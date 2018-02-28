By Kathleen M. Pike, Ph.D. We are all struggling to understand what is happening in the United States such that mass shootings of innocent citizens have become, if not commonplace, not unusual. We all want to prevent this senseless loss of life. How we get there has us stymied. Mass shootings are a type of wicked problem that cry out for a solution. Alas, if a simple solution were readily available, it would already have been adopted. Strategies that we have tried are not working, so we should be asking outside-the-box questions, like whether more guns is better than fewer guns in schools. That being said, the data suggest that arming teachers with guns is a recipe for disaster. Here are five reasons why it won’t work. 1. More guns = more deaths. Over and over, the data tell the same story. The obvious facts: It is impossible to die by firearms if no firearms are available. And around the world, in countries with more firearms, both men and women are at greater risk for dying by firearm homicide. Simply put, more guns means more deaths by guns, whether it be by homicide or suicide (The National Criminal Justice Reference Service offers articles on the topics at http://bit.ly/2HMlGL3). 2. More guns = more confusion.In a recent shooting in a Colorado Walmart store, police took five hours to identify the suspect to the public. Once shoppers started to realize the danger they were in, many drew their own guns in self-defense. When detectives reviewed video footage of the store, they noticed multiple people drawing guns, each of whom had to be eliminated systematically as the suspect. This slowed the process of identifying the actual perpetrator and delayed safety information being given to the public. If police struggle to distinguish between suspects and those with guns for self-defense, how are teachers supposed to? 3. Teachers don’t want guns. Not only don’t they want them, they feel safer without them. If a select 20% of teachers were granted access to firearms in classes as proposed by the President, we would be creating an additional 700,000 opportunities for something to go awry. Students could attempt to steal weapons from lockers or to disarm teachers carrying them. This could lead to unpredictable outcomes resulting from situations beyond the teacher training, potentially putting teachers in a situation to shoot their own students to protect others. And if we just consider the odds, the probabilities are quite low that a teacher would be in the rare situation of a school shooting and have the wherewithal to save the lives of innocent students and other school personnel. Instead the data overwhelmingly indicate that when weapons are within reach, the number of accidental deaths by firearms goes up. 4. Being armed and having the opportunity and willingness to shoot are different things. The likelihood of a teacher being able to locate, access, load and accurately use a gun in a life-threatening situation is low. School and university campuses are large areas with multiple rooms and corridors filled with adrenaline and people running and hiding at such moments of crisis. Active shooters are unlikely to be within range of the armed teacher. And although we might want to believe that guns would be especially beneficial to the potentially weaker victims, the data say this is not the case across a range of circumstances (more here: http://lat.ms/1SKY6Rz). 5. Schools should serve as citadels for the values and knowledge we want to transmit to the next generation. Even one life lost is too many, but at these horrific moments in time, it is critical that we keep in mind that mass shootings represent a tiny proportion of the number of lives lost by firearms in America. In fact, about twice as many individuals die by suicide involving firearms as compared to murders involving guns (details here: http://bbc.in/2kkm6ka). Across the board, access to guns means more lives lost by firearms. The higher mission of education is to imbue future generations with what they need to create meaningful, purposeful lives. And we have no evidence that arming teachers with guns will aid in that mission. In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Arming teachers with guns will amount to groping in the dark for a simple solution where none can be found. