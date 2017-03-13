No above-ground subway service

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) has announced that it is shutting down service on above-ground subway stops.

The agency will cease service to these stops at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It is then that Storm Stella is expected to strike the city hardest.

The MTA has not yet announced plans to cease service on the Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North though schedules on the rails will be “significantly impacted,” according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, who held a briefing on the storm late on Monday afternoon.

