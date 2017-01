Panning the Plaza plan

Residents voice worries over first MIH project

Story by Gregg McQueen and Debralee Santos

It may be the first, but it’s more heckle than hurrah so far.

Concerned Northern Manhattan residents continue to express opposition to the controversial Sherman Plaza project, a plan for a mixed-use apartment building at 4650 Broadway, directly across from Fort Tryon Park.

The project, which now calls for a building potentially 17 stories high at the current site of the Packard Building on the corner of Sherman Avenue and Broadway, has rankled community stakeholders since it was first proposed in March.

Comprised of both upscale and affordable housing, it would be the first project to be built under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) rezoning plan.

The developers, Washington Square Partners and Acadia Realty Trust, are seeking approval from the city for “spot rezoning” at the site in order to include more affordable housing in the project.

At a City Council hearing on the rezoning plan held on July 12, concerned uptown dwellers packed City Hall, with 19 members of the public speaking out in opposition.

While developers have argued that the project is necessary to improve uptown’s affordable housing stock, critics charge that the Sherman Plaza project, by introducing luxury housing units to the neighborhood, would drive up rents and fuel gentrification, driving out longtime residents with modest incomes.

“You take a look at a neighborhood like Williamsburg, and there are lessons to be learned there,” said Graham Ciraulo, an organizer for a community group called Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale. Ciraulo said that that the small number of affordable apartments that Sherman Plaza would provide to Inwood is not worth the tradeoff of seeing future upscale projects that could result from the rezoning being approved.

“Once they gain a foothold here, it will set a bad precedent that can’t be undone,” Ciraulo said.

Washington Square Partners initially submitted a plan to build a 23-story building at the site, which was shot down in March by Community Board 12 (CB12).

After a meeting with Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer in May, the developer amended the plan, lowering the building’s maximum height to 17 stories, in attempt to assuage community concerns.

At the July 12 hearing, Washington Square’s managing partner, Paul Travis, stated that his firm currently plans to make the building 15 stories tall and include 175 affordable units.

However, local residents are still unhappy, saying that the proposed size of the building is out of synch with the current Inwood skyline, and would obstruct views of Fort Tryon Park.

“It’s still going to be a Godzilla looming over the park,” remarked Nancy Bruning, a board member of Fort Tryon Park Trust and member of the community activist group Inwood Preservation.

Bruning suggested that while 4650 Broadway tenants would enjoy spectacular views of Fort Tryon Park, scenery would be marred for the rest of the neighborhood, as the building would be twice the height and density of most Inwood buildings.

“It’s taking the view away from the general public and giving it to the few who can afford it,” Bruning said.

In the face of community backlash, Travis stressed that projects such as Sherman Plaza are a necessity to combat the city’s affordable housing crisis.

“This is one of the rare opportunities in Inwood to create affordable housing,” Travis said in an interview with Manhattan Times. “There are only a handful of sites in Inwood where you can build units.”

Inwood Preservation, which has more than 270 members, has spearheaded an online petition imploring Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez to stop the Sherman Plaza project.

As of July 19, the online petition had gained more than 1,200 signatures, with several hundred more collected offline, Bruning said.

At the Council hearing, Rodríguez said he has heard resident concerns “loud and clear, and they are what have shaped my positions in negotiations and are why I remain adamant about the importance of true affordability.”

Residents have also complained that the developer has not performed a full-fledged Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for the project, to assess the effect the construction would have on Fort Tryon Park, as well as the local infrastructure.

“That study should be done before anything moves forward,” commented Bruning. “It’s about more than just the park — the existing infrastructure uptown is already aging and likely can’t handle large-scale projects.”

“Our power grid is outdated, our gas lines are overloaded, and our subways and streets are overcrowded,” agreed Biagetti.

Aron Gooblar, Vice President of Washington Square Partners, countered that his firm did complete an Environmental Assessment Statement (EAS) for the project, as required by law.

Online records from the Department of City Planning (DCP) indicate that a 332-page EAS for Sherman Plaza was signed off on as of June 20, after DCP determined that “no significant adverse environmental impacts” were expected from the project.

“We did everything the city asked us to do, and the analysis determined that there were no significant impacts,” said Gooblar, who pointed out that unless impact is found, a developer is not required to follow through with a more extensive EIS.