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center. For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308. Por Kathleen M. Pike, Ph.D. Todos estamos luchando por comprender lo que está sucediendo en los Estados Unidos dado que los tiroteos masivos de ciudadanos inocentes se han convertido, si no en algo común, en algo no inusual. Todos queremos evitar esta pérdida de vida sin sentido. Cómo llegamos ahí nos tiene impedidos. Los tiroteos masivos son un tipo de problema perverso que clama por una solución. Por desgracia, si una solución simple estuviera disponible, ya habría sido adoptada. Las estrategias que hemos intentado no funcionan, por lo que deberíamos hacer preguntas directas, como si es mejor contar con más armas que con menos armas en las escuelas. Dicho eso, los datos sugieren que armar a los maestros es una receta para el desastre. Aquí hay cinco razones por las que no funcionará: Más armas = más muertes. Una y otra vez, los datos cuentan la misma historia. Los hechos obvios: es imposible morir con armas de fuego si no hay armas de fuego disponibles. Y en todo el mundo, en países con más armas de fuego, tanto hombres como mujeres corren un mayor riesgo de morir a causa de un homicidio con armas de fuego. En pocas palabras, más armas significa más muertes por armas de fuego, ya sea por homicidio o suicidio (El Servicio Nacional de Referencia de Justicia Penal ofrece artículos sobre los temas en http://bit.ly/2HMlGL3). 2. Más armas = más confusión.En un reciente tiroteo en una tienda Walmart de Colorado, la policía tardó cinco horas en identificar públicamente al sospechoso. Una vez que los compradores comenzaron a darse cuenta del peligro en el que se encontraban, muchos sacaron sus propias armas en defensa propia. Cuando los detectives revisaron las imágenes de video de la tienda, notaron que varias personas sacaban armas y que cada una de ellas debía ser eliminada sistemáticamente como sospechosa. Esto ralentizó el proceso de identificación del perpetrador real y retrasó la información de seguridad que se entrega al público. Si a la policía se le dificulta distinguir entre los sospechosos y los que tienen pistolas para defensa propia, ¿cómo se supone que deben hacerlo los profesores? 3. Los maestros no quieren armas. No solo no las quieren, sino que se sienten más seguros sin ellas. Si a un selecto 20% de los maestros se le concediera acceso a armas de fuego en las clases propuestas por el presidente, estaríamos creando 700,000 oportunidades adicionales para que algo salga mal. Los estudiantes pueden intentar robar armas de los casilleros o desarmar a los maestros que las lleven. Esto podría conducir a resultados impredecibles como consecuencia de situaciones que van más allá de la formación del docente, lo que los podría poner en una situación de disparar a sus propios alumnos para proteger a los demás. Y si solo consideramos las probabilidades, son bastante bajas de que un maestro se encuentre en la rara situación de un tiroteo en una escuela y tenga los medios para salvar las vidas de estudiantes inocentes y el personal de la escuela. En cambio, los datos indican abrumadoramente que cuando las armas están a su alcance, el número de muertes accidentales por armas de fuego aumenta. 4. Estar armado y tener la oportunidad y la voluntad de disparar son cosas diferentes. La probabilidad de que un maestro sea capaz de localizar, acceder, cargar y usar con precisión un arma en una situación que pone en riesgo la vida es baja. Los campus escolares y universitarios son áreas extensas con múltiples salas y pasillos llenos de adrenalina y gente corriendo y escondiéndose en esos momentos de crisis. Es poco probable que los tiradores activos estén dentro del alcance del maestro armado. Y aunque es posible que deseemos creer que las armas serían especialmente beneficiosas para las víctimas potencialmente más débiles, los datos dicen que este no es el caso en una variedad de circunstancias (más aquí: http://lat.ms/1SKY6Rz). 5. Las escuelas deberían servir como ciudadelas de los valores y el conocimiento que queremos transmitir a la próxima generación. Incluso una vida perdida es demasiado, pero en estos momentos terribles en el tiempo, es fundamental que tengamos en cuenta que los tiroteos en masa representan una pequeña proporción de la cantidad de vidas perdidas por armas de fuego en los Estados Unidos. De hecho, alrededor del doble de personas mueren por suicidio con armas de fuego en comparación con asesinatos con armas de fuego (detalles aquí: http://bbc.in/2kkm6ka). En general, el acceso a armas de fuego significa más vidas perdidas por armas de fuego. La misión más alta de la educación es imbuir a las generaciones futuras de lo que necesitan para crear vidas significativas y útiles. Y no tenemos evidencia de que armar a maestros ayude en esa misión. En palabras de Martin Luther King, Jr.: “la oscuridad no puede expulsar a la oscuridad, solo la luz puede hacer eso. El odio no puede expulsar al odio, solo el amor puede hacerlo”. Armar a los maestros equivaldrá a andar a tientas en la oscuridad para encontrar una solución simple donde no se puede encontrar ninguna. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa –global de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.
