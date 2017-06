New actions aim to protect health insurance

It’s a state of emergency.

New York State has undertaken new emergency regulations to protect essential healthcare services for residents despite federal efforts to overhaul the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the new actions on June 5th. They are intended to prevent health insurance providers from discriminating against New Yorkers with preexisting conditions or based on age or gender.

The regulations will also ensure that contraceptive drugs and devices, as well as medically necessary abortion services, are covered by commercial health insurance policies without co-pays, coinsurance or deductibles, regardless of federal action.

The actions represent a strong rebuke to Congress, which is attempting to replace the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

“We will not stand idly by as ultra-conservatives in Washington try to roll back the progress we have made to expand access to quality, affordable health care, putting our most vulnerable New Yorkers at risk,” Cuomo said in a statement. “As long as I am Governor, New Yorkers will not be subject to price discrimination based on age, gender, or pre-existing conditions, and essential health benefits will continue to be the rule, not the exception. These aggressive actions will make certain that no matter what happens in Congress, the people of New York will not have to worry about losing access to the quality medical care they need and deserve.”

Cuomo’s measures will also ban all insurers who withdraw from offering Qualified Health Plans on the State Health Marketplace from future participation in any program that interacts with the marketplace, including Medicaid, Child Health Plus, and the Essential Plan.

Local healthcare officials, including 1199SEIU President George Gresham‎, lent their support.

“The health care plan proposed by the extreme right-wing will wreak havoc on our health care system by cutting hundreds of billions of dollars in Medicaid funding and weakening insurance protections, putting millions of vulnerable Americans at risk of losing coverage,” said Gresham. ‎“These measures, the first of their kind in the nation, will ensure that insurance providers in New York don’t discriminate. [Our] workers commend Governor Cuomo for taking bold, progressive action in protecting our residents, and we will continue to fight.”

Health Care for All New York (HCFANY), a statewide coalition of over 170 consumer advocacy organizations, also commended the decision.

“[This] sends a strong message that he is choosing to stand up for consumers by ensuring that New York’s insurance markets are healthy and stable for all New Yorkers,” said Elisabeth Benjamin, Vice President of Health Initiatives at the Community Service Society of New York (CSS).