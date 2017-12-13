“No” to Cassano

Officials seek to boot FDNY probie with racist past

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They want him out.

City Councilmembers and other elected officials slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) on Monday for allowing a former EMT with a history of racist tweets to become a firefighter.

Joseph Cassano, the son of former FDNY Commissioner Sal Cassano, resigned as an EMT in 2013 after he issued a series of anti-black and anti-Semitic tweets on social media.

Allowed to reapply as an EMT in 2015 after seeking counseling, Cassano sought a transition to firefighter and officially joined the FDNY academy on Mon., Dec. 11.

Calling Cassano “the poster child of bigotry,” Councilmember Andy King stood that same day with members of the Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus and Jewish Caucus, other city officials and equal rights leaders at City Hall demanding Cassano be kept out of the FDNY.

“Someone who’s tweeted and demonstrated hatred and bigotry for New Yorkers gets a pass and gets a promotion to serve New Yorkers he often did not want to serve,” remarked King, who said Councilmembers had issued a letter to de Blasio and current FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, requesting that they boot Cassano from the academy.

“We say to the city, just say ‘No’ to Cassano,” King said.

Cassano’s 2013 controversial tweets, written under the Twitter handle @jcassano15, included the following: “I like Jews about as much as hitler. #toofar? Nope.”

Cassano tweeted on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, “MLK could go kick rocks for all I care, but thanks for the time and a half today.”

He also wrote, “Getting sick of picking up all these Obama lovers and taking them to the hospital because their medicare pays for an ambulance and not a cab.”

The account has since been suspended.

Though it is one of the city’s largest agencies, with over 10,000 members, FDNY has long been the city’s least diverse agencies and has faced criticism for being overwhelmingly white and male.

It has faced pressure to diversify from a federal monitor and a discrimination lawsuit filed by black firefighters in 2007.

But City Hall officials said that because he resigned and was not fired, Cassano could be reinstated with the FDNY upon undergoing a background check and citing remorse for his behavior. He was counseled by Rabbi Steven Burg of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and toured the Museum of Tolerance.

Officials denounced the city for allowing Cassano to quietly rejoin the EMT ranks and essentially gain a promotion as a firefighter.

“When our city government hires a person who has a known history of racist tweeting, our own government is therefore tolerating it and validating it,” Stringer said.

“I don’t want our firefighters working with somebody who clearly has very serious issues with people who are not like him,” he added.

“This is a major step backwards for the FDNY,” said Public Advocate Letitia James.

Minister Kirsten John Foy of the National Action Network said the Fire Department is “scraping the bottom of the barrel” by accepting Cassano back.

“New York City as of today has abdicated the moral high ground as it relates to confronting bigotry and racism and anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and all of those things this administration reportedly pushes against coming from the White House,” Foy said.

“Mr. Mayor — you, sir, are better than this,” he remarked.

Though he referred to Cassano’s tweets as “unacceptable,” de Blasio has defended the former EMT’s acceptance into the FDNY academy, saying he “believes in redemption.”

But Councilmember Jumaane Williams said that he and his fellow city lawmakers were “appalled” that they needed to ask the administration “not to hire someone who praised Hitler.”

“This is a Democratic administration that espouses progressive ideals that has allowed this to happen,” he said.

Members of the Vulcan Society, a fraternal organization of black firefighters, ripped Cassano’s admission to the academy as favoritism because his father once headed the FDNY, and questioned whether Cassano, who publicly apologized for his tweets, had really changed his bigoted views.

“Just because you’re working in another department doesn’t mean those feelings have gone away,” said Regina Wilson, who was elected in 2015 as the first female President of the Vulcan Society.

She said that Cassano had attempted penance with the Jewish community by consulting a rabbi but noted, “I have not seen him taken any [time] with the African American community.”

“He did not come to the African community and say ‘I’m sorry,'” stated Foy.

Officials pointed out that Cassano was once briefly restricted from EMT duty for leaving an injured black child at the scene of an accident, and expressed concerns that Cassano could treat black or Jewish New Yorkers differently.

“What if Cassano were one of those first responders and he saw someone who had a yarmulke or who was black,” asked Williams.

In response to request for comment, de Blasio spokeswoman Natalie Grybauskas wrote, “FDNY has treated candidates consistently under this administration, and that includes allowing those who’ve made mistakes to join the Department if they’ve shown growth, maturation and remorse for their prior actions.”

In addition, an FDNY Deputy Press Secretary issued the following statement confirming Cassano’s status.

“Yesterday, Joseph Cassano was sworn-in with the latest Probationary Firefighter class.”

Wilson said the Vulcan Society planned an imminent protest outside of FDNY headquarters, and would reach out to black clergy members.

“We’re going to reach out to other black firefighter agencies, because we’re international. We have the NAACP that’s sending letters,” explained Wilson. “We’re going to keep the pressure on.”

She said that de Blasio “opened up a floodgate” for people disqualified from the FDNY for character issues to reapply.

“Anyone who did anything less vile than [Cassano], they’re going to have to be able to come back,” Wilson said. “He left the door wide open.”

For more information, please visit www.vulcansocietyfdny.org. The group’s next meeting is to be held on Monday, December 18th.