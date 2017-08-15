Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Brittney Taveras has been spending a lot of time at the Isabella Geriatric Center. While the facility might not be the obvious go-to place for the teenager, Taveras has been hard at work as a participant in the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP). “It’s more than just a job,” said Taveras. Rosa Pascual, who serves as Isabella’s Director of Volunteer Services, said Taveras is part of a group of 60 youths employed at the facility through SYEP. “It’s more than just the paycheck,” agreed Pascual. “It teaches young people how to hold a job.” She said many SYEP participants are from low-income families and help their parents with household bills. “Or maybe they can buy their own clothes, and that’s something the parents don’t have to worry about getting,” she said. A result of federal initiatives to eradicate poverty including President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, summer youth employment programs were founded to assist young people earn workforce skills. Recently, U.S. Congressmen Adriano Espaillat and Bobby Scott hosted a local roundtable discussion to discuss the impact of New York City’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), which aids youths aged 14 through 24 gain paid summer work for several weeks in July and August. The lawmakers hosted a sit-down discussion with numerous local employers, educators, service providers and SYEP participants on August 9 at Columbia University’s athletic complex in Inwood. In addition to Taveras and Pascual, the group included Bill Chong, Commissioner of the city’s Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD); Eddie Silverio, Director of the Alianza Youth Services Division at Catholic Charities; Ross Frommer, Vice President for Government and Community Affairs and Associate Dean at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC); Sandino Sánchez, Director of Teen Employment Programs of the Children’s Aid Society; and Eddie Cuesta, National Executive Director of Dominicanos USA, among others. Espaillat, who represents Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, and Scott, a Virginia Congressman who serves as Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, said they intended to gauge the successes of the program and determine the need for enhanced federal funding. “Summer jobs are a meaningful way to invest in our nation’s young people,” said Scott. “Summer jobs give young people a chance to gain valuable work experience, develop skills and earn a paycheck. Research also shows summer jobs prevent crime, reduce incarceration and save lives.” The roundtable also included Bill Chong, Commissioner of the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), the agency that runs the city’s SYEP program, which also provides youth with workshops on job readiness, career exploration, financial literacy and opportunities to continue education. Chong said the SYEP program employed more than 70,000 young people at 11,000 work sites in New York City this year. The program’s budget is now $126 million, Chong said, with 82 percent of that coming from the city. Chong pointed out that the SYEP budget has been doubled in recent years by the City Council and de Blasio administration. However, federal funding for the program has decreased, limiting the number of available program slots nationwide. Chong explained that the SYEP had a two-year spike of federal stimulus money under the Obama administration, but the stimulus was not continued after 2010. Of the prospects of federal funding going forward, Espaillat remarked, “I think it’s incumbent upon us during a very hostile environment of proposed budget cuts to make a compelling argument that this is an initiative that if we fund at the front door, it won’t cost as much at the back door.” “If we invest up front, we won’t have to invest in prisons and programs of that nature,” he added. “I think maybe this administration could be more open to that argument.” Children’s Aid Society’s Sandino Sánchez said his organization provides numerous job opportunities through SYEP each year. He commented that providers should look at the program as not just a summer job for young people, but a pathway to a career. “A lot of them think that SYEP is a paycheck, a job,” Sánchez remarked. “That’s not the way it works — there has to be a perfect partnership with the worksite to push them to do better, to be better.” “We’d like to think we’re more than just bosses,” added Ross Frommer of Columbia University Medical Center, which employs about 100 youth each summer through SYEP. “We’d like to think we’re mentors, friends.” Frommer said that while many of CUMC’s SYEP participants are interested in health science careers, “the basic skills that we try to teach our students will hopefully be transferable no matter where they work.” “SYEP has turned out to be a pretty good source of talent for us,” Frommer said. Chong said it is sometimes a challenge to find SYEP worksites that take high school students. “Everyone wants a college student,” he said. “One size does not fit all when it comes to young people,” Chong added. “The experience for a 14-year-old has to be different than the experience for a 19-year-old, and to the extent that we can build on what they learn during the school year, we want to do that.” Eddie Cuesta, of Dominicanos USA, said his organization has employed 65 young people this summer to go out in the community to register New Yorkers to vote and provide citizenship information. “We call them ‘young voices,’ not SYEP,” said Cuesta. “They’re voices that are out there — they’re going to change the world.” Cuesta said he’d like to see the city conduct an employment