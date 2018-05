Naloxone training held for City Council

It was a hands-on session.

Councilmember Diana Ayala hosted a workshop to train members of the City Council on how to respond to someone who is experiencing an opioid overdose.

Trainers from Alliance for Positive Change taught attendees how to recognize the signs of an overdose, and steps to administer Narcan, a nasal-spray form of naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

At the conclusion of the workshop, attendees received naloxone kits to carry with them.

About 40 Council staffers attended the session, which was held on May 2 at the City Council’s 250 Broadway headquarters.

“Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid-related overdose. East Harlem and the South Bronx, two of the neighborhoods I represent as a Councilmember, have some of the highest rates of opioid-involved overdose deaths in the city,” said Ayala, who is Chair of the Council’s Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities and Addiction.

“Overcoming this epidemic will require multiple remedies, one of which is ensuring naloxone is in as many hands as possible. It is pivotal we train New Yorkers in the administration of this medicine if we are truly committed to protecting the health of our people,” she said.

The Alliance for Positive Change is a nonprofit that helps New Yorkers with substance abuse issues, HIV and chronic health challenges. The group, which conducts naloxone training across the city, distributed nearly 1,000 Narcan kits in 2017.

“The U.S. Surgeon General recently recommended that everyone learn how to prevent an overdose from becoming fatal,” said Alliance Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Sharen Duke. “At Alliance, we’ve been on the frontlines of training New Yorkers how to recognize and respond to an overdose, and we’re grateful to have the opportunity to teach staff and members of the New York City Council these vital skills.”

The Alliance is conducting a #SaveALife campaign to raise $5,000 to cover the costs of training 100 people and distributing 100 Narcan kits.

For more information, please visit www.alliance.nyc/savealife.