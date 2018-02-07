MT – Community News – 02.07.18

Owl Spotting

Explore the outdoors with Urban Park Rangers at Inwood Hill Park on Sun., Feb. 11th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. In this birding program, explorers will be guided by Urban Park Rangers to the best wildlife viewing spots to observe native owls in the wild. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides, or borrow some from rangers, to enhance their experience. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Bilingual Reading Corner

Get to know another language with Literacy Inc. (LINC) at the Inwood Library on Tues., Feb. 13th at 4:00 p.m. and Mon., Feb. 27th from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. LINC’s mission is to ensure that individual communities possess the resources and the ability to raise accomplished children. In these workshops, children will join VIPs for a fun read-aloud and literacy activities in Spanish and English. This program is intended for youths aged 3 – 12 years. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Body Fitness Marathon

Make your day a little warmer with the Love Your Body Fitness Marathon at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center on Sat., Feb. 17th from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. All are invited to an afternoon of fitness, fun and cardio with ten instructors and classes over five hours. Take a favorite class or step out of your comfort zone and try something new. The event is free and open to the public. The center is located at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West.

For more information, please call 212.860.1399 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

PARADE

Take part in the closing celebration of PARADE: Derek Fordjour at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Sat., Feb. 10th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the sense-memory of childhood and the process of forging an identity, and reflects back to Fordjour’s own curiosities, observations, and obsessions as a child artist growing up in Memphis, Tennessee. The celebration will include music-filled storytelling, artmaking, and surprise performances. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Soundtrack ‘63

Experience the live musical documentary Soundtrack ’63 at the Apollo Theater on Sat., Feb. 24th at 8:00 p.m. The performance combines spirituals, protest songs, and current popular music performed by an 18-piece orchestra, created by Brooklyn’s Soul Science Lab. This new interpretation of the music of ‘63 includes jazz, hip-hop, soul, and poetry with a captivating video installation of archival footage and animation. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2n6b4y1. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.