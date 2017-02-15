Story by Sherry Mazzocchi At West Point, cadets take a class called Armed Forces in Society. They learn that combat veterans have higher rates of homelessness than the general population. The Homeless Outreach Population Estimate, or HOPE Count, is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It is an annual count of homeless people. It also helps locate them and offer services. Remi Hajjar, an active duty Army member and a West Point sociology professor, said he’s been bringing cadets to participate in the count for the past four years. The experience is a good community outreach effort, and it also helps students understand how to conduct a large-scale survey. But it also helps cadets become better officers. “Seeing people first hand; it really helps you appreciate what you have in your own life,” he said. The diverse teams they work on are also instructive. “That’s a critical skill set for Army officers—being able to get along with different people.” On Mon., Feb. 6th, volunteers in towns and cities across the nation approached everyone on the street and public transportation and asked if they were homeless. If so, they were asked if they wanted shelter for the evening. In 2016, volunteers counted 2,794 homeless people in New York City, a 12% decrease from the year before. The city-wide count was first conducted in 2005. Two cadets, both seniors, were assigned to Team 12 in Manhattan. This was the fourth time Dominique Butts participated in the count. Leah Phillips, new to the experience, elected to be team captain. Two of the other members were new as well. Maggie Grady works at a large accounting firm and volunteered through a company program. Monthia Williams is in graduate school and works at a non-profit. Team member Jennifer Lewis said this was her second time with the Hope Count. Last year, the count was held on a particularly cold night. Her team was assigned to a location around the Port Authority Bus Terminal on 42nd Street. “We counted about 70 people,” she said. “Even well-dressed people surprised you by saying they didn’t have a place to stay.” Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer has also participated in past counts. “I did not like being the person that had to ask a guy coming out of a limo if he was homeless,” she said. “But you have to do it for statistical purposes.” The count serves to get necessary government funding to alleviate homelessness. Bronx Councilmember Vanessa Gibson said many homeless New Yorkers have jobs and families but can’t afford rising rents. Various government agencies offer vouchers to pay rent. While it is illegal for landlords to turn down people with vouchers, they often do. “I think there’s a lot of misconceptions about families who have vouchers,” Gibson said. “We just have to encourage landlords that these are families that need help.” The count officially started at 12:15 a.m. Each team is assigned a series of blocks. Armed with questionnaires, they are instructed to ask everyone they meet if they have a place to stay. Team 12 carefully surveyed their area, a set of blocks in Kip’s Bay. It is a posh Manhattan neighborhood just north of Gramercy Park, filled with elegant townhouses and sleek buildings with doormen. The cadets worked as a silent team. Phillips was at the front, asking questions and recording answers on the forms. Butts made sure that the others were in sight at all times, and often unobtrusively led straggling team members back to the group. The walked five miles in two hours, and spoke to nearly every person they met. Some people spilling out of bars and clubs walked past, brushing off questions. Others politely answered, saying they were on their way home or other destinations. One rowdy group had just stepped out of a comedy club. They passed out flyers to the team and encouraged them to come to their show. They answered questions with their own questions and said they weren’t homeless. They also insisted on a group hug and photographs. “That’s never happened before,” said Lewis. The night also had sobering moments. They encountered a middle-aged man carrying grocery bags who didn’t have a home. One young man, age 26, said he was on his way to a shelter for the evening. Another man, 71, said he was a veteran, and had spent two years on active duty. He declined the offer of a shelter, preferring to sleep in the subway. At the end of the evening the cadets said they wished they could have talked to the veteran at length and found out more about him and where he had served. But that wasn’t part of their evening mission. It was a reminder of the way they expect to lead soldiers in the future. “Enlisted soldiers are more likely to see homelessness than officers,” said Phillips. “And as officers, we’re in charge of taking care of [them].” She said it was important for officers to make sure everything was all right at home, that family relations were smooth and that soldiers can pay their taxes on time and that their credit scores were good. “I feel like it’s my job to see that they have life experience and education, and make sure that they have a viable option after they leave the Army, instead of just ending up on the street,” she said. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2ht2uqZ. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi En West Point, los cadetes toman una clase llamada “Fuerzas Armadas en la Sociedad”. Aprenden que los veteranos de combate tienen tasas más altas de personas sin hogar que la población en general. La Estimación de la Población de Alcance de las Personas sin Hogar, o Conteo HOPE, es encargado por el Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano de los Estados Unidos (HUD, por sus siglas en inglés). Se trata de un recuento anual de las personas sin hogar. También ayuda a localizarlos y ofrecerles servicios. Remi Hajjar, miembro activo de servicio del ejército y profesor de sociología en West Point, dijo que ha estado trayendo a cadetes a participar en el conteo durante los últimos cuatro años. La experiencia es un buen esfuerzo de alcance comunitario y también ayuda a los estudiantes a entender cómo llevar a cabo una encuesta a gran escala. Pero también ayuda a los cadetes a convertirse en mejores oficiales. “Ver a la gente de primera mano realmente te ayuda a agradecer lo que tienes en tu propia vida”, explicó. Los diversos equipos en los que trabajan también son instructivos. “Es una habilidad crítica para los oficiales del ejército el poder llevarse bien con personas diferentes”. El lunes 6 de febrero, voluntarios en ciudades y pueblos de la nación se acercaron a todos en la calle y en el transporte público y preguntaron si estaban sin hogar. Si era así, se les preguntaba si querían refugio para la noche. En 2016, los voluntarios contaron 2,794 personas sin hogar en la ciudad de Nueva York, un 12% menos que el año anterior. El recuento de toda la ciudad se realizó por primera vez en 2005. Dos cadetes, seniors, fueron asignados al equipo 12 en Manhattan. Esta fue la cuarta vez que Dominique Butts participaba en el conteo. Leah Phillips, nueva en la experiencia, fue elegida para ser capitana del equipo. Dos miembros más eran nuevas también. Maggie Grady trabaja en una gran firma de contabilidad y se ofreció voluntariamente a través de un programa de la compañía. Monthia Williams está en la escuela de posgrado y trabaja en una organización sin fines de lucro. Jennifer Lewis, miembro del equipo, dijo que era su segunda vez con el Conteo HOPE. El año pasado, el conteo se llevó a cabo en una noche particularmente fría. Su equipo fue asignado a un lugar alrededor de la Terminal de Autobuses de la Autoridad Portuaria en la calle 42. “Contabilizamos a unas 70 personas”, dijo. “Incluso la gente bien vestida te sorprendía diciendo que no tenía un lugar para quedarse”. La presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, también ha participado en conteos pasados. “No me gustaba ser la persona saliendo de una limusina preguntándole a un chico si estaba sin hogar”, dijo. “Pero tienes que hacerlo con fines estadísticos”. El recuento sirve para obtener los fondos gubernamentales necesarios para aliviar la falta de vivienda. Vanessa Gibson, concejala del Bronx, dijo que muchos neoyorquinos sin hogar tienen empleos y familias, pero no pueden pagar los crecientes alquileres. Varias agencias gubernamentales ofrecen cupones para pagar el alquiler. Si bien es ilegal que los propietarios rechacen a las personas con vales, a menudo lo hacen. “Creo que hay muchas ideas erróneas sobre las familias que tienen vales”, agregó Gibson. “Sólo tenemos que alentar a los propietarios pues estas son las familias que necesitan ayuda”. El conteo comenzó oficialmente a las 12:15 a.m. A cada equipo se le asignó una serie de manzanas. Armados con cuestionarios, se les instruyó a preguntar a todos los que encontraran si tenían un lugar para quedarse. El equipo 12 cuidadosamente realizó encuestas en su área, un conjunto de manzanas en Kip’s Bay. Es un elegante barrio de Manhattan al norte de Gramercy Park, lleno de elegantes casas y edificios con porteros. Los cadetes trabajaron como un equipo silencioso. Phillips estaba al frente, haciendo preguntas y registrando respuestas en los formularios. Butts se aseguraba de que los otros estuvieran a la vista en todo momento, y a menudo dirigía discretamente de regreso a los miembros del equipo. Caminaron cinco millas en dos horas y hablaron con casi todas las personas que encontraron. Algunas personas que salían de bares y clubes pasaron por delante, sin dar importancia a las preguntas. Otros respondieron amablemente, diciendo que estaban en su camino a casa o a otros destinos. “Eso nunca ha sucedido antes”, dijo Lewis. La noche también tuvo momentos serios. Se encontraron con un hombre de mediana edad que llevaba bolsas de supermercado y no tenía hogar. Un joven, de 26 años, dijo que estaba de camino a un refugio para pasar la noche. Otro hombre, de 71 años, dijo que era un veterano y que había pasado dos años en servicio activo. Él rechazó la oferta de un refugio, prefiriendo dormir en el metro. Al final de la velada, los cadetes dijeron que deseaban haber podido hablar con el veterano y conocer más sobre él y dónde había servido. Pero eso no era parte de su misión nocturna. Fue un recordatorio de la forma en que esperan liderar a los soldados en el futuro. “Los soldados alistados son más propensos a ver la falta de vivienda que los oficiales”, dijo Phillips. “Y como oficiales, estamos a cargo de cuidarlos”. Dijo que es importante para los oficiales asegurarse de que todo está bien en casa, que las relaciones familiares se mantienen tranquilas, que los soldados pueden pagar sus impuestos a tiempo y que sus calificaciones de crédito sean buenas. “Siento que es mi trabajo ver que tengan experiencia de vida y educación, y asegurarme de que tengan una opción viable después de que dejen el ejército, en lugar de acabar en la calle”, explicó. “Todos somos parte de la solución”, dijo la vicealcaldesa Herminia Palacio a los voluntarios antes de que comenzara el conteo. Les recordó que no sólo estaban creando estadísticas, sino contando gente. “La línea que nos separa de ellos no es sólo delgada. Es invisible”. Para más información, favor visite http://bit.ly/2ht2uqZ.
“We are all part of the solution,” said Deputy Mayor Herminia Palacio told the volunteers before the count began. She reminded them that they weren’t just creating statistics, but they were counting people. “The line that separates us from them is not just thin. It is invisible.”
