On the Same Wage

It was red and Rihanna.

Councilmember Laurie Cumbo, sporting a red bomber jacket, was in a lyrical mood.

“In the words of pop icon Rihanna, ‘Pay me what you owe me,’” said Cumbo, who serves as the Chair of the Women’s Issues Committee and Co-Chair of the Women’s Caucus in the Council. “All women deserve equal pay for equal work. I will not rest until New York City pays them what they’re worth.”

Cumbo was joined by advocates and elected officials who rallied on the steps of City Hall on April 4 for the 11th Annual “NYC Equal Pay Day.”

Among those in attendance were Public Advocate Letitia James, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, City Councilmembers Helen Rosenthal and Margaret Chin, members of PowHerNYC, CWA Local 1180 and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Speakers called for state and city lawmakers to pass legislation that would close the wage gap and improve protections for workers, including a salary history ban, ensuring predictable scheduling, making gender wage data for the public sector and city contractors transparent and guaranteeing the minimum wage for tipped workers.

The rally occurred the day before the City Council prepared to vote on legislation, proposed by James last year, that would prohibit employers from asking about a prospective employee’s salary history.

“Asking questions about salary history during the hiring process perpetuates a cycle of wage discrimination, which is why I introduced legislation to ban this practice,” said James. “We must continue working to promote policies and legislation that ensure economic equity and fairness for women and all New Yorkers.”

“In 2017, in the wealthiest country in the world, women overall continue to be underpaid relative to men,” said Rosenthal. “This is completely unacceptable. And we must confront the especially egregious reality that in New York City, Hispanic, Black, and Asian women experience a 54 percent, 45 percent, and 37 percent wage gap, respectively, compared to white men.”

Despite the pay discrepancy, advocates noted that New York State has made strides toward gender equality, passing the New York Equal Pay Bill and Paid Family Leave.

“As we acknowledge progress, the PowHerNY Network of 100-plus organizations calls on our leaders to step up efforts to achieve equal pay by banning salary history, ensuring predictable schedules, creating gender data transparency, addressing the tipped-minimum wage, and accelerating women’s entry and advancement in the trades,” said Beverly Neufeld, President of PowHerNY. “These measures will not only increase the earning power of women, but will place New York in the vanguard of the resistance by advancing a fair and progressive agenda in our challenging times.”

For more information, please visit powherny.org.