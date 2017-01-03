By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection One organization has issued a set of New Year’s resolutions calling on mothers everywhere to preserve advances in human rights. Moms United to End the War on Drugs was founded seven years ago to fight policies the group says destroy families and promote mass incarceration. However, lead organizer Gretchen Burns Bergman, Executive Director of A New PATH (which stands for Parents for Addiction Treatment and Healing) said she feels the sharp and sometimes violent political tensions of the past year threaten to undermine decades of progress – not only in drug-law reform but also a host of social justice issues. “The main message,” she said, “is remain vigilant, get organized, get connected, resist and defend our values.” The complete list of seven New Year’s resolutions is online at momsunited.net. They include resisting all forms of prejudice and bigotry, and promoting peace and tolerance in the face of hatred. Bergman said her years of advocacy against the so-called “war on drugs” have convinced her that it is intrinsically connected to attacks on reproductive rights, on the poor and immigrants, and to rising racial tensions, “and that it was time to kind of expand that, and to say that we need to dig in and protect the rights of all human beings.” During the first days of January, she said, Moms United will be using social media to promote the resolutions, which will remain a focus of the group’s activities throughout the year. Throughout history, Bergman said, mothers have come forward to demand sensible policies for the sake of their children, and that continues today. “Moms are saying that we will resist and protect, and protest and promote and fight,” she said, “and we won’t allow our principles and our values and our human rights and dignity to be decimated.” More information is online at momsunited.net. Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Una organización ha emitido un conjunto de propósitos de Año Nuevo que pide a las madres de todo el mundo preservar los avances en materia de derechos humanos. Mamás Unidas para Poner Fin a la Guerra Contra las Drogas fue fundada hace siete años para luchar contra las políticas que -el grupo dice- destruyen familias y promueven el encarcelamiento en masa. Sin embargo, la organizadora líder, Gretchen Burns Bergman, directora ejecutiva de A New PATH (iniciales en inglés de Padres por el Tratamiento y la Sanación de las Adicciones) dijo sentir que las tensiones políticas agudas -y a veces violentas- del año pasado, amenazan con socavar décadas de progreso no solo en la reforma de las leyes de drogas sino también en una serie de cuestiones de justicia social. “El mensaje principal”, dijo, “es permanecer vigilantes, organizarnos, conectarnos, resistir y defender nuestros valores”. La lista completa de los siete propósitos de Año Nuevo está en línea en momsunited.net. Incluyen la resistencia a todas las formas de prejuicio e intolerancia, y la promoción de la paz y la tolerancia frente al odio. Bergman dijo que sus años de defensa contra la llamada “guerra contra las drogas” la han convencido de que ésta está intrínsecamente vinculada a los ataques contra los derechos reproductivos, a los pobres, los inmigrantes y a las crecientes tensiones raciales”, y que era hora de expandir eso, y decir que tenemos que profundizar y proteger los derechos de todos los seres humanos”. Durante los primeros días de enero, Mamás Unidas utilizará las redes sociales para promover los propósitos, que seguirán siendo un foco de las actividades del grupo durante todo el año. A lo largo de la historia, dijo Bergman, las madres se han levantado para exigir políticas sensatas por el bien de sus hijos, y eso continúa hoy. “Las madres estamos diciendo que vamos a resistir y proteger, a protestar, promover y luchar”, dijo, “y no vamos a permitir que nuestros principios, valores, derechos humanos y la dignidad sean diezmados”. Obtenga más información en línea en momsunited.net.
Mothers on a Mission
Madres en una misión
By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
One organization has issued a set of New Year’s resolutions calling on mothers everywhere to preserve advances in human rights.
Moms United to End the War on Drugs was founded seven years ago to fight policies the group says destroy families and promote mass incarceration.
However, lead organizer Gretchen Burns Bergman, Executive Director of A New PATH (which stands for Parents for Addiction Treatment and Healing) said she feels the sharp and sometimes violent political tensions of the past year threaten to undermine decades of progress – not only in drug-law reform but also a host of social justice issues.
“The main message,” she said, “is remain vigilant, get organized, get connected, resist and defend our values.”
The complete list of seven New Year’s resolutions is online at momsunited.net. They include resisting all forms of prejudice and bigotry, and promoting peace and tolerance in the face of hatred.
Bergman said her years of advocacy against the so-called “war on drugs” have convinced her that it is intrinsically connected to attacks on reproductive rights, on the poor and immigrants, and to rising racial tensions, “and that it was time to kind of expand that, and to say that we need to dig in and protect the rights of all human beings.”
During the first days of January, she said, Moms United will be using social media to promote the resolutions, which will remain a focus of the group’s activities throughout the year.
Throughout history, Bergman said, mothers have come forward to demand sensible policies for the sake of their children, and that continues today.
“Moms are saying that we will resist and protect, and protest and promote and fight,” she said, “and we won’t allow our principles and our values and our human rights and dignity to be decimated.”
More information is online at momsunited.net.
Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
Una organización ha emitido un conjunto de propósitos de Año Nuevo que pide a las madres de todo el mundo preservar los avances en materia de derechos humanos.
Mamás Unidas para Poner Fin a la Guerra Contra las Drogas fue fundada hace siete años para luchar contra las políticas que -el grupo dice- destruyen familias y promueven el encarcelamiento en masa.
Sin embargo, la organizadora líder, Gretchen Burns Bergman, directora ejecutiva de A New PATH (iniciales en inglés de Padres por el Tratamiento y la Sanación de las Adicciones) dijo sentir que las tensiones políticas agudas -y a veces violentas- del año pasado, amenazan con socavar décadas de progreso no solo en la reforma de las leyes de drogas sino también en una serie de cuestiones de justicia social.
“El mensaje principal”, dijo, “es permanecer vigilantes, organizarnos, conectarnos, resistir y defender nuestros valores”.
La lista completa de los siete propósitos de Año Nuevo está en línea en momsunited.net. Incluyen la resistencia a todas las formas de prejuicio e intolerancia, y la promoción de la paz y la tolerancia frente al odio.
Bergman dijo que sus años de defensa contra la llamada “guerra contra las drogas” la han convencido de que ésta está intrínsecamente vinculada a los ataques contra los derechos reproductivos, a los pobres, los inmigrantes y a las crecientes tensiones raciales”, y que era hora de expandir eso, y decir que tenemos que profundizar y proteger los derechos de todos los seres humanos”.
Durante los primeros días de enero, Mamás Unidas utilizará las redes sociales para promover los propósitos, que seguirán siendo un foco de las actividades del grupo durante todo el año.
A lo largo de la historia, dijo Bergman, las madres se han levantado para exigir políticas sensatas por el bien de sus hijos, y eso continúa hoy.
“Las madres estamos diciendo que vamos a resistir y proteger, a protestar, promover y luchar”, dijo, “y no vamos a permitir que nuestros principios, valores, derechos humanos y la dignidad sean diezmados”.
Obtenga más información en línea en momsunited.net.