On rainbows, reality and civil rights

Story by Megan Wrappe

Photos by Rich Allsopp

Growing up, Luis Mancheno knew that he was different.

At 14 years old, he knew he was gay.

Mancheno feared rejection from friends and family in his native Ecuador, and in 2007, an evening out resulted in a near-death accident in which he was drugged and endured slurs.

Soon after, he decided to move to the United States with a student visa to attend college. He’d go on to receive asylum and earn his law degree, cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law.

Since then, Mancheno has worked as a Refugee Status Determination Expert for the United Nations; has represented men and transgender women detainees seeking asylum, and has served as an Immigration Attorney with the Bronx Defenders.

And in 2016, he became a U.S. citizen – a critical decision for the former refugee.

Mancheno, now thirty years old, says he will remain committed to social justice work.

“The truth is that pride is about a group of people, us,” Mancheno said. “From where we go to school, to where we live, to who they say we can marry, our community has and continues to withstand oppression. There are still many battles to fight, so we should honor those whose shoulders we will stand on.”

The activist, currently a Clinical Teaching Fellow at Cardozo School of Law’s Immigration Justice Clinic, was honored recently at the Macy’s Herald Square, the flagship department store on 34th Street.

As shoppers milled about on the ninth floor seeking out furniture options, they were greeted with a colorfully appointed stage in recognition of the store’s LGBTQ “Pride and Joy” celebration.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer, together with Macy’s and TheMenEvent.com, hosted the annual Pride Celebration and Changemakers Award Ceremony on June 20th. The event, which draws hundreds for its raffles, fashion shows, and awards presentations, is in its fifth year.

This year’s ceremony honored Mancheno; the cast of the television show Strut; the Hetrick Martin Institute (HMI), and former WNBA player Sue Wicks.

Stringer said he had been a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights, and said he was proud to be part of such a “real New York” event.

“My wife and I waited to be married until those in the LGBTQ community could, and we won’t stop until everyone here has the same rights. “We’re pushing corporate board members, and [for] single-sex bathrooms to be gender-neutral.”

“There are so many great reasons I love doing this event in this setting, but the main one is that we get to honor the trailblazers of the LGBT community,” he added.

Grant Haines has been a member of the TheMenEvent team for the past five years. The social platforum touts its services as part of the “most popular gay event company, dedicated to bringing people together for social, personal and business connections.” It offers events such as walking tours focused on gay history and networking socials.

Since moving to New York City from Oklahoma, Haines said he “felt at home” within a community that was forthright and expressive in its pride.

Other speakers referenced how political concerns within the LGBTQ community felt heightened in the new administration.

“In these dark times, it is uplifting to see leaders at all levels support the LGBTQ community,” said Thomas Krever, Chief Executive Officer for the Hetrick Martin Institute (HMI), a youth social services organization. “We don’t see this award as our award, it’s for all the hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ youth out there.”

Executive produced by Whoopi Goldberg, the reality television show Strut focused on transgender models becoming fashion household names in the world of fashion. The Oxygen Network series revealed how members struggled to make ends meet while navigating personal and professional relationships.

Honoree Sue Wicks said she could attest to how much has changed since 2001, when she became one of the first athletes in professional sports to come out. Wicks recalled how she revealed her sexual identity while still an active player with the WNBA’s New York Liberty because she felt a responsibility to be a role model to anyone who may have been struggling.

Wicks said in spite of the challenges ahead, there had been progress.

“I think these are wonderful times because I see people in the streets saying who they are, talking to their families and people standing up for who they are,” she noted. “We are defining what it means to be Americans, and nothing can destroy that tapestry.”

For more information on the Hetrick-Martin Institute, please visit hmi.org.