New contract backed by transit workers

Ratified by the ranks.

Transit workers have backed a new 28-month contract with the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA).

In balloting conducted by the American Arbitration Association, members of Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, the union representing approximately 38,000 transit employees, voted on February 15th to ratify the new contract by a 70 to 30 percent margin.

The union had announced on January 16 that it had reached a tentative contract agreement with the MTA.

That deal was struck several hours after the previous contract expired a month later, with the two sides negotiating into the early morning hours.

TWU and the MTA had navigated the terms of a pay hike, with the union pushing for raises higher than the 2 percent increase the MTA had initially sought.

The new contract also provides enhanced health benefits for all employees and improved accommodations for female workers.

“The contract does not lock us into a long-term commitment, which provides an important hedge against any unforeseen spike in inflation,” TWU Local 100 President John Samuelsen said in a statement. “For the first time, this contract has secured an agreement from the MTA to hire and utilize in-house forces to retrofit the older parts of the transit infrastructure to provide clean, comfortable and safe crew areas for our sisters in transit.”

“Over the next several months, our union will be plotting the course for 2017 and 2018, knowing that the potential of a national right-to-work bill and other destructive anti-trade union laws are likely coming our way,” continued Samuelsen. “In this age of national political uncertainty, we must unite or risk great harm.”

For more information, please visit www.twulocal100.org.