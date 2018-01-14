“This place saved me”

Nightcap at Coogan’s

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Call it the luck of the Irish.

After Tuesday’s bombshell revelation that Coogan’s would be closing in May, the community rallied to save the 33-year-old Washington Heights restaurant.

Everyone from Mayor Bill de Blasio to Lin-Manuel Miranda called NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital’s decision to raise Coogan’s rents a sour deal—not only for the famed establishment—but also for the community.

By Friday, the hospital pulled back from their aggressive stance.

One of the three co-owners, Dave Hunt, told the Manhattan Times that NewYork Presbyterian agreed to the restaurant’s original offer. Hunt would not reveal the particulars of the deal, but said, “It made us happy.”

“I don’t know if institutions are used to dealing with people like me,” Hunt said. “I don’t lowball you so you will come to the middle. I tell you this is what I can do.”

Apparently, the hospital finally listened.

“After the community rallied to our side, they said, ‘We’ll, if this is what you need, we will be able to do it for you,’” he said.

It was reported that the hospital originally wanted $40,000 more a month in rent.

At an emergency meeting to save the restaurant on Wednesday, Hunt said he’d found a commercial real estate listing for the restaurant’s space. They were asking for $167 a square foot. “We would need to do $62,000 a month or $7.5 million a year. I’m telling you, that ain’t happening.”

The Wednesday night meeting was hosted Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez. Many of Northern Manhattan’s heavy hitters, including State Senator Marisol Alcantara, Assemblymember Carmen De la Rosa, former Councilmember Robert Jackson, as well as representatives from Community Board 12, the Manhattan Borough President’s Office and Congressman Adriano Espaillat’s office were present. Community members and fellow patrons were also there to show support.

Rodriguez said that other small businesses are undergoing similar situations with their own landlords, including the restaurant La Galicia, another smaller restaurant a few blocks north. “This situation should remind everyone that it’s beyond just Coogan’s,” he said.

De la Rosa added that the community should use this as an opportunity to discuss what’s happening to small businesses uptown. “We should form a coalition or a committee to preserve small businesses,” she said. “If Coogan’s disappears, the small businesses across the street are also going to be affected.”

Another of the three owners, Peter Walsh, said they were humbled by the outpouring of love and support. “We got a call from Scotland,” he said. “From someone whose parents came here while they were in the hospital and they had dinner and they were treated like human beings.”

Sue Robinson and her sister Lori Frank were having dinner at the restaurant Friday evening and congratulated Hunt. “This place got me through my husband’s heart transplant,” she said. “We were here for three months. They were so kind. It felt like home.”

They said the fact that they often had the same waiter was very comforting. “We had a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “We almost lost him. The hospital saved his life and this place saved me.”

Coogan’s got calls from Runner’s World magazine, and many other international running organizations and clubs. Coogan’s is the go-to place for runners who compete at the Armory and also sponsored a 5K race in the community for several years. “It’s a very tight knit community, “ said Walsh. “People come from all over and say, ‘We don’t have anything like this in our country.

People who lived in the neighborhood years ago and left also lent their support. Hector Santiago claimed he was the restaurant’s first customer. He recently put out the word on recent developments on social media and alerted all his neighborhood friends who have since moved away. Santiago, who himself lives in Westchester, said, “When it was tough to be out here, they were here. For the nurses, for the cops, for the firemen, for the hard working people of this neighborhood.”

As influential as the pressure from former patrons and media was in the hospital’s decision to walk back their original offer, so too was the involvement of elected officials. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who attended a celebratory dinner at Coogan’s this past Fri., Jan. 12th, said she called the hospital to register disapproval.

“I think they were conflicted because they too love Coogan’s,” she said. “People from the hospital come here all of the time and they love it. I think that was part of the pressure too, because everybody loved it.”

Community Board 12 member Steve Simon said the board was very active in supporting Coogan’s. “Some of us played a very active role behind the scenes and made it clear to the hospital that this was an unacceptable situation and it needed to be corrected immediately.”

“This is not a real estate issue,” Simon added. “It should never have been a real estate issue. Coogan’s is so important to the community and to the vitality of the community that you couldn’t have made a decision about Coogan’s on a profit motive.”

He described Coogan’s as the Northern Manhattan equivalent of Cheers. “You come here and everybody knows your name.”

Finally, Congressman Adriano Espaillat said he attended a meeting Friday morning with the hospital and was grateful they could reach an agreement. He said that when his own father was ill for a few weeks at the hospital and later passed away, he also spent time at Coogan’s. “Peter and Dave were great to me and my family. We have a kinship with this restaurant and I didn’t want to see this shut down.”

The feelings, as they say, were mutual.

As the group gathered around to pose for celebratory photos, Hunt said, “To anybody who says the elected officials don’t work hard, you just give them my number.”