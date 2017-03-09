- English
No cold start
Replacing Indian Point with Low Carbon Power
By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
The Indian Point nuclear power plant is slated to close by 2021, and a recent report says that electricity can be replaced with clean energy. The report, from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Riverkeeper, says the power can be replaced by a combination of increased energy efficiency, wind and solar, and transmission-system upgrades.
According to Jackson Morris, Director of Eastern Energy at the NRDC, New York State’s Clean Energy Standard, calling for 50 percent renewable energy by 2030, is critical to achieving that goal.
“We have the strong policy we need already on the books,” he said. “And so it’s just going to require really smart implementation, making sure we get the wind and solar and offshore wind onto the system at the pace necessary.”
The report, called Clean Energy for New York, describes how the power can be replaced with little additional cost without adding carbon pollution or risking reliability.
But while the state has strong policies for generating clean energy, Morris says meeting the goals will require more planning and action to increase efficiency in homes and businesses.
“Putting in more efficient appliances, putting more efficient refrigeration units into bodegas, double-paned window, insulation, lighting is a key component of energy efficiency.”
He notes that aggressively improving energy efficiency alone potentially could replace Indian Point’s electricity generation by 2023.
Time is running short.
The first Indian Point reactor is scheduled to go offline in just three years, and the other a year after that. But Morris believes the state is prepared.
“This is not a cold start,” he added. “We’ve been doing warm up laps for years, and with the right policies in place and the implementation of those, we can do it.”
The report estimates that implementing the Indian Point retirement plan would add less than one percent to wholesale electric-system costs.
For more, please visit www.nrdc.org.
No es un arranque en frío
Reemplazar Indian Point por bajo consumo de carbono
Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
La planta de energía nuclear Indian Point está programada para cerrar en 2021, y un informe reciente dice que la electricidad puede ser reemplazada con energía limpia. El informe, del Consejo de Defensa de Recursos Naturales (NRDC, por sus siglas en inglés) y Riverkeeper, dice que la energía puede ser reemplazada por una combinación de mayor eficiencia energética, eólica y solar, y mejoras en el sistema de transmisión.
De acuerdo con Jackson Morris, director de Energía del Este en el NRDC, el estándar de energía limpia del estado de Nueva York, que requiere el 50 por ciento de energía renovable para 2030, es crítico para lograr ese objetivo.
“Tenemos la fuerte política que necesitamos ya en los libros”, dijo. “Y por lo tanto, solo requerimos una implementación realmente inteligente, asegurándonos de que obtengamos el viento solar y del litoral en el sistema al ritmo necesario”.
El informe, llamado Energía Limpia para Nueva York, describe cómo la energía puede ser reemplazada con poco coste adicional y sin la adición de la contaminación del carbono o correr el riesgo de fiabilidad.
Pero si bien el estado tiene políticas fuertes para generar energía limpia, Morris dice que cumplir con los objetivos requerirá más planificación y acción para aumentar la eficiencia en los hogares y las empresas.
“Colocar aparatos más eficientes, poner unidades de refrigeración más eficientes en bodegas, ventanas de doble cristal, aislamiento, la iluminación es un componente clave de la eficiencia energética”.
Señala que la mejora agresiva de la eficiencia energética por sí misma potencialmente podría reemplazar la generación de electricidad de Indian Point para 2023.
El tiempo se agota. El primer reactor de Indian Point está programado para desconectarse en sólo tres años, y el otro un año después de eso. Pero Morris cree que el estado está preparado.
“Esto no es un arranque en frío”, añadió. “Hemos estado haciendo largas vueltas de calentamiento durante años y con las políticas correctas en su lugar y su la implementación, podemos hacerlo”.
El informe estima que la implementación del plan de jubilación de Indian Point agregaría menos de un uno por ciento a los costos totales del sistema eléctrico.
Para más información, por favor visite www.nrdc.org.