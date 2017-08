Overdose Assistance

Need Naloxone?

‎A new program to provide no-cost or lower-cost naloxone at pharmacies across New York will start this week.

Beginning August 9, individuals with prescription health insurance coverage, including Medicaid and Medicare, will receive up to $40 in co-payment assistance, resulting in reduced cost or no cost for naloxone, a medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Uninsured individuals and individuals without prescription coverage will still be able to receive naloxone at no cost through New York’s network of registered opioid overdose prevention programs.

“This first-in-the-nation program will help put this lifesaving treatment in more hands and is one more prong in this administration’s efforts to battle heroin and opioid abuse,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This is one more step toward a stronger, healthier New York for all.”

The Naloxone Co-Payment Assistance Program comes after Cuomo’s previous action to make naloxone available in pharmacies without a prescription, which began in January 2016.

“By guaranteeing affordable Naloxone to all New Yorkers, we will save thousands of lives and help repair the damage done to our communities by the opioid epidemic,” said New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez. “Saving lives is the ultimate goal of all of our prevention, treatment, and recovery initiatives, and with this latest effort, Governor Cuomo is once again establishing New York State as a national leader in the field of addiction care.”

New Yorkers can find co-payment information at pharmacy counters across the state and at www.health.ny.gov/overdose. Individuals should provide this information to the pharmacist when asking for naloxone in order to receive it with no or lower out-of-pocket expense.

For a directory of registered opioid overdose programs in New York City, please visit http://on.ny.gov/2vMGr6N‎.