No simple strategy
No hay una estrategia simple
By Kathleen M. Pike, Ph.D.
We are all struggling to understand what is happening in the United States such that mass shootings of innocent citizens have become, if not commonplace, not unusual.
We all want to prevent this senseless loss of life. How we get there has us stymied.
Mass shootings are a type of wicked problem that cry out for a solution. Alas, if a simple solution were readily available, it would already have been adopted. Strategies that we have tried are not working, so we should be asking outside-the-box questions, like whether more guns is better than fewer guns in schools. That being said, the data suggest that arming teachers with guns is a recipe for disaster. Here are five reasons why it won’t work.
1. More guns = more deaths. Over and over, the data tell the same story. The obvious facts: It is impossible to die by firearms if no firearms are available. And around the world, in countries with more firearms, both men and women are at greater risk for dying by firearm homicide. Simply put, more guns means more deaths by guns, whether it be by homicide or suicide (The National Criminal Justice Reference Service offers articles on the topics at http://bit.ly/2HMlGL3).
2. More guns = more confusion.In a recent shooting in a Colorado Walmart store, police took five hours to identify the suspect to the public. Once shoppers started to realize the danger they were in, many drew their own guns in self-defense. When detectives reviewed video footage of the store, they noticed multiple people drawing guns, each of whom had to be eliminated systematically as the suspect. This slowed the process of identifying the actual perpetrator and delayed safety information being given to the public. If police struggle to distinguish between suspects and those with guns for self-defense, how are teachers supposed to?
3. Teachers don’t want guns. Not only don’t they want them, they feel safer without them. If a select 20% of teachers were granted access to firearms in classes as proposed by the President, we would be creating an additional 700,000 opportunities for something to go awry. Students could attempt to steal weapons from lockers or to disarm teachers carrying them. This could lead to unpredictable outcomes resulting from situations beyond the teacher training, potentially putting teachers in a situation to shoot their own students to protect others. And if we just consider the odds, the probabilities are quite low that a teacher would be in the rare situation of a school shooting and have the wherewithal to save the lives of innocent students and other school personnel. Instead the data overwhelmingly indicate that when weapons are within reach, the number of accidental deaths by firearms goes up.
4. Being armed and having the opportunity and willingness to shoot are different things. The likelihood of a teacher being able to locate, access, load and accurately use a gun in a life-threatening situation is low. School and university campuses are large areas with multiple rooms and corridors filled with adrenaline and people running and hiding at such moments of crisis. Active shooters are unlikely to be within range of the armed teacher. And although we might want to believe that guns would be especially beneficial to the potentially weaker victims, the data say this is not the case across a range of circumstances (more here: http://lat.ms/1SKY6Rz).
5. Schools should serve as citadels for the values and knowledge we want to transmit to the next generation. Even one life lost is too many, but at these horrific moments in time, it is critical that we keep in mind that mass shootings represent a tiny proportion of the number of lives lost by firearms in America.
In fact, about twice as many individuals die by suicide involving firearms as compared to murders involving guns (details here: http://bbc.in/2kkm6ka). Across the board, access to guns means more lives lost by firearms. The higher mission of education is to imbue future generations with what they need to create meaningful, purposeful lives. And we have no evidence that arming teachers with guns will aid in that mission.
In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Arming teachers with guns will amount to groping in the dark for a simple solution where none can be found.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center. For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Por Kathleen M. Pike, Ph.D.
Todos estamos luchando por comprender lo que está sucediendo en los Estados Unidos dado que los tiroteos masivos de ciudadanos inocentes se han convertido, si no en algo común, en algo no inusual.
Todos queremos evitar esta pérdida de vida sin sentido. Cómo llegamos ahí nos tiene impedidos.
