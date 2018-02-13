Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Aidibel Moreno is back from rock bottom. Formerly homeless, Moreno said she spent years in shelters and living on the street, eating from garbage cans. She also battled drug addiction and has survived physical abuse. “I had no self-esteem,” said Moreno. “I had so many issues.” But things have changed. Moreno has recently moved into a new supportive housing facility in Harlem. Built and operated by nonprofit group Win, the site was designed to help women with children who are transitioning from the city’s shelter system. Moreno and her 17-year-old son are among 34 formerly homeless families to obtain a new apartment there. “Now, you feel like a person. You’re living like a human being in a beautiful setting,” she said. In addition to a permanent roof over their heads, the residence on 118th Street offers support residents services such as job readiness training, financial literacy assistance, education counseling and medical referrals to help families achieve stability. “I could tell you a lot about the statistics and the financing, but this story today is about people’s lives,” said Win President and Chief Executive Officer Christine Quinn during a ribbon cutting ceremony on February 8. “It’s about people who were homeless, who were homeless with their children and worked hard and got out of shelter, and are here with us at this wonderful, permanent supportive housing building.” The $11.4 million project, built on the site of a formerly vacant lot, was financed through a Supportive Housing Loan Program from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). “Openings are my favorite because it’s not just about the financing, the construction timelines. Really, it becomes about the people. It really brings to light what all of this work is all about,” said HPD Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer. “There are just far too many families who have to worry about where they’re going to sleep at night,” she said. Jacqueline Sánchez recently moved into the building with her three children, ages 3, 7 and 9. She described her new home as “heaven,” compared to conditions in a shelter she previously resided in. “It was horrible — I wanted to run out of there like a bat out of hell,” she said of the shelter. State Assemblymember Inez Dickins praised Win for working to eradicate stigma for the families involved. “We’ve all heard the horror stories that occur in the various shelters,” said Dickins. “Why should children, why should families, why should seniors, be forced to live in housing such as that?” Founded in 1983, Win runs its own shelters for homeless women as well as several supportive housing sites. The group also sponsors after-school programs, childcare and a summer camp. Formerly known as Women in Need, Win provides 1,200 shelter units of transitional housing and accommodates over 200 families at supportive housing locations in three boroughs. The organization bills itself as the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for homeless families in New York City. The 118th Street facility marks the first Win supportive housing site to open in Manhattan. Another Win facility is currently under construction on East 91st Street, and is slated to open in late 2018. That location site will serve 17 families with supportive housing, and feature on-site daycare among other services, Quinn said. The Corporation for Supportive Housing provided $500,000 in seed money to get the 118th Street project started, said Kristin Miller, the group’s Director. “It takes a small army of people filled with a lot of tenacity and grit, and determination to take this from the empty lot to where we’re at today,” Miller said. Bonnie Stone, who served as Win’s president for 15 years before retiring in 2015, agreed that the project’s completion was a rewarding payoff. “It tells you why you’re doing what you were doing, to see something as beautiful as this come out of that work,” Stone said. Quinn noted that the city’s homeless crisis is at an all-time high, with more than 60,000 people currently residing in shelters, more than 70 percent of them families with children. “A homeless child is twice as likely to be a homeless adult. A homeless teenage child is three times more likely than a non-homeless teenage child to attempt or commit suicide,” remarked Quinn, who said that added services provided by supportive housing can help break the cycle of homelessness. “Services after shelter can help work through that trauma,” she said. “Trauma, whether it’s in an adult or child, that goes untreated will fester and spread like a cancer, and just keep us in that same homeless crisis.” “When you have a family in that situation, but don’t have services, they’re going to go back to the same thing,” added Moreno, who said that job assistance and counseling made a difference for her. “I was broken,” she said. “Now I’m so strong.” For more information, please visit winnyc.org or call 212.695.4758. