The fee might be bagged.

The state legislature has passed a bill that would delay a looming five-cent fee on plastic bags in New York City.

The bag fee law, passed by the City Council last year and due to go into effect on February 15, would charge shoppers a fee for each plastic or paper bag taken at a checkout counter. But on February 3, the State Senate and Assembly voted to delay implementation of the fee until January 2018.

The bill now moves to the desk of Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has not indicated if he would sign it.

Advocates for the bag fee law, designed to entice shoppers to carry reusable bags, have touted the legislation as an easy way to reduce litter and help the environment.

The City Council, led by Councilmember Brad Lander, conducted two years of hearings and public testimony.

Opponents have argued that the fee placed additional burden on shoppers, especially low-income city residents.

“It’s ridiculous to keep putting plastic bags into our landfills,” said de Blasio, who has vigorously supported the bag fee law, during a recent interview on WNYC Radio. “It costs taxpayers a lot of money. It’s horrible for the environment.”

De Blasio has said he would seek a way around the state legislature’s ruling on the bag fee law, yet it appears the immediate fate of the law rests with his political rival, Cuomo.

Marcia Bystryn, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters, criticized the legislature in a statement.

“New York City should have the power to make decisions about how best to reduce its waste stream,” Bystryn said. “It takes 7,000 garbage truck trips to send NYC’s bag waste to landfills at a cost to taxpayers of $12.5 million, not to mention the price of cleaning them from trees, streets, clogged storm drains and dredging them out of waterways. How can the state legislature claim to have the best interests of New York City in mind when it refuses to account for this in its preemption effort?”

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he supported the reduction of plastic waste, but stated that the bag fee law had several issues that warranted further review, including the ability of store owners to charge any amount for bags, and fees going to store owners instead of environmental programs.

“It makes sense to press the pause button on this fee in order to do a more thorough investigation on the best ways to reduce paper and plastic waste in our environment,” Heastie said. “Over the coming months we will work with environmental advocates, community groups, the public, and our partners in government to develop a solution that works for everyone.”