebrar a las personas dedicadas a promover la libertad y la igualdad.
El desfile cuenta con tres mujeres como sus Reyes Honorarios, una rareza para el Desfile de los Tres Reyes Magos.
Bárbara Hernández, actriz y activista LGBTQ, Paola Mendoza, cineasta y directora artística de la Marcha de las Mujeres en Washington y Ana-Ofelia Rodríguez, directora de desarrollo comunitario de Broadway Housing Communities, tomarán protagonismo como Reyes Honorarios del 2018.
Hernández se convierte en la primera artista transgénero puertorriqueña en ser homenajeada en el desfile, dijo Chireno.
“Creo que es una declaración firme de que los tres reyes son mujeres”, afirmó.
Al frente del desfile estará su Rey Emérito de hace mucho tiempo, Jesús ‘Papoleto’ Meléndez, un poeta, artista de performance y nativo de East Harlem.
Las madrinas de este año son: Sandra García-Betancourt, poeta, escritora, activista de las artes y administradora; Ana María López, profesora adjunta del Departamento de Humanidades/Unidad Latinoamericana y del Caribe de Hostos Community College; Nancy Pereira, coordinadora de Liderazgo Familiar, Distrito Escolar 4; Vanessa Pérez-Rosario, Ph.D., profesora asociada, Estudios Puertorriqueños y Latinos en Brooklyn College; y Jaritza Taveras-Caba, directora de Asuntos Comunitarios, Manhattan North Management.
Los padrinos del 2018 son: Jorge Merced, director artístico de Pregones/Teatro Itinerante Puertorriqueño (PRTT, por sus siglas en inglés); M. Tony Peralta, diseñador y artista, Hatuey Ramos-Fermín, director de Programas y Compromiso Comunitario, el Proyecto Laundromat; Adrián ‘Viajero’ Román, artista; y Charlie Vásquez, director adjunto del Consejo de las Artes del Bronx.
La mañana comenzará con un desayuno en El Museo con los Reyes Honorarios (que son reinas este año), madrinas y padrinos, así como con varios funcionarios electos.
Después del desfile, los residentes de la comunidad son invitados a regresar al museo para una actuación de teatro de improvisación de Teatro 220 y una parranda con la Compañía de Baile Bombazo.
Otros artistas programados para aparecer en el desfile incluyen a: Abya Yala Arte y Cultura, Annette A. Aguilar y StringBeans, Bomba Yo!, Fogo Azul Batería Femenina, Gays Against Guns (GAG), Compañía de Danza KRT3S, Los Pleneros de la 21, The Marching Cobras y la banda de marcha PS / MS 57.
Contando tanto a manifestantes como a espectadores, el desfile generalmente atrae a más de 5,000 participantes.
Chireno dijo que cree que el atractivo del desfile proviene de su naturaleza incluyente y de la comunidad unida de East Harlem.
“Es una tradición consagrada por el tiempo,” dijo. “Reúne a diferentes generaciones. Es algo que los miembros de la comunidad comparten con sus hijos y sus nietos, y se ha convertido en un ritual del vecindario”.
El Museo del Barrio se encuentra en el No. 1230 de la Quinta Avenida (en la Calle 104) en Manhattan. Las galerías del museo están actualmente en proceso de renovación y volverán a abrir al público en el verano de 2018. Para más información sobre estas y otras renovaciones, visite http://bit.ly/2CxANbx.
Para obtener más información sobre El Museo del Barrio, por favor visite www.elmuseo.org.