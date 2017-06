“Our own narrative”

CUNY launches Dominican Studies master’s program

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They’re setting a new course.

The City College of the City University of New York (CCNY) has announced a new Dominican Studies track within the college’s Master in the Study of the Americas Program in the Division of Interdisciplinary Studies.

The master’s program, considered the first of its kind in the nation, is expected to admit its first students in spring of 2018.

The 30-credit, interdisciplinary graduate program will focus on topics such as racial and ethnic identities, migration and immigration, popular culture, politics, gender and human rights. It will be designed to highlight the legacy and socioeconomic development of the Dominican people in the Dominican Republic and in the United States as well as the relationships between the two countries.

Dr. Vita Rabinowitz, Executive Vice Chancellor and University Provost of CUNY, said the Dominican master’s program was an appropriate addition to the university system, as nearly 23,000 students at CUNY are of Dominican descent.

“It’s the right program for the times, because it connects the United States to a place where the history of Americas began,” Rabinowitz said at a May 31 press conference to announce the program, held at CUNY’s Dominican Studies Institute (DSI) on the CCNY campus.

“[It will] provide the road to a valuable credential that will enable students to advance their careers, and launch many students into doctorate or professional studies,” she added.

“A rigorous academic program in Dominican Studies will be a real draw to students from the vital Dominican diaspora surrounding CCNY,” said Interim CCNY President Vincent Boudreau. “It will also serve as a unique center of intellectual activity for anyone interested in exploring the immigrant experience in American or the interplay of different peoples in the fabric of our society.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat explained that the new master’s program grew, in part, from his discussions with CUNY about academic offerings for Dominican Americans that would teach them about their heritage.

“If you don’t know where you come from, you won’t know where you’re heading,” he remarked. “We wanted to have a greater presence, and this is the first step in this direction, a wonderful step.”

“It’s going to give more knowledge and more understanding of who we are as a people,” said Dr. Ramona Hernández, Professor of Sociology and Director of DSI. “The program is definitely a step forward from an intellectual standpoint. Now you’ll have courses at the level of the graduate student. It’s something that’s needed from an intellectual point of view, and something that’s needed as well from a worker’s point of view. Having a master’s definitely enhances your possibilities in the [job] market today.”

Hernández said that CUNY has so far provided funding to support the master’s program for the first two years, and mentioned that CCNY would seek additional funding from outside the university system to help continue the program, as well as offer scholarships.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez said CCNY was a natural home for the Dominican master’s program, due to the presence of the Dominican Studies Institute, which houses the largest repository of academic and research information on the Dominican people outside of the Dominican Republic.

Rodríguez remarked that the future Dominican master’s students would pass along greater knowledge of Dominican heritage to their own children.

“We cannot always measure the value of an education by [one] person getting the degree ― you measure it in generational terms,” he said.

“This master’s program will ignite curiosity and learning in our communities for decades to come,” added State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa. “To have those resources at the tip of our hands is the legacy of the Dominican Studies Institute.”

Mina White, a 2017 CCNY graduate with a double major in International Relations and Black Studies, said she intended to apply to the Dominican master’s program.

“Oftentimes, I think that in the United States and in New York, we don’t always take the time to fully understand one another’s history,” she said. “This is something I’d be very excited to be a part of.”

Alejandro Heredia, a Bronx resident who graduated from Farleigh Dickinson University in 2016, also said he hoped to enroll in the program, after writing his undergraduate thesis about Dominican literature.

“I think this can be very useful to Dominican Americans,” Heredia said. “It’s a space for us to write our own narrative and to understand and continue to develop complex understandings of who we are as Dominicans and as New Yorkers.”

For more information, please visit www.ccny.cuny.edu/dsi or call 212.650.7496.

The CUNY Dominican Studies Institute

Founded in 1992 and housed at The City College of New York, the Dominican Studies Institute of the City University of New York (CUNY DSI) is the nation’s first university-based research institute devoted to the study of people of Dominican descent in the United States and other parts of the world. CUNY DSI’s mission is to produce and disseminate research and scholarship about Dominicans, and about the Dominican Republic. CUNY DSI is the locus for a community of scholars, including doctoral fellows, in the field of Dominican Studies and sponsors multidisciplinary research projects.