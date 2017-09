On the Racks

Rally against Inwood Library plan

Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

Not losing the library.

Community residents opposed to the city’s plan for redeveloping the Inwood Library rallied outside of the branch on September 7, expressing concerns that the project would take away essential library services during construction and is continuing without heeding community feedback.

A collaboration between the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), New York Public Library (NYPL) and the Robin Hood Foundation, the project would demolish the current Inwood library branch and create a new structure featuring a modernized library of the same size along with affordable housing units.

The city is currently seeking a developer for the project, and issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) in late August.

Organized by an advocacy group known as Save Inwood Library, the rally drew dozens of local residents and their children, who implored Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who has backed the plan, to take their concerns seriously and find another site for affordable housing that doesn’t impact the library.

Michelle Kohut, an organizer with Save Inwood Library, said the group had garnered more than 4,500 signatures on a petition denouncing the project.

“Those signatures represent more than 10 percent of Inwood,” Kohut said. “The city cannot say that they have the feedback from Inwood that we’re in support of this project. None of the opportunities that they offered this community for input gained as much support as we have on this petition.”

The group plans to deliver the petition to Rodríguez, Kohut said.

At the rally, children of Save Inwood Library members made postcards appealing to the Councilmember.

“They’re not old enough to sign the petition, but they want a voice too,” said Kohut.

Advocates expressed fears that the redevelopment would rob the community of key services currently available at the heavily trafficked Inwood branch, which draws more than 180,000 visitors per year and is one of the few NYPL sites to feature Sunday hours.

While NYPL has vowed to provide temporary library space in Inwood and “continue as much programing as possible” during the construction, which is expected to take at least two years, no details have emerged as to potential locations.

And, as advocates pointed out, any interim space is bound to be much smaller than the current site at 4790 Broadway.

“A library is more than a building full of books,” remarked Julia Rubin, a 30-year resident of Inwood. “There are programs for kids and essential services like English and computer classes, and it’s a welcoming place for immigrants. What will happen to those things if they tear down this library down?”

“Nobody thinks this is a good idea,” she added.

Among the requirements for developers listed in the RFP, the housing component of the project must be 100 percent below-market rate housing, with at least 10 percent of units set aside for formerly homeless individuals.

A developer is also required to include a library branch of equal size to the current library, as well as a 4,000-square-foot Universal Pre-K facility with a 1,350-square-foot outdoor play space.

The RFP also indicates a preference for the use of a nonprofit developer.

Inwood resident Karla Fisk criticized the RFP for not including requirements for a temporary library space.

“If it’s not in the RFP, it’s not going to happen,” stated Fisk, who charged that community feedback meetings HPD and NYPL sponsored on the project were done mostly for show.

“None of our input has made it into the RFP,” Fisk said. “They were fraudulent community visioning meetings.”

The rally also drew several candidates for public office, including mayoral hopeful Sal Albanese, City Council candidate Josué Pérez and Public Advocate candidate David Eisenbach, who all said they were against the library’s redevelopment project.

“If you don’t want to listen to us, listen to our children,” Pérez said, noting the kids in attendance. “They’re crying out loud, save our library.”

Pérez remarked that many local kids go to the library after school to do homework and study, and said many families frequent the site because they cannot afford internet access at home, or to purchase children’s books.

“Most of the books they get are from the library, as many parents can’t afford to buy books,” he said. “The library is a safe haven for our children.”

Albanese said that selling off libraries to build luxury housing is a “pattern of the de Blasio administration.”

“I would scrap all of the zoning proposals and build affordable housing on empty lots the city owns ‒ we have 1,000 of them citywide ‒ using non-profit developers,” said Albanese.

Michael D.D. White, a co-founder of Citizens Defending Libraries, a group that has opposed other library redevelopments in the city, told the crowd that when de Blasio ran for his first term as mayor, his campaign appealed to Citizens Defending Libraries to participate in a press conference, where de Blasio criticized developers for wanting to get their hands on valuable library properties.

“A few weeks later, before he was even elected, candidate de Blasio was taking money from the development team to whom he would give the Brooklyn Heights library,” said White. “He would give it to them for less than its tear-down value, less than a vacant lot.”

At the September 7 rally, Save Inwood Library members vehemently announced their support for Pérez for the District 10 Council seat, which is up for grabs in the September 12 primary, though Kohut and Fisk both said that Rodríguez was invited to the rally.

A representative for Rodríguez’s office acknowledged that Save Inwood Library asked the Councilmember to attend, but reported that the event took place at the same time as the City Council’s stated meeting, and said that members could stop or call the office at any time to schedule a meeting.

Kohut insisted that Save Inwood Library members are “not opposed to affordable housing ‒ we never have been,” but said the group believed there were more suitable locations to build affordable housing. She accused the city of “a lack of transparency” with the library project and, along with other group members, said that Rodríguez has refused to meet with them throughout the process.

“Ydanis is not doing his job representing the constituents of Northern Manhattan,” charged Fisk.

“We’re hoping to have communication with him,” added Kohut. “But in the meantime, we need to make sure the community is aware of what’s happening.”

But Rodríguez’s spokesperson Russell Murphy said the project would benefit the community by bringing a state-of-the-art library along with affordable housing suited to Inwood’s income levels.

“The new library will be at least the size of the current one but fully enhanced with technology classrooms to help our kids excel from the earliest ages, while our adult literacy classes can use brand new computers as well,” Murphy said in an email to Manhattan Times. “There will be 100 percent affordable housing built above the library, with qualifying income levels reaching well below the neighborhood median income.”

Murphy noted the community engagement process conducted by the city, and suggested that critics were distorting facts about the project, saying residents who expressed their preferences during community visioning sessions “are now turning their backs on real benefits to the community and spreading misinformation to residents.”

As of Monday, Sept, 11th, the petitions had not been received by the Councilmember’s office.

“The Inwood community weighed in extensively on this project and their suggestions are fully apparent in the RFP released by the city: preference for a non-profit developer, no sale of public land, a brand new Pre-K program, housing affordability for the lowest incomes, including 10 percent for formerly homeless individuals, and more,” added Murphy. “These are the undeniable facts and those that play upon the fears of our residents for political and personal gain do a disservice to our community.”