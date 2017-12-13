Story and photos by Gregg McQueen They want him out. City Councilmembers and other elected officials slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) on Monday for allowing a former EMT with a history of racist tweets to become a firefighter. Joseph Cassano, the son of former FDNY Commissioner Sal Cassano, resigned as an EMT in 2013 after he issued a series of anti-black and anti-Semitic tweets on social media. Allowed to reapply as an EMT in 2015 after seeking counseling, Cassano sought a transition to firefighter and officially joined the FDNY academy on Mon., Dec. 11. Calling Cassano “the poster child of bigotry,” Councilmember Andy King stood that same day with members of the Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus and Jewish Caucus, other city officials and equal rights leaders at City Hall demanding Cassano be kept out of the FDNY. “Someone who’s tweeted and demonstrated hatred and bigotry for New Yorkers gets a pass and gets a promotion to serve New Yorkers he often did not want to serve,” remarked King, who said Councilmembers had issued a letter to de Blasio and current FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, requesting that they boot Cassano from the academy. “We say to the city, just say ‘No’ to Cassano,” King said. Cassano’s 2013 controversial tweets, written under the Twitter handle @jcassano15, included the following: “I like Jews about as much as hitler. #toofar? Nope.” Cassano tweeted on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, “MLK could go kick rocks for all I care, but thanks for the time and a half today.” He also wrote, “Getting sick of picking up all these Obama lovers and taking them to the hospital because their medicare pays for an ambulance and not a cab.” The account has since been suspended. Though it is one of the city’s largest agencies, with over 10,000 members, FDNY has long been the city’s least diverse agencies and has faced criticism for being overwhelmingly white and male. It has faced pressure to diversify from a federal monitor and a discrimination lawsuit filed by black firefighters in 2007. But City Hall officials said that because he resigned and was not fired, Cassano could be reinstated with the FDNY upon undergoing a background check and citing remorse for his behavior. He was counseled by Rabbi Steven Burg of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and toured the Museum of Tolerance. Officials denounced the city for allowing Cassano to quietly rejoin the EMT ranks and essentially gain a promotion as a firefighter. “When our city government hires a person who has a known history of racist tweeting, our own government is therefore tolerating it and validating it,” Stringer said. “I don’t want our firefighters working with somebody who clearly has very serious issues with people who are not like him,” he added. “This is a major step backwards for the FDNY,” said Public Advocate Letitia James. Minister Kirsten John Foy of the National Action Network said the Fire Department is “scraping the bottom of the barrel” by accepting Cassano back. “New York City as of today has abdicated the moral high ground as it relates to confronting bigotry and racism and anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and all of those things this administration reportedly pushes against coming from the White House,” Foy said. “Mr. Mayor — you, sir, are better than this,” he remarked. Though he referred to Cassano’s tweets as “unacceptable,” de Blasio has defended the former EMT’s acceptance into the FDNY academy, saying he “believes in redemption.” But Councilmember Jumaane Williams said that he and his fellow city lawmakers were “appalled” that they needed to ask the administration “not to hire someone who praised Hitler.” “This is a Democratic administration that espouses progressive ideals that has allowed this to happen,” he said. Members of the Vulcan Society, a fraternal organization of black firefighters, ripped Cassano’s admission to the academy as favoritism because his father once headed the FDNY, and questioned whether Cassano, who publicly apologized for his tweets, had really changed his bigoted views. “Just because you’re working in another department doesn’t mean those