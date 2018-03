“New era” at NYCHA

Tenant councils unite in landmark lawsuit

Residents of public housing are suing the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) in order to get an independent monitor appointed to oversee the agency.

The suit is filed by the Citywide Council of Presidents (CCOP)‎, the governing body for the tenant community of NYCHA. It is the first time in its history that CCOP has filed suit against NYCHA.

‎Announced at a City Hall rally on Tues. Feb. 27th, the suit seeks legal recourse for NYCHA’s “pattern of violating both federal and local law,” pointing to the agency’s failure to maintain heat and hot water for residents, inspect for lead paint and reduce mold, among other hazards.

The suit also aims to hold NYCHA and its Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Shola Olatoye, accountable for “mismanagement, falsification of records, and consistent failure to uphold their legal obligations to protect the health and safety of public housing residents, to share employment and economic opportunities with tenants, and to meaningfully involve tenants in policy decisions that impact their lives,” according to a press release from CCOP’s attorneys.

“NYCHA should see today as the dawn of a new era,” said Danny Barber, the Chair of CCOP, a group of tenant leaders chosen by residents. “CCOP takes its obligations to protect our community seriously. Mayor de Blasio ran his campaign on a ‘tale of two cities,’ but his administration has completely forgotten about New York City’s poorest members. He builds glittering buildings for middle-income New Yorkers, but allows NYCHA to inflict daily harm on the neediest New Yorkers.”

Filed in State Supreme Court, the lawsuit was brought by attorneys Jim Walden, Rachel Brook and Jacob Gardener of law firm Walden Macht & Haran, on behalf of CCOP and At-Risk Community Services.‎ It seeks an independent, court-imposed monitor to ensure remedy for NYCHA’s most egregious failures, the attorneys said.

The suit pointed out that NYCHA is obligated by federal and state law to keep residents safe from lead poisoning, yet the agency lied to the public, its own residents, and to the federal government by falsifying lead inspection certifications.

It also detailed that 80 percent of NYCHA tenants experienced an outage of heat or hot water this winter, “putting lives at risk” as many tenants opted to warm their apartments with ovens or other heat sources that are fire hazards.

“Hundreds of thousands of NYCHA tenants — many of them voters — are living in squalor, while NYCHA keeps cashing their rent checks,” said attorney Walden. “NYCHA has become an institutional slumlord and, with their suit today, CCOP has said enough is enough. We will vigorously pursue justice and legal remedies for the tenants of NYCHA through the courts until the agency is forced to comply with the law.”

“While we work closely with the CCOP, we refuse to limit resident engagement to one group because all tenants deserve to have input in our budget process/priorities,” said NYCHA spokesperson Jasmine Blake in a statement. “And, despite briefing the CCOP several times on lead, heat and mold, this is the first time their concerns about lead or heat and hot water have been raised as a collective group.”

The Legal Aid Society has also threatened to sue NYCHA unless the agency provides up to $15 million in rent refunds to public housing tenants who lost heat during this winter’s severe cold temperatures.

For more information, please visit www.manhattantimesnews.com.

‎