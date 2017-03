Mourning with a Mission

Story by Diana Cabral

For Wilson Santana, it was Waters of Sorrow.

The 1986 documentary series focused on the degradation of marine ecosystems in Haiti and the imminent environmental threats to the neighboring Dominican Republic.

Probed by the team of marine explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the coastal waters are described as a “sea of lost opportunities” by narrator Raymond Burr.

The dire warnings hit Santana hard.

“I was awakened to the perils of our planet by [those] documentaries; [they] gave me that same passion at a young age,” he explained.

It also provided an incentive for the accomplished visual artist to impart similar themes into his work.

Trained at the National School of Fine Arts in Santo Domingo, Santana has won many prizes for his paintings, and has participated in various art expositions in the Dominican Republic and in Europe.

His latest work, A Wake for the Environment, is a performance art piece in which the planet’s health has fundamentally faltered, and participants gather at a wake to mourn its passing.

“My [own] consciousness was raised,” said Santana. “I hope through this perfomance piece, in my own modest way, to put ‘mi granito de arena’ [my small contribution] into saving our planet.”

The work debuted in New York on February 22nd at the Dominican Cultural Commission (Comisionado Dominicano de Cultura) on West 145th Street.

In attendance were over 100 community residents as well as Congressman Adriano Espaillat, State Senator Marisol Alcántara and Dr. Rafael Lantigua of Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC), who commended the artists.

The theme of mourning is prevalent.

The scene is set within a funeral home, complete with various green, white and pink standing spray flowers prominently displayed on easels near the glass casket. The casket is filled with sand, animal bones, flora and fauna. There are various oil paintings in vivid red, orange and green hues hanging from the walls; bright white doves look down on the scene. Each canvas presents a different ecological theme. Mourners dressed in black cry out in pain for the illness and pain endured by the planet.

Angel Gil Orrios, Executive and Artistic Director of Thalia Spanish Theatre, said the discussion on environmental concerns was vital.

“It is an important contemporary theme that through art, whether it is visual, painting or music, needs to be explored,” he remarked.

The opening also provided an opportunity to connect with new voices.

“I like keeping up with new Dominican artists and talent,” he added. “Tonight we have the pleasure of getting to know two of them.”

The second half of the evening’s presentation featuring Josué Kennedy Núñez , a young classical concert pianist.

Also a native of the Dominican Republic, Kennedy Núñez was awarded a scholarship to the prestigious Manhattan School of Music.

It was the first public concert of a young man whose talent has been compared to Michel Camilo, the acclaimed jazz pianist and composer, and his performance was met with thunderous applause from attendees.

Nurys De Oleo, who had helped to coordinate the event, said the young artist was a natural fit.

“It’s imperative that we involve our youth in this work, and that we also support their development,” she said. “Josué is a wonderful talent.”

Event organizer and businessman Jaime Vargas explained that he had first seen the performance piece in Santo Domingo, at the capital city’s premier cultural event, “La Feria del Libro.” The fair convenes authors and artists from across the world.

“I thought it was important to be shown outside of Santo Domingo,” explained Vargas. “It is my contribution to preserving the planet.”

Vargas said the work was a labor of love, as he, the artists and other community members worked together to absorb the costs and to ensure that the event be free and open.

“[We] all created this evening with our own funding,” he said. “And the Commission donated the spaces tonight.”

There are plans to take the piece on the road with with stops in Washington, D.C., Massachussetts, Utah and even Paris.

Asia too is on the horizon.

Vargas, who served as the Former Ambassador of the Dominican Republic for Asian Affairs, says he would seek to bring the work to Japan, Singapore and Malaysia.

De Oleo said she hoped the drama inherent in the work would serve to provoke new dialogue – and action.

“It’s past time for us to focus seriously on the environment,” she said. “We have to act now.”

The show will be on display at the Cultural Commission site in New York through March 8. It is located at 541 West 145 Street (between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue). For more information, please call 212.234.8149.