feelings have gone away,” said Regina Wilson, who was elected in 2015 as the first female President of the Vulcan Society. She said that Cassano had attempted penance with the Jewish community by consulting a rabbi but noted, “I have not seen him taken any [time] with the African American community.” “He did not come to the African community and say ‘I’m sorry,'” stated Foy. Officials pointed out that Cassano was once briefly restricted from EMT duty for leaving an injured black child at the scene of an accident, and expressed concerns that Cassano could treat black or Jewish New Yorkers differently. “What if Cassano were one of those first responders and he saw someone who had a yarmulke or who was black,” asked Williams. In response to request for comment, de Blasio spokeswoman Natalie Grybauskas wrote, “FDNY has treated candidates consistently under this administration, and that includes allowing those who’ve made mistakes to join the Department if they’ve shown growth, maturation and remorse for their prior actions.” In addition, an FDNY Deputy Press Secretary issued the following statement confirming Cassano’s status. “Yesterday, Joseph Cassano was sworn-in with the latest Probationary Firefighter class.” Wilson said the Vulcan Society planned an imminent protest outside of FDNY headquarters, and would reach out to black clergy members. “We’re going to reach out to other black firefighter agencies, because we’re international. We have the NAACP that’s sending letters,” explained Wilson. “We’re going to keep the pressure on.” She said that de Blasio “opened up a floodgate” for people disqualified from the FDNY for character issues to reapply. “Anyone who did anything less vile than [Cassano], they’re going to have to be able to come back,” Wilson said. “He left the door wide open.” For more information, please visit www.vulcansocietyfdny.org. The group’s next meeting is to be held on Monday, December 18th. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Lo quieren fuera. Miembros del Concejo Municipal y otros funcionarios electos criticaron al alcalde Bill de Blasio y al Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York (FDNY, por sus siglas en inglés) el lunes por permitirle a un ex EMT con un historial de tuits racistas convertirse en bombero. Joseph Cassano, hijo del ex comisionado del FDNY Sal Cassano, renunció como EMT en 2013 después de que emitió una serie de tuits anti negros y antisemitas en las redes sociales. Con un permiso para volver a aplicar como EMT en 2015 después de buscar asesoría, Cassano buscó una transición a bombero y se unió oficialmente a la academia del FDNY el lunes 11 de diciembre. Al llamar a Cassano “protagonista de la intolerancia”, el concejal Andy King se presentó ese mismo día ante los miembros del Caucus negro, latino y asiático y del Caucus judío, a otros funcionarios de la ciudad y líderes de igualdad de derechos en el Ayuntamiento exigiendo que Cassano permanezca fuera del FDNY. “Alguien que tuiteó y demostró odio e intolerancia por neoyorquinos obtiene un pase y recibe un ascenso para servir a los neoyorquinos a los que a menudo no quería servir”, comentó King, quien dijo que los concejales le enviaron una carta a De Blasio y al actual comisionado Daniel Nigro, solicitando que despidan a Cassano de la academia. “Decimos a la ciudad, solo digan ‘No’ a Cassano”, dijo King. Los polémicos tuits de Cassano de 2013, escritos bajo el nombre de Twitter @ jcassano15, incluyeron lo siguiente: “Me gustan tanto los judíos como Hitler. #¿demasiado? No”. Cassano tuiteó el día del cumpleaños de Martin Luther King Jr.: “MLK podría ir a patear rocas por todo lo que me importa, pero gracias por la jornada y media de hoy”. También escribió, “Enfermo de levantar a todos estos amantes de Obama y llevarlos al hospital porque su Medicare paga por una ambulancia y no un taxi”. Desde entonces la cuenta ha estado suspendida. A pesar de que es una de las agencias más grandes de la ciudad, con más de 10,000 miembros, el FDNY ha sido durante mucho tiempo la agencia menos diversa de la ciudad y ha sido criticada por ser abrumadoramente blanca y masculina. Ha enfrentado presiones para diversificarse de un monitor federal y de una demanda por discriminación presentada por bomberos negros en 2007. Pero funcionarios del ayuntamiento dijeron que, debido a