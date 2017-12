New contract call at CUNY

They’re not going to wait another six years.

Faculty and staff members at CUNY have launched a campaign for a new contract.

Last year, union members won their first pay raise in six years, along with a back pay and longer appointments for adjunct faculty members.

Members of the Professional Staff Congress (PSC), a union representing CUNY’s teachers and staffers, staged actions across the city on Mon., Dec. 4th, including two campus rallies, disruption of a Board of Trustees meeting and an organized march.

They called on the board to negotiate a contract with better salary for more than 30,000 PSC members.

“There would be no New York without CUNY,” said PSC President Barbara Bowen. “CUNY is the single most successful university in the country in enabling poor and working-class graduates to achieve long-term economic security. Yet leading professors consistently turn down positions at CUNY and many current professors leave because the salaries are so uncompetitive.”

Despite the pay hike last year, Bowen pointed out that CUNY faculty salaries are significantly lower than those at other nearby universities, including Rutgers, Stony Brook, Fordham and Pace. She said that CUNY relies too heavily on underpaid part-time faculty members.

“It’s time for the CUNY trustees to provide decent salaries at CUNY,” stated Bowen. “Anything less is an admission that the education — and the future — of New York’s working people and their families do not matter.”

In its latest contract push, the PSC is demanding more competitive salaries for all members and for part-time faculty to receive a significant pay bump to $7,000 per course.

Susan DiRaimo, an Adjunct Professor at Lehman College, and the PSC’s Vice President for Part-time Personnel, said there are 12,000 adjunct faculty members at CUNY, many with PhDs and other high-level credentials.

“We now teach the majority of CUNY courses, yet thousands of us live on $27,000 a year or less. There are adjuncts on food stamps,” DiRaimo said. “We teach at CUNY despite the pitiful pay because we believe in CUNY’s mission, but we are sick and tired of being exploited by the university in return.”

“For New York to remain on top tomorrow, we need to ensure CUNY thrives today. That’s why every faculty and staff member deserves a fair contract, with fair wages,” said New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer. “It will help ensure CUNY delivers best-in-class offerings with the best staff anywhere. And it’s the right thing to do.”