MTA worker killed on job in East Harlem

A transit worker was killed on the job early Tuesday morning when he fell to his death at the 125th Street subway station for the Lexington Avenue line.

St. Clair Ziare Richards-Stephens was working in a tunnel for the downtown 6 train when a protective railing broke, plunging him onto the 4 and 5 train tracks one level below.

Richards-Stephens was eventually pulled onto the platform by emergency workers, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

“Even though the emergency services worked really hard — they tried CPR, they really did try valiantly to save him — he unfortunately passed about an hour after that,” said New York City Transit President Andy Byford.

The 23-year-old Richards-Stephens had been a transit worker for only six months, Byford said.

“This is a tragedy, not just for this young man and his family, but for the entire city,” Transit Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said in a statement. “While everyone else was asleep, this young man was working in a tunnel beneath Manhattan so others could get to work, or school, or wherever else they need to go to. We will be conducting an investigation to determine exactly what happened and assist the family in every way possible.”

As the body of Richards-Stephens was brought out of the 125th Street station, his fellow transit workers stood in silent tribute with their helmets off.

The incident shut down the 4, 5, and 6 lines for several hours, with the MTA running dozens of buses on Lexington Avenue to assist commuters.

Governor Andrew Cuomo offered the family of Richards-Stephens condolences on Twitter: “I am deeply saddened by news of the New York City Transit worker who lost his life this morning. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

Byford said the Transit Authority was launching a full investigation before speculating on what caused the fall.

“It is times like this that bring us all together as one team,” he said. “Nothing trumps safety and we will redouble our efforts to ensure we all get home safely, every day.”