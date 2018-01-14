- English
- Español
“This place saved me”
Nightcap at Coogan’s
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Call it the luck of the Irish.
After Tuesday’s bombshell revelation that Coogan’s would be closing in May, the community rallied to save the 33-year-old Washington Heights restaurant.
Everyone from Mayor Bill de Blasio to Lin-Manuel Miranda called NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital’s decision to raise Coogan’s rents a sour deal—not only for the famed establishment—but also for the community.
By Friday, the hospital pulled back from their aggressive stance.
One of the three co-owners, Dave Hunt, told the Manhattan Times that NewYork Presbyterian agreed to the restaurant’s original offer. Hunt would not reveal the particulars of the deal, but said, “It made us happy.”
“I don’t know if institutions are used to dealing with people like me,” Hunt said. “I don’t lowball you so you will come to the middle. I tell you this is what I can do.”
Apparently, the hospital finally listened.
“After the community rallied to our side, they said, ‘We’ll, if this is what you need, we will be able to do it for you,’” he said.
It was reported that the hospital originally wanted $40,000 more a month in rent.
At an emergency meeting to save the restaurant on Wednesday, Hunt said he’d found a commercial real estate listing for the restaurant’s space. They were asking for $167 a square foot. “We would need to do $62,000 a month or $7.5 million a year. I’m telling you, that ain’t happening.”
The Wednesday night meeting was hosted Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez. Many of Northern Manhattan’s heavy hitters, including State Senator Marisol Alcantara, Assemblymember Carmen De la Rosa, former Councilmember Robert Jackson, as well as representatives from Community Board 12, the Manhattan Borough President’s Office and Congressman Adriano Espaillat’s office were present. Community members and fellow patrons were also there to show support.
Rodriguez said that other small businesses are undergoing similar situations with their own landlords, including the restaurant La Galicia, another smaller restaurant a few blocks north. “This situation should remind everyone that it’s beyond just Coogan’s,” he said.
De la Rosa added that the community should use this as an opportunity to discuss what’s happening to small businesses uptown. “We should form a coalition or a committee to preserve small businesses,” she said. “If Coogan’s disappears, the small businesses across the street are also going to be affected.”
Another of the three owners, Peter Walsh, said they were humbled by the outpouring of love and support. “We got a call from Scotland,” he said. “From someone whose parents came here while they were in the hospital and they had dinner and they were treated like human beings.”
Sue Robinson and her sister Lori Frank were having dinner at the restaurant Friday evening and congratulated Hunt. “This place got me through my husband’s heart transplant,” she said. “We were here for three months. They were so kind. It felt like home.”
They said the fact that they often had the same waiter was very comforting. “We had a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “We almost lost him. The hospital saved his life and this place saved me.”
Coogan’s got calls from Runner’s World magazine, and many other international running organizations and clubs. Coogan’s is the go-to place for runners who compete at the Armory and also sponsored a 5K race in the community for several years. “It’s a very tight knit community, “ said Walsh. “People come from all over and say, ‘We don’t have anything like this in our country.
People who lived in the neighborhood years ago and left also lent their support. Hector Santiago claimed he was the restaurant’s first customer. He recently put out the word on recent developments on social media and alerted all his neighborhood friends who have since moved away. Santiago, who himself lives in Westchester, said, “When it was tough to be out here, they were here. For the nurses, for the cops, for the firemen, for the hard working people of this neighborhood.”
As influential as the pressure from former patrons and media was in the hospital’s decision to walk back their original offer, so too was the involvement of elected officials. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who attended a celebratory dinner at Coogan’s this past Fri., Jan. 12th, said she called the hospital to register disapproval.
“I think they were conflicted because they too love Coogan’s,” she said. “People from the hospital come here all of the time and they love it. I think that was part of the pressure too, because everybody loved it.”
Community Board 12 member Steve Simon said the board was very active in supporting Coogan’s. “Some of us played a very active role behind the scenes and made it clear to the hospital that this was an unacceptable situation and it needed to be corrected immediately.”
“This is not a real estate issue,” Simon added. “It should never have been a real estate issue. Coogan’s is so important to the community and to the vitality of the community that you couldn’t have made a decision about Coogan’s on a profit motive.”
He described Coogan’s as the Northern Manhattan equivalent of Cheers. “You come here and everybody knows your name.”
Finally, Congressman Adriano Espaillat said he attended a meeting Friday morning with the hospital and was grateful they could reach an agreement. He said that when his own father was ill for a few weeks at the hospital and later passed away, he also spent time at Coogan’s. “Peter and Dave were great to me and my family. We have a kinship with this restaurant and I didn’t want to see this shut down.”
The feelings, as they say, were mutual.
As the group gathered around to pose for celebratory photos, Hunt said, “To anybody who says the elected officials don’t work hard, you just give them my number.”
Copas en Coogan’s
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Llámenlo suerte de los irlandeses.Después de la revelación explosiva del martes de que Coogan’s cerraría en mayo, la comunidad se unió para salvar al restaurante de Washington Heights, de 33 años de antigüedad.
Todos, desde el alcalde Bill de Blasio hasta Lin-Manuel Miranda, llamaron un trato de pocos amigos a la decisión del Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian de elevar las rentas de Coogan’s, no solo para el famoso establecimiento, sino también para la comunidad.
