One in Four, told in Five

By Kathleen Pike

1 in 4. That’s the statistic for how many of us will have a mental illness over the course of our lifetimes – sometimes fleeting, sometimes enduring, always significant. At that rate, if it’s not ourselves, it will be a parent, sibling, partner, child, friend or colleague. Some of us will carry the diagnosis and virtually all of us will be impacted in one way or another. Despite this nearly universal experience, the vast majority of personal stories remain unreflected, unanalyzed and untold.

Five documentary films highlighted here break the silence. They tell personal stories of loss, pain, courage and healing in the face of mental illness. The five filmmakers bring to light otherwise deep, dark, hidden stories – stories that are eerily familiar to us all. These women stare down the flotsam and jetsam of suffering and injustice that is everywhere when it comes to mental illness. Individually and collectively, their works are a rally cry.

1. Hidden Pictures. This film is Delaney Ruston’s groundbreaking documentary that connects her personal experience of growing up “under the shadows of her dad’s illness” of schizophrenia to the experiences of other families globally. After years of being estranged from her father, Delaney looks deep inside her own experience and looks far across the globe to hear from individuals in India, China, South Africa, France, and the U.S. She finds systems that fail individuals and families, stigma that silences them and heroes that care enough to advocate for loved ones and champion change.

2. That Way Madness Lies. Sandra Luckow has directed a searing and heartrending account of her brother’s descent into psychosis. With a nod to Shakespeare’s King Lear, That Way Madness Lies captures not only Luckow’s brother’s mental illness but also the sick state of our healthcare system. Today’s psychiatric hospitals, mental health policies, and legal systems can seem downright insane at times despite the many well-intentioned and well-trained professionals involved in his care.

3. Kings Park. Lucy Winer’s story that takes us back to the 1960’s when she was seventeen years old and committed to the female violent ward of Kings Park State Hospital following a series of failed suicide attempts. It is decades later that Winer embarks on her return journey to Kings Park for the first time. A veteran filmmaker, she knew her story needed to be told. She takes us both back in time and forward in healing – exposing the inhumanity and compassion that coexisted as odd bedfellows in what is now an abandoned institution. Kings Park captures the shameful legacy of our state psychiatric hospitals and the chasm in care left by the closure of such institutions.

4. Here One Day. Imagine finding a hidden box of audiotapes from your deceased parent who died by suicide? This is precisely what happened to Kathy Leichter. It was more than a decade later that Kathy dared to listen to these recordings. As she makes her way through the tapes, she comes to understand more deeply her mother’s suffering, the particular pressures she experienced being married to a State Senator, and her increasingly volatile psychological life stemming from bipolar disorder. Leichter makes evident that when one family member dies by suicide, it casts a long shadow for the family of suffering and grieving, discovery and healing.

5. 32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide. According to Hope Litoff, her sister, Ruth, was a “complex, sometimes dark, and brilliant artist.” She was beautiful, talented, and engaging – when she was well. She also suffered from serious mental illness, and in spite of her many efforts to get help, her multiple attempts to take her own life ultimately won out. She died by suicide ten years ago. In 32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide, we join Litoff as she revisits the past, relapses after 16 years of sobriety, makes her way to rehab and ultimately reaches a place in her journey where she is able to “know and accept Ruth in death in a way that [she] was never able to in life … and to learn to live with the pain of losing her.”

These films are clearly not light romantic comedies, but they are filled with love, compassion, and even humor. With slight variation, they are tragically shared by too many. Ruston, Luckow, Leichter, Winer and Litoff don’t sugarcoat their frustration with the healthcare systems that fail far too many. They also tell their stories with candor, tenderness, respect, dignity, inspiration and hope. The combination is a powerful rally cry.

Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center.