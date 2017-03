New loan fund to aid M/WBEs

To help meet Mayor Bill de Blasio’s goal of awarding $16 billion to M/WBEs by 2025, the city has introduced a revolving loan fund to help Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) get access to capital.

The Contract Financing Loan Fund, offered through the Department of Small Business Services (SBS), allows M/WBEs to apply for low-interest contract financing loans of up to $500,000.

The financing is intended to help small businesses compete for city contracts, de Blasio said.

The city-financed, $10 million revolving loan fund will allow for a continuous supply of borrowers, and was first announced by de Blasio in September 2016.

Repayment schedules will be flexible and timed to align with city contract payment schedules, helping businesses improve their cash flow, said a press release from the Mayor’s Office.

“Our city reaches its greatest socioeconomic potential when every New Yorker, regardless of race, gender or ethnicity, has the tools and support they need to succeed in our economy,” said de Blasio. “Today, my team is following up on a commitment announced in September by launching a low-interest Contract Financing Loan Fund that will help minority and women-owned businesses get their foot in the door, as well as sustain and grow their businesses.”

To coincide with the loan announcement, First Lady Chirlane McCray and Richard Buery, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives and Citywide Director of M/WBEs, also unveiled a streamlined application for M/WBE certification.

De Blasio has previously stated his goal of certifying 9,000 M/WBEs by 2019.

“In order to create a fifty-fifty world, we need to create a fifty-fifty economy,” said McCray. “The tools we are announcing today will help women who are entrepreneurs in New York City go from getting by to becoming business owners on their own terms.”

“I encourage all minority and women small business owners to take advantage of this tool for increasing capacity,” Buery said. “Apply for a loan and benefit from the lowest rates of its kind in the state.”

Businesses interested in a contract financing loan can apply online at nyc.gov/2ng1nKH.

For more about M/WBE certification, go to www.sbs.gov.