“Anyone who doesn’t think it was a thorough review should see the number of pages in that document,” remarked Travis. “There was no attempt in any way to hide anything or not do a comprehensive review.”

A separate community group, Uptown for Bernie, initially created to support the presidential campaign of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, has been circulating a written petition of its own in opposition to Sherman Plaza.

Organizer Samuel Biagetti said that more than 600 signatures have been gathered on the petition, which is aimed at de Blasio and the City Council.

The group, which has also gone under the new moniker Uptown Progressive Alliance, is now focusing on housing and gentrification issues, said Biagetti.

Members have been canvassing residents east of Broadway, and say they are particularly focusing on members of the Latino community to inform them about the proposed project.

“We really want to move past the language barrier, and are using translators to make sure people are aware,” he explained.

“Our biggest concern is that this project is a Trojan horse for high-rise development in Inwood and Washington Heights,” stated Biagetti, who said he feared new housing would further disperse low-income residents.

“These are the last remaining working class neighborhoods in New York City, and we need to preserve them as such,” he said.

Rodríguez has been advocating for an Inwood rezoning plan for streets east of 10th Avenue and north of Academy Street that would allow for mixed-use waterfront space and commercial corridors, and stimulate construction of new affordable housing.

He has stated that he would only give the Sherman Plaza project full backing if 50 percent of the apartments at 4650 Broadway were affordable units.

“We are absolutely committed to meeting that goal,” said Gooblar. “The Councilmember has been clear. There’s no going back.”

Gooblar said the plan is to create 20 percent of the affordable units at 40 percent area median income (AMI), which is the lowest AMI allowed based on the MIH requirement.

“In addition, we’re looking at 10 percent at 60 percent AMI, and then 20 percent of units at middle-income rents, between 110 percent and 130 percent AMI, to get to 50 percent,” explained Gooblar.

Bruning said that if the developer fails to deliver thresholds of affordability higher than the 20 percent provided by MIH, the project would not benefit the community-at-large.

“This is not going to show the city that mandatory inclusionary housing is a good idea — this will be looked upon as a sellout,” she stated.

Biagetti opined that MIH is a more useful approach in neighborhoods that already have high prevailing rents and large numbers of luxury units.

“Then it could bring more affordable housing to places that didn’t have it before, and allow people to live in a nicer apartment than they normally afford,” Biagetti said. “But bringing it into an area like this would be disastrous.”

Travis stated that he was “disappointed” that so much community opposition remains to Sherman Plaza, even after his firm agreed to lower the building height.

“I think we’re trying to do the right things,” remarked Travis. “You can’t solve a housing crisis unless you build units.”

At its general meeting on Tues., May 24, CB12 passed a “strongly worded” resolution offering no objection to the revised development plans, but also called for a thorough evaluation of all of the impacts and a further reduction in height.

The board is in recess for July and August.

“This resolution is the last and most current CB12 position on the project,” Board Chair Shah Ally noted via e-mail in response to inquiries. “We would not revisit this issue unless something changes with the proposal.”

Rodríguez said he has yet to make a final decision to support the project, but stressed that the construction of new affordable housing in Northern Manhattan is a necessity.

“This project aside, we have seen a major neglect to uptown when it comes to constructing affordable housing during the previous administrations,” he said.

Ciraulo pointed out that even without new development, uptown residents are still being pushed out of their homes.

“We see rents rising even without this project,” he said. “The landlords see the opportunity to make more money. If this project goes through, it will be even worse.”

On July 11, one day prior to the City Council hearing, Rodríguez met with neighborhood stakeholders about the project in a sit-down organized by Biagetti, who said he found the meeting fruitful “because I feel we got our message across” to the Councilmember.

“If nothing else, he knows that there is still strong opposition to this project,” he added.

The Sherman Plaza rezoning application now sits in the hands of the City Council, which has a deadline of August 16 to vote on the plan.

At this time, no date has been set for the vote, said Rodríguez spokesperson Russell Murphy.

Those who have voiced their opposition say they will persist in pressing their case.

“We’re continuing to ask Councilmember Rodríguez and the City Council to vote no to this proposal,” insisted Ciraulo.

For more information, please visit the Department of City Planning at on.nyc.gov/1QD2I8c. Residents can also contact Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez at his District Office, which is located at 618 West 177th Street, Ground Floor. His email is yrodriguez@council.nyc.gov and the office number is 917.521.2616.