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Aidibel Moreno está de vuelta desde el fondo. Anteriormente sin hogar, Moreno dijo que pasó años en refugios y viviendo en la calle, comiendo de los botes de basura. Ella también luchó contra la adicción a las drogas y es sobreviviente de abuso físico. “No tenía autoestima”, dijo Moreno. “Tenía tantos problemas”. Pero las cosas han cambiado. Moreno se mudó recientemente a una nueva vivienda de apoyo en Harlem. Creado y operado por el grupo sin fines de lucro Win, el sitio fue diseñado para ayudar a mujeres con hijos que están haciendo la transición del sistema de refugios de la ciudad. Moreno y su hijo de 17 años se encuentran entre las 34 familias anteriormente sin hogar que obtendrán un nuevo departamento ahí. “Ahora me siento como una persona. Vivimos como seres humanos en un entorno hermoso”, dijo. Además de un techo permanente sobre sus cabezas, la residencia en la calle 118 ofrece servicios de apoyo como capacitación para el trabajo, asistencia financiera, asesoría educativa y referencias médicas para ayudar a las familias a ser estables. “Podría contarles mucho sobre las estadísticas y el financiamiento, pero la historia hoy trata de las vidas de las personas”, dijo la presidenta y directora general de Win, Christine Quinn, durante una ceremonia de inauguración el 8 de febrero. “Se trata de personas sin hogar, quienes estaban en la calle con sus hijos y trabajaron duro para salir de un refugio. Hoy están aquí con nosotros en este maravilloso y permanente edificio de viviendas de apoyo”. El proyecto de $11.4 millones de dólares, construido en el sitio de un terreno anteriormente vacío, fue financiado a través de un programa de préstamo de vivienda de apoyo del Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés). “Las inauguraciones son mis favoritas porque no se trata solo de los plazos de financiamiento y de construcción, realmente se tratan de la gente. Realmente saca a la luz de qué se trata todo este trabajo”, dijo la comisionada del HPD María Torres-Springer. “Simplemente hay demasiadas familias que tienen que preocuparse sobre dónde dormirán en la noche”, dijo. Jacqueline Sánchez recientemente se mudó al edificio con sus tres hijos de 3, 7 y 9 años. Ella describió su nuevo hogar como “un paraíso”, en comparación con las condiciones del refugio en el que anteriormente residía. “Era horrible, quería salir corriendo como alma que lleva el diablo”, dijo sobre ese lugar. La asambleísta estatal Inez Dickins elogió a Win por trabajar para erradicar el estigma de las familias involucradas. “Todos hemos escuchado las historias de horror que ocurren en los diversos refugios”, dijo Dickins. “¿Por qué deberían los niños, las familias y las personas mayores, verse obligadas a vivir en lugares como esos?”. Fundada en 1983, Win tiene sus propios refugios para mujeres sin hogar, así como varios sitios de viviendas de apoyo. El grupo también patrocina programas para después de la escuela, de cuidado infantil y un campamento de verano. Conocida anteriormente como Mujeres Necesitadas, Win proporciona 1,200 unidades de viviendas transitorias y acomoda a más de 200 familias en viviendas de apoyo en tres condados. La instalación de la calle 118 marca el primer sitio de viviendas con apoyo de Win que se abre en Manhattan. Otra instalación Win está actualmente en construcción en la calle 91 Este, y está programada para abrir a finales de 2018. Ese sitio servirá a 17 familias con viviendas de apoyo, y contará con guardería en el lugar, entre otros servicios, dijo Quinn. La Corporación de Viviendas de Apoyo proporcionó $500,000 dólares en capital semilla para comenzar el proyecto de la calle 118, dijo Kristin Miller, la directora del grupo. “Se necesita un pequeño ejército de personas llenas de mucha tenacidad y agallas, y la determinación para llevar esto desde el terreno vacío hasta donde estamos hoy”, dijo Miller. Bonnie Stone, quien se desempeñó como presidenta de Win durante 15 años antes de retirarse en 2015, estuvo de acuerdo en que la finalización del proyecto fue una recompensa gratificante. “Te dice por qué hacías lo que estabas haciendo, el ver algo tan hermoso como resultado de ese trabajo”, dijo. Quinn señaló que la crisis de personas sin hogar en la ciudad está en su punto más alto, con más de 60,000 personas viviendo actualmente en albergues, más del 70 por ciento de ellas son familias con niños. “Un niño sin hogar tiene el doble de probabilidades de ser un adulto sin hogar. Un niño adolescente sin hogar tiene tres veces más probabilidades de intentar suicidarse, o lograrlo, que un niño adolescente con hogar”, comentó Quinn, quien dijo que los servicios adicionales proporcionados por las viviendas de apoyo pueden ayudar a romper el ciclo de la falta de vivienda. “Los servicios posteriores al refugio pueden ayudar a superar ese trauma”, dijo. “El cual, ya sea en un adulto o en un niño, si no es tratado, va a descomponerse y se diseminará como un cáncer, y simplemente nos mantendrá en la misma crisis de personas sin hogar”. “Cuando tienes a una familia en esa situación, pero no tienes servicios, van a volver a lo mismo”, agregó Moreno, quien dijo que la asistencia y la asesoría laboral hicieron una diferencia para ella. “Estaba destrozada”, dijo. “Ahora soy tan fuerte”. Para más información, favor visite winnyc.org o llame al 212.695.4758.