Los tiroteos masivos son un tipo de problema perverso que clama por una solución. Por desgracia, si una solución simple estuviera disponible, ya habría sido adoptada. Las estrategias que hemos intentado no funcionan, por lo que deberíamos hacer preguntas directas, como si es mejor contar con más armas que con menos armas en las escuelas. Dicho eso, los datos sugieren que armar a los maestros es una receta para el desastre. Aquí hay cinco razones por las que no funcionará:
Más armas = más muertes. Una y otra vez, los datos cuentan la misma historia. Los hechos obvios: es imposible morir con armas de fuego si no hay armas de fuego disponibles. Y en todo el mundo, en países con más armas de fuego, tanto hombres como mujeres corren un mayor riesgo de morir a causa de un homicidio con armas de fuego. En pocas palabras, más armas significa más muertes por armas de fuego, ya sea por homicidio o suicidio (El Servicio Nacional de Referencia de Justicia Penal ofrece artículos sobre los temas en http://bit.ly/2HMlGL3).
2. Más armas = más confusión.En un reciente tiroteo en una tienda Walmart de Colorado, la policía tardó cinco horas en identificar públicamente al sospechoso. Una vez que los compradores comenzaron a darse cuenta del peligro en el que se encontraban, muchos sacaron sus propias armas en defensa propia. Cuando los detectives revisaron las imágenes de video de la tienda, notaron que varias personas sacaban armas y que cada una de ellas debía ser eliminada sistemáticamente como sospechosa. Esto ralentizó el proceso de identificación del perpetrador real y retrasó la información de seguridad que se entrega al público. Si a la policía se le dificulta distinguir entre los sospechosos y los que tienen pistolas para defensa propia, ¿cómo se supone que deben hacerlo los profesores?
3. Los maestros no quieren armas. No solo no las quieren, sino que se sienten más seguros sin ellas. Si a un selecto 20% de los maestros se le concediera acceso a armas de fuego en las clases propuestas por el presidente, estaríamos creando 700,000 oportunidades adicionales para que algo salga mal. Los estudiantes pueden intentar robar armas de los casilleros o desarmar a los maestros que las lleven. Esto podría conducir a resultados impredecibles como consecuencia de situaciones que van más allá de la formación del docente, lo que los podría poner en una situación de disparar a sus propios alumnos para proteger a los demás. Y si solo consideramos las probabilidades, son bastante bajas de que un maestro se encuentre en la rara situación de un tiroteo en una escuela y tenga los medios para salvar las vidas de estudiantes inocentes y el personal de la escuela. En cambio, los datos indican abrumadoramente que cuando las armas están a su alcance, el número de muertes accidentales por armas de fuego aumenta.
4. Estar armado y tener la oportunidad y la voluntad de disparar son cosas diferentes. La probabilidad de que un maestro sea capaz de localizar, acceder, cargar y usar con precisión un arma en una situación que pone en riesgo la vida es baja. Los campus escolares y universitarios son áreas extensas con múltiples salas y pasillos llenos de adrenalina y gente corriendo y escondiéndose en esos momentos de crisis. Es poco probable que los tiradores activos estén dentro del alcance del maestro armado. Y aunque es posible que deseemos creer que las armas serían especialmente beneficiosas para las víctimas potencialmente más débiles, los datos dicen que este no es el caso en una variedad de circunstancias (más aquí: http://lat.ms/1SKY6Rz).
5. Las escuelas deberían servir como ciudadelas de los valores y el conocimiento que queremos transmitir a la próxima generación. Incluso una vida perdida es demasiado, pero en estos momentos terribles en el tiempo, es fundamental que tengamos en cuenta que los tiroteos en masa representan una pequeña proporción de la cantidad de vidas perdidas por armas de fuego en los Estados Unidos.
De hecho, alrededor del doble de personas mueren por suicidio con armas de fuego en comparación con asesinatos con armas de fuego (detalles aquí: http://bbc.in/2kkm6ka). En general, el acceso a armas de fuego significa más vidas perdidas por armas de fuego. La misión más alta de la educación es imbuir a las generaciones futuras de lo que necesitan para crear vidas significativas y útiles. Y no tenemos evidencia de que armar a maestros ayude en esa misión.
En palabras de Martin Luther King, Jr.: “la oscuridad no puede expulsar a la oscuridad, solo la luz puede hacer eso. El odio no puede expulsar al odio, solo el amor puede hacerlo”. Armar a los maestros equivaldrá a andar a tientas en la oscuridad para encontrar una solución simple donde no se puede encontrar ninguna.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa –global de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.