“Now I’m so strong”

Supportive housing site opens in Harlem

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Aidibel Moreno is back from rock bottom.

Formerly homeless, Moreno said she spent years in shelters and living on the street, eating from garbage cans. She also battled drug addiction and has survived physical abuse.

“I had no self-esteem,” said Moreno. “I had so many issues.”

But things have changed. Moreno has recently moved into a new supportive housing facility in Harlem.

Built and operated by nonprofit group Win, the site was designed to help women with children who are transitioning from the city’s shelter system.

Moreno and her 17-year-old son are among 34 formerly homeless families to obtain a new apartment there.

“Now, you feel like a person. You’re living like a human being in a beautiful setting,” she said.

In addition to a permanent roof over their heads, the residence on 118th Street offers support residents services such as job readiness training, financial literacy assistance, education counseling and medical referrals to help families achieve stability.

“I could tell you a lot about the statistics and the financing, but this story today is about people’s lives,” said Win President and Chief Executive Officer Christine Quinn during a ribbon cutting ceremony on February 8. “It’s about people who were homeless, who were homeless with their children and worked hard and got out of shelter, and are here with us at this wonderful, permanent supportive housing building.”

The $11.4 million project, built on the site of a formerly vacant lot, was financed through a Supportive Housing Loan Program from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).

“Openings are my favorite because it’s not just about the financing, the construction timelines. Really, it becomes about the people. It really brings to light what all of this work is all about,” said HPD Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer.

“There are just far too many families who have to worry about where they’re going to sleep at night,” she said.

Jacqueline Sánchez recently moved into the building with her three children, ages 3, 7 and 9.

She described her new home as “heaven,” compared to conditions in a shelter she previously resided in.

“It was horrible — I wanted to run out of there like a bat out of hell,” she said of the shelter.

State Assemblymember Inez Dickins praised Win for working to eradicate stigma for the families involved.

“We’ve all heard the horror stories that occur in the various shelters,” said Dickins. “Why should children, why should families, why should seniors, be forced to live in housing such as that?”

Founded in 1983, Win runs its own shelters for homeless women as well as several supportive housing sites. The group also sponsors after-school programs, childcare and a summer camp.

Formerly known as Women in Need, Win provides 1,200 shelter units of transitional housing and accommodates over 200 families at supportive housing locations in three boroughs.

The organization bills itself as the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for homeless families in New York City.

The 118th Street facility marks the first Win supportive housing site to open in Manhattan. Another Win facility is currently under construction on East 91st Street, and is slated to open in late 2018.‎

That location site will serve 17 families with supportive housing, and feature on-site daycare among other services, Quinn said.

The Corporation for Supportive Housing provided $500,000 in seed money to get the 118th Street project started, said Kristin Miller, the group’s Director.

“It takes a small army of people filled with a lot of tenacity and grit, and determination to take this from the empty lot to where we’re at today,” Miller said.

Bonnie Stone, who served as Win’s president for 15 years before retiring in 2015, agreed that the project’s completion was a rewarding payoff.

“It tells you why you’re doing what you were doing, to see something as beautiful as this come out of that work,” Stone said.

Quinn noted that the city’s homeless crisis is at an all-time high, with more than 60,000 people currently residing in shelters, more than 70 percent of them families with children.

“A homeless child is twice as likely to be a homeless adult. A homeless teenage child is three times more likely than a non-homeless teenage child to attempt or commit suicide,” remarked Quinn, who said that added services provided by supportive housing can help break the cycle of homelessness.

“Services after shelter can help work through that trauma,” she said. “Trauma, whether it’s in an adult or child, that goes untreated will fester and spread like a cancer, and just keep us in that same homeless crisis.”

“When you have a family in that situation, but don’t have services, they’re going to go back to the same thing,” added Moreno, who said that job assistance and counseling made a difference for her.

“I was broken,” she said. “Now I’m so strong.”

For more information, please visit winnyc.org or call 212.695.4758.