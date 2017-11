MTA bus service has lost 100 million trips since 2008: report

In the last eight years, the MTA bus system lost 100 million passenger trips, according to a new report from City Comptroller Scott Stringer, which said that New York City’s buses move at the slowest speeds of any major U.S. city.

The report also indicated that poor bus service is disproportionately affecting low-income and immigrant New Yorkers, which make up the highest share of city bus riders.

According to the report, the average personal income of bus commuters in New York City is $28,455, lower than subway commuters and New Yorkers who get to work by other means. Additionally, 55 percent of bus riders are foreign born, and 75 percent are people of color, the report said.

Stringer released his report, titled The Other Transit Crisis: How to Improve NYC’s Bus System, during a press conference on November 27 in Manhattan.

“For forty years, our subway system deteriorated, and it has led to the frustration that New Yorkers now feel daily. Today, we’re sounding the alarm on our bus crisis,” said Stringer. “Falling ridership, major slowdowns, and a bus infrastructure in decline is having an effect across the five boroughs. If we’re going to have a thriving economy tomorrow, we need to rebuild our bus system today. Of course we have to focus on our subways, but we need to have a bus system that is the envy of the world.”

The average MTA bus travels at an average speed of 7.4 miles per hour, the report said, and spends about 22 percent of its time at red lights and 22 percent at bus stops.

Stringer cited meandering bus routes and inefficient spacing of stops as among the reasons for ridership decline, which has been most prevalent in Manhattan, where ridership is down 16 percent since 2011.

Stringer suggested a series of reforms, including a comprehensive review of the bus network to better align with new job centers and changing neighborhood demographics, and enhanced coordination between the MTA and Department of Transportation.

He also called for faster implementation of Transit Signal Priority (TSP) technology, which allows buses to communicate with traffic signals to shorten red lights and extend green ones, and a review of bus routes and scheduling.

The report said that neighborhoods Morris Park, Norwood, Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Glen Oaks and Red Hook are among the most underserved in the city.

“By unleashing innovative technologies, as well as honing in on strategies that improve reliability and service, we can change the game for New Yorkers, said Stringer. “This cannot be a problem that is swept under the rug — this is an economic and social imperative that is critical to our future. The status quo is unacceptable, and we have to do better.”

To view the full report, go to http://on.nyc.gov/2A9U8hH.