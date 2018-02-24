Opposition to rezoning resounds

Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi

No.

That was the message Community Board 12 heard loud and clear at Thursday evening’s public hearing on the city’s proposal to rezone Inwood.

A standing room-only crowd filled the auditorium at I.S. 52 on Academy Street on Feb. 22nd.

Police were on hand and eventually limited access because more people wanted in than the fire code would permit.

While some residents were raucous and emotional, others were coolly analytical in their assessment of the rezoning proposals. But the overall consensus was that Inwood does not want the approach presented by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and that it had been a largely top-down process. Residents over and over again pleaded that the library not be demolished; that 14- and 23-story buildings would ruin the neighborhood’s character and available sunlight; and that rezoning in general will increase gentrification and raise rents for businesses and tenants at an unsustainable pace.

But Rebecca Gafvert of EDC said that, over the past two years, the agency has responded to residents’ concerns. “This is not an off-the-shelf zoning proposal,” she said. “It is highly tailored to the conditions that we’ve seen in this neighborhood and everything we’ve heard from the community.”

Residents disagreed. In recent days, a neighborhood group, Uptown United, has put together its own proposal. In stark contrast to the city’s version, the alternative proposal seeks to preserve the existing housing stock and create more, lower priced and affordable housing.

And while some at the meeting voiced approval for the alternative plan from Uptown United, most came to register their extreme displeasure with EDC’s InwoodNYC plan. As one resident said, “The EDC plan is like building a house without a floor and a buttress to hold onto the ceiling.”

Others claimed the EDC’s proposal was a market-based solution to problems arising from the city’s decades-long lack of investment in public housing and infrastructure, exacerbated by the deregulation of rent stabilization. The proposal from the EDC, they argued, masks the city’s shirking of its duty to create new and truly affordable housing.

Many said that the city’s concept of affordable housing was not in line with the area’s current income. The area median income used to calculate affordability includes Westchester and Putnam counties. According to Michael Carter, a representative from State Sen. Marisol Alcantara’s office, Inwood’s area median income is a full 30 percent below, and 40 percent is rent burdened. “Under the proposal, none of these people would be able to afford the apartments,” he said. “Any new housing in Inwood should be 100 percent affordable.”‎

A statement read by a representative from Congressman Adriano Espaillat’s office asked the mayor to provide 5000 new units of affordable housing, with a designation of 1000 units specifically for seniors.

Residents also called the city’s environmental impact statement “grossly inadequate.” Many said the current electrical grid, gas mains, sewer system, and public transportation can barely function at current population levels. “For any kind of rezoning to move ahead, it has to have good infrastructure,” a resident said. ‎

Traffic is already a problem in Inwood.

207th Street is consistently clogged with double parked cars and collisions are common. One woman said her commute on I-87 was regularly backed up from Fordham Road, three exits away. “It resembles a parking lot all the way over the 207th Street bridge. How many more people are going to be heading east along that corridor?”

Residents also denounced the plan as light on the fundamentals. “Instead, new housing, new stores and entertainment centers aimed at a social class that has yet to arrive is an effective weapon and is an assault against the Latino community,” added one speaker, to uproarious cheers of support from those assembled. “This will whitewash and scrub clean of anything Dominican or Latino. When you vote, Community Board 12, keep this in mind.”

Others said that the rezoning will further disrupt the fragile state of rent stabilized apartments in the neighborhoods. “If developers are allowed to build at high density with 70 percent market rate units, this effect is going to be multiplied thousands of times over. A 20 to 30 percent sliver of affordable units will not mitigate this trend,” one woman said.

Victor of Victor’s Bike Repair in Washington Heights has been in business for 20 years. He said,”[These] rents will kill all small businesses.” He added that he works two jobs just to keep his bicycle business. “This is the only way that I survive.”

One store owner made the point that most of Inwood’s businesses small local merchants who know their clientele. “We like it like that.” He added that the new proposal would raise rents for everyone and put most if not all merchants out of business. “Make no mistake about it—we don’t like it like that.”

Karla Fisk read a statement from Dr. Jennifer Tsung of Inwood Animal Clinic. She said that many of her customers can’t afford the medical services that their pets need. Small rent hikes are hard enough to absorb, but she faces the loss of her entire business. The clinic is located in a low story building which could be rebuilt to 11 stories. “This would give my landlord a strong incentive to not renew my lease and sell to a developer or tear it down himself.”

Another resident added that with the estimated 14,000 new residents that rezoning is estimated to add, there would be approximately 40 students per class.

Another life long resident said current schools are already underfunded and many do not have libraries. “To take away our library—which is an award-winning library—when the schools don’t have one is very sad.”

Many residents also wanted a separate Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) process for the library—and not have its demolition and redevelopment folded in with the larger rezoning plan. “There is no question that the city’s proposal of the library by itself would trigger a ULURP,” said Philip Simpson, “because of all of the issues on rezoning the library has not gotten the attention this very important community resource it deserves.”

The current proposal does not provide details about what sites would be more suited for housing. “How is the library in need of urban renewal—which is a key part of the library proposal,” he added. He added that no one, even Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, knows what the the interim services would be before deciding on a proposal to demolish it.

One resident noted that the newly redeveloped midtown Donnell Library is lovely, “But where are the books? That’s your idea of a state-of-the-art library? No books? Keep your hands off of the library.”

Still, a smattering of residents were for the plan.

One resident said that current rent zoning laws prevent new housing from being built. “The fastest and most efficient way to create affordable units is to mix it in with market rate units. Development costs are above $500 per square foot. We cannot push for more affordable housing and restrict building heights and zoning.”

One woman in favor of the plan said families double up because rents are so high. Her nieces and nephews have finished college and want to move but can not afford it. “We need more affordable housing. Where are they going to go?”

One person keeping their cards close to his chest was Councilmember Rodriguez. While in the past he had offered support for rezoning and the redevelopment of the library, he said there were still real concerns. “Gentrification is real in our city,” he said. “Everyone should have a legitimate concern about the impacts of any community—especially the one we represent—when we talk about a rezoning proposal.”

The Councilmember noted he has voted down several efforts to rezone in the past. “A lot of things have to be discussed. But the contextual rezoning is a result of your voice.”