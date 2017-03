New win for WIC families

There is a new format for formula.

A new law will provide better access to prescription baby formula for recipients of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program.

Previously, WIC recipients were only permitted to use checks to purchase the formula in stores that had pharmacies, following a 2014 policy update from the state’s Department of Health (DOH).

State Senator Jeff Klein and Assemblymember Marcos Crespo introduced the legislation last year, in hopes of reversing the restrictive DOH policy.

The bill was signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo in December.

In 2016, Klein and Crespo released a report detailing the effect the DOH policy had on families, with the two Bronx lawmakers suggesting that the law created “formula deserts” throughout New York City, effectively cutting off WIC mothers from accessing prescription formula such as Enfamil, Ensure or Similac.

“Following last year’s report it was clear that swift action was needed to fix the broken policy that was in place,” said Klein. “WIC participants should be able to easily find prescription formula in their neighborhoods. I’m proud that we were able to find a common sense solution to this problem that will ensure that those who need prescription formula won’t have to travel all over the city to find it.”

Following the Department of Health’s policy change, only 149 stores throughout the five boroughs allowed WIC recipients to use checks to purchase prescription formula.

“Last year, the legislature was able to respond and solve the bureaucratic nightmare created for thousands of families and children by faulty regulations that restricted access to nutrition services under the WIC program,” stated Crespo.

The new law will allow a greater variety of stores, like supermarkets and smaller grocery shops, to participate in the WIC program. These stores carry other healthy food items included in WIC packages like fresh fruits, vegetables, baby food, infant cereal and milk.

The change was welcomed by industry leaders, including Rudy Fuertes, President of the National Supermarket Association (NSA).

‎“This law re-establishes access to WIC participants,” said Fuertes. “[It] levels the playing field for independent supermarkets and bodegas by once again allowing most WIC-approved vendors to sell specialty formula.”