“Now we must wait”

Story by Desirée Johnson and Gregg McQueen

Elected officials joined dozens of community supporters in front of Galicia Restaurant on January 21, to rally in support of the popular Washington Heights eatery.

Galicia owner Ramón Calo, who opened the restaurant 30 years ago after immigrating to the U.S. from Spain, says he’s in danger of closing due to a steep rent hike from his landlord.

Supporters at the rally included Peter Walsh, co-owner of nearby Coogan’s Restaurant, which recently faced its own shutdown scare due to soaring rents. Walsh bemoaned that numerous small businesses in the neighborhood were being forced out.

“Shut stores bring drug dealers,” said Walsh. “Shut stores endanger our children.”

Walsh spoke of the impact small businesses as old as La Galicia and Coogan’s have had on the neighborhood. “We fought the battles back in ’85 and before, we were here. We made this neighborhood attractive for families, for the families that fought for you. And now, they want to take it away,” he said.

Senator Marisol Alcantara, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa were all present at the rally.

“It went well,” said Calo after the event. “It was worth it. Now we must wait. Maybe in the future I will get a new lease.”

A long-term lease Galicia had with its landlord, Edel Family Management, expired in October 2017. Calo said he’s been renting month to month since, and was told by the landlord that he can continue to do so until December 2018.

Calo said he hopes to negotiate a long-term extension at a more reasonable rate.

A person answering the phone at the Brooklyn offices of Edel Family Management told Manhattan Times that they were unable to comment on the matter.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who played a pivotal role in helping to bring about a new lease deal between Coogan’s and its landlord, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, said he has spoken with Calo and intends to engage in discussions with the landlord.

“We’ll bring you more information as we move on,” Espaillat said.

Lena Melendez, advocate for the restaurant and co-manager of Dominicanos Pro Defensa Negocios y Viviendas, which organized the rally, said she appreciated the efforts of the people who attended.

Focused on saving La Galicia, Melendez urged the community to appear at future events, such as a public hearing on February 22nd. The hearing, to be held at 650 Academy Street at 6:30 p.m., will touch upon rezoning in Inwood.

Melendez mentioned her aversion to the Inwood rezoning, which she said is responsible for the gentrification of the area, and the “crisis” in the rise of small business closures.

“People need to come,” said Melendez. “We need fanfare.”