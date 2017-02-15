Need, by the numbers



Story by Sherry Mazzocchi‎



At West Point, cadets take a class called Armed Forces in Society. They learn that combat veterans have higher rates of homelessness than the general population.

The Homeless Outreach Population Estimate, or HOPE Count, is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It is an annual count of homeless people. It also helps locate them and offer services.

Remi Hajjar, an active duty Army member and a West Point sociology professor, said he’s been bringing cadets to participate in the count for the past four years. The experience is a good community outreach effort, and it also helps students understand how to conduct a large-scale survey.

But it also helps cadets become better officers. “Seeing people first hand; it really helps you appreciate what you have in your own life,” he said. The diverse teams they work on are also instructive. “That’s a critical skill set for Army officers—being able to get along with different people.”

On Mon., Feb. 6th, volunteers in towns and cities across the nation approached everyone on the street and public transportation and asked if they were homeless. If so, they were asked if they wanted shelter for the evening. In 2016, volunteers counted 2,794 homeless people in New York City, a 12% decrease from the year before.

The city-wide count was first conducted in 2005.

Two cadets, both seniors, were assigned to Team 12 in Manhattan. This was the fourth time Dominique Butts participated in the count. Leah Phillips, new to the experience, elected to be team captain. Two of the other members were new as well. Maggie Grady works at a large accounting firm and volunteered through a company program. Monthia Williams is in graduate school and works at a non-profit.

Team member Jennifer Lewis said this was her second time with the Hope Count. Last year, the count was held on a particularly cold night. Her team was assigned to a location around the Port Authority Bus Terminal on 42nd Street. “We counted about 70 people,” she said. “Even well-dressed people surprised you by saying they didn’t have a place to stay.”

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer has also participated in past counts. “I did not like being the person that had to ask a guy coming out of a limo if he was homeless,” she said. “But you have to do it for statistical purposes.”

The count serves to get necessary government funding to alleviate homelessness. Bronx Councilmember Vanessa Gibson said many homeless New Yorkers have jobs and families but can’t afford rising rents.

Various government agencies offer vouchers to pay rent. While it is illegal for landlords to turn down people with vouchers, they often do.

“I think there’s a lot of misconceptions about families who have vouchers,” Gibson said. “We just have to encourage landlords that these are families that need help.”

The count officially started at 12:15 a.m. Each team is assigned a series of blocks. Armed with questionnaires, they are instructed to ask everyone they meet if they have a place to stay.

Team 12 carefully surveyed their area, a set of blocks in Kip’s Bay. It is a posh Manhattan neighborhood just north of Gramercy Park, filled with elegant townhouses and sleek buildings with doormen.

The cadets worked as a silent team. Phillips was at the front, asking questions and recording answers on the forms. Butts made sure that the others were in sight at all times, and often unobtrusively led straggling team members back to the group.

The walked five miles in two hours, and spoke to nearly every person they met.

Some people spilling out of bars and clubs walked past, brushing off questions. Others politely answered, saying they were on their way home or other destinations.

One rowdy group had just stepped out of a comedy club. They passed out flyers to the team and encouraged them to come to their show. They answered questions with their own questions and said they weren’t homeless. They also insisted on a group hug and photographs.

“That’s never happened before,” said Lewis.

The night also had sobering moments. They encountered a middle-aged man carrying grocery bags who didn’t have a home. One young man, age 26, said he was on his way to a shelter for the evening.

Another man, 71, said he was a veteran, and had spent two years on active duty. He declined the offer of a shelter, preferring to sleep in the subway.

At the end of the evening the cadets said they wished they could have talked to the veteran at length and found out more about him and where he had served. But that wasn’t part of their evening mission.

It was a reminder of the way they expect to lead soldiers in the future.

“Enlisted soldiers are more likely to see homelessness than officers,” said Phillips. “And as officers, we’re in charge of taking care of [them].”

She said it was important for officers to make sure everything was all right at home, that family relations were smooth and that soldiers can pay their taxes on time and that their credit scores were good.

“I feel like it’s my job to see that they have life experience and education, and make sure that they have a viable option after they leave the Army, instead of just ending up on the street,” she said.

“We are all part of the solution,” said Deputy Mayor Herminia Palacio told the volunteers before the count began. She reminded them that they weren’t just creating statistics, but they were counting people. “The line that separates us from them is not just thin. It is invisible.”

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2ht2uqZ.