que renunció y no fue despedido, Cassano podría ser reincorporado al FDNY luego de someterse a una verificación de antecedentes y declarar remordimiento por su comportamiento. Fue aconsejado por el rabino Steven Burg del Centro Simon Wiesenthal y recorrió el Museo de la Tolerancia. Las autoridades criticaron a la ciudad por permitir que Cassano se reincorporara silenciosamente a las filas del EMT y esencialmente obtener un ascenso como bombero. “Cuando nuestro gobierno de la ciudad contrata a una persona que tiene un conocido historial de tuiteo racista, el propio gobierno lo tolera y lo valida”, dijo Stringer. “No quiero que nuestros bomberos trabajen con alguien que claramente tiene serios problemas con personas que no son como él”, agregó. “Este es un importante retroceso para el FDNY”, dijo la defensora pública Letitia James. La ministra Kirsten John Foy, de la Red de Acción Nacional, dijo que el Departamento de Bomberos está “arañando el fondo del barril” aceptando de vuelta a Cassano. “La ciudad de Nueva York ha abdicado en el terreno moral en relación con la confrontación de la intolerancia, el racismo, el antisemitismo y la islamofobia, y todas esas cosas contra las que presuntamente este gobierno opone resistencia contra la Casa Blanca”, dijo Foy. “Señor alcalde, es usted mejor que esto”, comentó. Aunque se refirió a los tuits de Cassano como “inaceptables”, de Blasio defendió la aceptación del ex EMT en la academia del FDNY y dijo que “cree en la redención”. Pero el concejal Jumaane Williams dijo que él y sus colegas legisladores de la ciudad estaban “horrorizados” de que necesitaran pedirle al gobierno “que no contratara a alguien que elogiara a Hitler”. “Esta es una administración demócrata que propugna ideales progresistas que ha permitido que esto suceda”, dijo. Los miembros de la Sociedad Vulcan, una organización fraternal de bomberos negros, hicieron trizas la admisión de Cassano en la academia como favoritismo porque su padre encabezó el FDNY, y cuestionaron si Cassano, quien se disculpó públicamente por sus tuits, realmente había cambiado sus fanáticos puntos de vista. “Solo porque estés trabajando en otro departamento no significa que esos sentimientos se hayan ido”, dijo Regina Wilson, quien fue electa en 2015 como la primera mujer presidenta de la Sociedad Vulcan. Dijo que Cassano había intentado resarcirse con la comunidad judía pidiendo consejo a un rabino, pero señaló: “No lo he visto dedicar ningún tiempo a la comunidad afroamericana”. “No vino a la comunidad africana y dijo ‘lo siento'”, comentó Foy. Las autoridades señalaron que Cassano una vez fue restringido brevemente del deber como EMT por dejar a un niño negro herido en la escena de un accidente, y expresó su preocupación de que Cassano pudiera tratar a los neoyorquinos negros o judíos de manera diferente. “¿Qué pasa si Cassano fuese uno de los primeros socorristas en llegar y ve a alguien que tiene una kipá o que es negro”, preguntó Williams. En respuesta a la solicitud de comentarios, la portavoz de de Blasio, Natalie Grybauskas, escribió: “El FDNY ha tratado a los candidatos consistentemente bajo esta administración, y eso incluye permitir que quienes cometieron errores se unan al Departamento si han demostrado crecimiento, maduración y remordimiento por sus acciones anteriores”. Además, un secretario adjunto de prensa del FDNY emitió la siguiente declaración confirmando el estado de Cassano. “Ayer, Joseph Cassano fue juramentado con la más reciente generación de bomberos de prueba”. Wilson dijo que la Sociedad Vulcan planeó una protesta inminente afuera del cuartel general del FDNY, y se acercó a los clérigos negros. “Vamos a contactar a otras agencias de bomberos negros, porque somos internacionales. Tenemos a la NAACP enviando cartas”, explicó Wilson. “Vamos a mantener la presión”. Ella dijo que de Blasio “abrió una compuerta” para las personas descalificadas del FDNY por cuestiones de carácter para volver a presentar una solicitud. “Cualquiera que haya hecho algo menos vil que [Cassano], tendrá que poder regresar”, dijo Wilson. “Dejó la puerta abierta de par en par”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.vulcansocietyfdny.org. La próxima reunión del grupo se realizará el lunes 18 de diciembre.
“No” to Cassano
Officials seek to boot FDNY probie with racist past
“No” a Cassano
