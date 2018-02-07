- English
MT – Community News – 02.07.18
Owl Spotting
Explore the outdoors with Urban Park Rangers at Inwood Hill Park on Sun., Feb. 11th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. In this birding program, explorers will be guided by Urban Park Rangers to the best wildlife viewing spots to observe native owls in the wild. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides, or borrow some from rangers, to enhance their experience. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.
For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Bilingual Reading Corner
Get to know another language with Literacy Inc. (LINC) at the Inwood Library on Tues., Feb. 13th at 4:00 p.m. and Mon., Feb. 27th from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. LINC’s mission is to ensure that individual communities possess the resources and the ability to raise accomplished children. In these workshops, children will join VIPs for a fun read-aloud and literacy activities in Spanish and English. This program is intended for youths aged 3 – 12 years. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.
For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.
Body Fitness Marathon
Make your day a little warmer with the Love Your Body Fitness Marathon at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center on Sat., Feb. 17th from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. All are invited to an afternoon of fitness, fun and cardio with ten instructors and classes over five hours. Take a favorite class or step out of your comfort zone and try something new. The event is free and open to the public. The center is located at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West.
For more information, please call 212.860.1399 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
PARADE
Take part in the closing celebration of PARADE: Derek Fordjour at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Sat., Feb. 10th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the sense-memory of childhood and the process of forging an identity, and reflects back to Fordjour’s own curiosities, observations, and obsessions as a child artist growing up in Memphis, Tennessee. The celebration will include music-filled storytelling, artmaking, and surprise performances. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street.
For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Soundtrack ‘63
Experience the live musical documentary Soundtrack ’63 at the Apollo Theater on Sat., Feb. 24th at 8:00 p.m. The performance combines spirituals, protest songs, and current popular music performed by an 18-piece orchestra, created by Brooklyn’s Soul Science Lab. This new interpretation of the music of ‘63 includes jazz, hip-hop, soul, and poetry with a captivating video installation of archival footage and animation. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2n6b4y1. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.
For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.
MT – Noticias Comunitarias – 02.07.18
Localización de búhos
Explore el aire libre con los Urban Park Rangers en Inwood Hill Park el domingo 11 de febrero de 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. En este programa de observación de aves, los exploradores serán guiados por los Urban Park Rangers a los mejores lugares para observar a los búhos nativos en la naturaleza. Se anima a los participantes a traer binoculares y guías de campo, o pedir prestados algunos de los guarda parques, para mejorar su experiencia. El grupo se reunirá en la avenida Payson y la calle Dyckman.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.2277 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Rincón de lectura bilingüe
Conozca otro idioma con Literacy Inc. (LINC, por sus siglas en inglés) en la biblioteca Inwood el martes 13 de febrero a las 4:00 p.m. y lunes 27 de febrero de 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. La misión de LINC es garantizar que las comunidades individuales posean los recursos y la capacidad de criar niños exitosos. En estos talleres, los niños se unirán a VIP para una lectura divertida en voz alta y actividades de alfabetización en español e inglés. Este programa está dirigido a chicos de 3 a 12 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org.
Maratón de acondicionamiento físico
Haga su día un poco más cálido con la maratón de acondicionamiento físico Love Your Body en el centro recreativo Pelham Fritz el sábado 17 de febrero de 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Todos están invitados a una tarde de ejercicio, diversión y cardio con diez instructores y clases de más de cinco horas. Tome una clase favorita o salga de su zona de confort y pruebe algo nuevo. El evento es gratuito y abierto al público. El centro está ubicado en la calle 122 Oeste y Mount Morris Park Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1399 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
PARADE
Participe en la celebración de clausura de PARADE: Derek Fordjour en el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill el sábado 10 de febrero de 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. La exposición lleva a los visitantes a un viaje a través del recuerdo sensorial de la infancia y el proceso de forjar una identidad, y reflexiona sobre las propias curiosidades, observaciones y obsesiones de Fordjour como un artista infantil que creció en Memphis, Tennessee. La celebración incluirá narración de historias musicales, creación artística y actuaciones sorpresa. El museo está ubicado en el No. 898 de la avenida Saint Nicholas y la calle 155.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Soundtrack ‘63
Experimenta el documental musical en vivo Soundtrack ’63 en el teatro Apollo el sábado 24 de febrero a las 8:00 p.m. La actuación combina música espiritual, canciones de protesta y música popular actual interpretada por una orquesta de 18 integrantes, creada por el Soul Science Lab de Brooklyn. Esta nueva interpretación de la música del 63 incluye jazz, hip-hop, soul y poesía con una cautivante instalación de video con material de archivo y animación. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2n6b4y1. El Apollo se encuentra en el No. 253 de la calle 125 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org.