Para el viernes, el hospital echó para atrás su postura agresiva.Uno de los tres copropietarios, Dave Hunt, dijo a Manhattan Times que el NewYork Presbyterian estuvo de acuerdo con la oferta original del restaurante. Hunt no reveló los detalles del trato, pero dijo: “Nos hizo felices”.“
No sé si las instituciones están acostumbradas a tratar con personas como yo”, dijo Hunt. “No echo bolas bajas, así que llegarás al medio. Te digo que lo que puedo hacer”.Aparentemente, el hospital finalmente escuchó.“Después de que la comunidad se uniera a nuestro lado, dijeron: Vamos, si esto es lo que necesitan, podremos hacerlo por ustedes”, dijo.
Se informó que el hospital originalmente quería una renta de $40,000 dólares más por mes.
En una reunión de emergencia para salvar el restaurante el miércoles, Hunt dijo que encontró un anuncio de bienes raíces comerciales para el espacio del restaurante. Pedían $167 dólares por pie cuadrado. “Necesitaríamos ganar $ 62,000 dólares por mes o $7.5 millones por año. Les digo, eso no sucederá”.
La reunión del miércoles por la noche fue organizada por el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez. Estuvieron presentes muchos de los grandes bateadores del norte de Manhattan, incluyendo a: la senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara, la asambleísta Carmen de la Rosa, el ex concejal Robert Jackson, así como representantes de la Junta Comunitaria 12, la oficina de la presidenta del condado de Manhattan y la oficina del congresista Adriano Espaillat. Miembros de la comunidad y clientes también estuvieron ahí para mostrar su apoyo.
Rodríguez dijo que otros pequeños negocios están pasando por situaciones similares con sus propios propietarios, incluido el restaurante La Galicia, un lugar más pequeño a pocas cuadras al norte. “Esta situación debería recordarles a todos que hay cosas más allá de Coogan’s”, dijo.
De la Rosa añadió que la comunidad debería usar esto como una oportunidad para discutir lo que está sucediendo con los pequeños negocios del norte del condado. “Deberíamos formar una coalición o un comité para preservar los pequeños negocios”, dijo. “Si Coogan’s desaparece, los pequeños negocios al otro lado de la calle también se verán afectados”.Otro de los tres propietarios, Peter Walsh, dijo que se sintieron honrados por el derroche de amor y apoyo.
“Recibimos una llamada de Escocia”, dijo. “De alguien cuyos padres vinieron mientras estaban en el hospital y cenaron y fueron tratados como seres humanos”.
Sue Robinson y su hermana Lori Frank estaban cenando en el restaurante el viernes por la tarde y felicitaron a Hunt. “Este lugar me ayudó a superar el trasplante de corazón de mi esposo”, dijo. “Estuvimos aquí por tres meses. Fueron muy amables. Me sentí como en casa”.
Dijeron que el hecho de tener a menudo el mismo camarero era muy reconfortante. “Tuvimos muchos altibajos”, dijo. “Casi lo perdimos. El hospital le salvó la vida y este lugar me salvó”.Coogan’s recibió llamadas de la revista Runner’s World y de muchas otras organizaciones y clubes internacionales. Coogan’s es el lugar de entrada para los corredores que compiten en la Armería y también patrocinó una carrera de 5 km en la comunidad durante varios años. “Es una comunidad muy unida”, dijo Walsh. “Viene gente de todas partes y dice: no tenemos nada como esto en nuestro país”.
Las personas que vivieron en el vecindario hace años y se fueron también prestaron su apoyo. Héctor Santiago afirmó haber sido el primer cliente del restaurante. Dio a conocer las noticias recientes en las redes sociales y alertó a todos los amigos de su vecindario que desde entonces se han mudado. Santiago, quien vive en Westchester, dijo: “Cuando era difícil estar aquí, ellos estaban aquí. Para las enfermeras, para los policías, para los bomberos, para las personas trabajadoras de este barrio”.
Tan influyente como la presión de antiguos clientes y medios de comunicación en la decisión del hospital de retroceder en su oferta original, también lo fue la participación de funcionarios electos. La presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, quien asistió a una cena de celebración en Coogan’s el pasado viernes 12 de enero, dijo que llamó al hospital para mostrar su desaprobación.”
Creo que estaban en conflicto porque también aman a Coogan’s”, dijo. “La gente del hospital viene aquí todo el tiempo y les encanta. Creo que eso también fue parte de la presión, porque todos lo aman”.
Steve Simon, miembro de la Junta Comunitaria 12, dijo que la junta fue muy activa en apoyar a Coogan’s. “Algunos de nosotros desempeñamos un papel muy activo detrás de escenas y le dejamos claro al hospital que se trataba de una situación inaceptable y necesitaba corregirse inmediatamente”.
“Esto no es un problema de bienes raíces”, agregó Simon. “Nunca debió haber sido un problema de bienes raíces. Coogan’s es tan importante para la comunidad y para la vitalidad de la comunidad que no podrían haber tomado una decisión sobre Coogan’s con el fin de ganar dinero”.
Describió a Coogan’s como el equivalente de Cheers del Norte de Manhattan. “Vienes aquí y todos saben tu nombre”. Finalmente, el congresista Adriano Espaillat dijo que asistió a una reunión el viernes por la mañana con el hospital y estaba agradecido de que pudieran llegar a un acuerdo. Dijo que cuando su padre estuvo enfermo durante unas semanas en el hospital y luego falleció, también pasó un tiempo en Coogan’s. “Peter y Dave fueron geniales conmigo y con mi familia. Tenemos un parentesco con este restaurante y no quería verlo cerrado”.
Los sentimientos, como dicen, son mutuos.
Mientras el grupo se reunía para posar para las fotos de celebración, Hunt dijo: “Para cualquiera que diga que los funcionarios electos no trabajan duro, simplemente dale mi número”.