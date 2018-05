“Our clients are terrified”

Advocates urge ICE-free courthouses

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Get ICE out.

Legal aid groups and City Councilmembers are urging New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to ban courthouse arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unless agents present judicial warrants.

While Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued an Executive Order prohibiting warrantless arrests in all state government buildings, courthouses are governed by the judicial branch and are exempt from Cuomo’s order.

During a City Hall rally on May 9, advocates and elected officials implored DiFiore to enact a similar rule for courthouses, stating that ICE arrests foster a culture of fear and make immigrants wary of keeping court appearances.

“Our immigrant clients are terrified to appear in court,” said Nyasa Hickey, Supervising Attorney at Brooklyn Defender Services. She said that 23 of her group’s active clients have been arrested by ICE.

Deborah Wright, ‎President of UAW Local 2325 – Association of Legal Aid Attorneys, stressed that ICE agents should be required to show a valid warrant if they want to apprehend individuals in a courthouse.

“There is no reason why the court system should be exempt from these essential protections,” she said.

City Councilmember Rory Lancman pointed out that ICE arrests could negatively impact law enforcement by preventing immigrants from reporting crimes or testifying in court.

“We won’t have a system of justice if people are afraid to come and be a part of that system,” Lancman said.

Lee Wang, Senior Staff Attorney at Immigrant Defense Project, said there have been 52 attempted arrests of immigrants in the vicinity of New York courthouses in 2018.

“We hear reports of ICE spying on people from the back of the courtroom, or stalking people on their way in or out of the courthouse,” she said.

Hickey said one of her clients was arrested without a warrant by ICE in Brooklyn criminal court, where he had appeared to have his case dismissed. She said his mental health deteriorated as he was separated from his family and support system while being held by ICE.

“[He] was teetering on the brink while he was detained in ICE custody 40 days before even his first opportunity to see an immigration judge,” she said.

“ICE does not get to stake out courts until they find someone to deport,” remarked City Councilmember Francisco Moya.

“This has a chilling effect on the justice system,” he said.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the New York State Unified Court System, said the state has requested that ICE treat courthouses as sensitive locations, yet he stressed that it is illegal to ban law enforcement officers from the courts.

“As we have repeatedly said, what the defender organizations and these elected officials are asking us to do, which they are fully aware is illegal, is to shut down a public building to law enforcement. We cannot do that and we will not do that,” Chalfen said.

“There is not one state court system in the country that bars law enforcement from their courthouses,” he added.

Chalfan also criticized legal aid groups for holding protests outside of courthouses where immigrants have been arrested by ICE.

“These impromptu demonstrations only serve to disrupt court operations which ironically is what the defender organizations claim ICE is responsible for doing,” he said.