New kick for Carter

Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos by Jeff Reed | NYC Council

It’s a senior special.

Carter Burden/Leonard Covello Senior Center in East Harlem is readying for a $14 million renovation project that will increase capacity and improve programming.

Located at 312 East 109th Street, the 28,125-square-foot center provides seniors with meals, activities, social services and case management.

The renovations will bring a new ADA-compliant entrance ramp and additional elevator, replace the outdated restrooms and HVAC system, add recreation space, and expand the kitchen and dining facilities.

William Dionne, Executive Director of the Carter Burden Network, said upgrades were badly-needed to serve the more than 100 seniors who visit the center each day.

“Right now, the dining room is on the second floor, and there’s always a bottleneck with the elevator,” Dionne said. “We’re moving the dining room to the main floor and extending out, and will be able to accommodate many more people.”

Dionne explained that the project was largely made possible by $6 million in funding by City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, whose district includes East Harlem. An additional $8 million was provided by the Manhattan Borough President, Mayor’s Office and New York City Department for the Aging.

On Wed., Aug. 23, Dionne gave Mark-Viverito a tour of the building and pointed out areas marked for renovation, then hosted a program that featured performances by the Carter Burden Network All Stars Dancers and the Carter Burden Network Asian Dance Group.

Mark-Viverito said the center has long been an essential part of the neighborhood for local seniors. “There’s art in here, music happening, exercise programs,” she said. “It’s been completely improving quality of life for the seniors.”

The center also offers specialized courses such as clothing design, ceramics, painting, computer classes and a variety of dance and exercise programs.

Dionne said the new kitchen is being designed as a teaching kitchen, as Carter Burden will seek to bring in young people from the community to learn culinary skills.

“To come in and learn skills, and also to be able to have the interaction with the older folks will be really nice,” remarked Dionne, who said Covello would look to partner with a community-based organization to provide cooking instruction.

Renovations are now in the design phase, Dionne said. Carter Burden is expected to announce the project’s start date by the end of the year.

All upgrades are expected to be completed by 2020, said Dionne.

“I’m thrilled about the renovations,” said Jenny Rodríguez, an East Harlem resident who has been coming to the center since 2007. “It’s going to open up this place for more people.”

Rodríguez, 76, noted that Covello is one of the few senior centers in the area that is open seven days a week. The center serves breakfast and lunch to seniors every day.

“It helps people a lot, to be able to come in here on weekends,” she said.

Dionne said that Covello has sought to respond to the changes in the community in recent years, such as ensuring increased engagement with the neighborhood’s significant Chinese population. The center, for example, has hosted an annual festive Chinese New Year breakfast with egg rolls and green tea, accompanied by traditional Chinese music and red envelopes for good luck.

“We just hired a case worker than speaks Mandarin, and we have the Asian dance group.” Dionne said. “A few years ago, you wouldn’t have seen that.”

“It’s going to lead to more creative programming, which enriches the life of the seniors,” agreed Mark-Viverito, in reference to renovations. “They’ll have more options and things to do, and [be more] engaged intellectually and physically.”

For more information, please visit www.carterburdennetwork.org.