program year-round, rather than just in summer. “We need to be able to continue this on a weekly basis,” he remarked. “Seven weeks is not enough.” Sharlyne Cabral, a participant in Dominicanos USA’s SYEP program, said the summer work has helped her financially and also has taught her how to communicate with a wide variety of people. “It’s made a huge difference in my life,” she said. “It gives young people a lot of good experience.” Chong said the SYEP also serves to connect low-income New Yorkers with additional program that can help them and their families. “The SYEP is a portal to many other services,” said Chong. SYEP providers said the program includes a mandatory, eight-hour "soft skills" training session that teaches participants how to act and dress on a job site. "Employers whine about soft skills, that young people don't show up, don't know how to act," Scott said. "A summer job experience goes a long way to [help] that." Espaillat praised the young SYEP participants for speaking at the roundtable, and said their comments were the key thing he'd take away from the forum. "The kind of impact that this program has on a family, maybe a single mom, struggling to make ends meet, and they have a child in college," said Espaillat. "For this program to be able to assist them, that's irreplaceable." For more information, please visit espaillat.house.gov. Si bien la instalación pudo no ser el lugar al cual ir para la adolescente, Taveras ha estado trabajando duro como participante en el Programa de Empleo Juvenil de Verano (SYEP, por sus siglas en inglés). “Es más que solo un trabajo”, dijo Taveras. Rosa Pascual, quien funge como directora de Servicios de Voluntarios de Isabella, dijo que Taveras es parte de un grupo de 60 jóvenes empleados en la instalación a través de SYEP. “Es algo más que el cheque de pago”, dijo Pascual, “enseña a los jóvenes a mantener un empleo”. Dijo que muchos participantes de SYEP provienen de familias de bajos ingresos y ayudan a sus padres con las facturas de los hogares. “O tal vez pueden comprar su propia ropa y eso es algo que los padres no tienen que preocuparse por conseguir”, dijo. Un resultado de las iniciativas federales para erradicar la pobreza, incluyendo la “Guerra contra la Pobreza” del presidente Lyndon Johnson y la Ley de Oportunidades Económicas de 1964, los programas de empleo juvenil de verano fueron fundados para ayudar a los jóvenes a ganar competencias uniéndose a la fuerza de trabajo. Recientemente, los congresistas estadounidenses Adriano Espaillat y Bobby Scott organizaron una mesa redonda local para discutir el impacto del SYEP de la Ciudad de Nueva York, que ayuda a los jóvenes de 14 a 24 años a obtener un trabajo de verano pagado durante varias semanas en julio y agosto. Los legisladores organizaron una mesa redonda con numerosos empleadores locales, educadores, proveedores de servicios y participantes del SYEP el 9 de agosto en el complejo atlético de la Universidad Columbia en Inwood. Además de Taveras y Pascual, el grupo incluyó a Bill Chong, Comisionado del Departamento de Juventud y Desarrollo Comunitario de la ciudad (DYCD, por sus siglas en inglés); Eddie Silverio, director de la División de Servicios Juveniles de Alianza en Caridades Católicas; Ross Frommer, vice presidente de Asuntos Gubernamentales y Comunitarios y decano asociado en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés); Sandino Sánchez, director de Programas de Empleo para Adolescentes de la Sociedad de Ayuda Infantil; y Eddie Cuesta, director ejecutivo nacional de Dominicanos USA, entre otros. Espaillat, quien representa al Norte de Manhattan y el Bronx, y Scott, miembro del Congreso de Virginia quien funge como miembro de la Comisión de Educación y Fuerza Laboral, dijeron tener la intención de medir los éxitos del programa y determinar la necesidad de un mayor financiamiento federal. “Los empleos de verano son una manera significativa de invertir en los jóvenes de nuestra nación”, dijo Scott. “Estos trabajos dan a los jóvenes la oportunidad de obtener valiosa experiencia de trabajo, desarrollar habilidades y ganar un cheque de pago. La investigación también muestra que los empleos de verano previenen el crimen, reducen el encarcelamiento y salvan vidas”. La mesa redonda también incluyó a Bill Chong, comisionado del DYCD, la agencia que dirige el programa SYEP de la ciudad, que también ofrece a los jóvenes talleres sobre preparación para el trabajo, exploración de carreras, alfabetización financiera y oportunidades para continuar la educación. Chong dijo que el programa SYEP empleó a más de 70,000 jóvenes en 11,000 sitios de trabajo en la ciudad de Nueva York este año. El presupuesto del programa es ahora de $126 millones de dólares, dijo Chong, y el 82 por ciento provienen de la ciudad. Señaló también que el presupuesto del SYEP ha sido duplicado en los últimos años por el Ayuntamiento y la administración del alcalde de Blasio. Sin embargo, el financiamiento federal para el programa ha disminuido, limitando el número de lugares disponibles para el programa a nivel nacional. Chong explicó que el SYEP tuvo un pico de dos años de dinero de estímulo federal bajo la administración de Obama, pero el estímulo no continuó después de 2010. “Nos permitió contratar a muchos jóvenes”, dijo Chong. De las perspectivas de financiamiento federal para el futuro, Espaillat comentó: “Creo que nos toca, durante un ambiente muy hostil de recortes propuestos al presupuesto, hacer un argumento convincente de que esta es una iniciativa que, si financiamos de entrada, tendrá un costo menor después”. “Si invertimos por adelantado, no tendremos que invertir en prisiones y programas de esa naturaleza”, agregó. “Creo que tal vez esta administración podría estar más abierta a ese argumento”. Sandino Sánchez, de la Sociedad de Ayuda Infantil, dijo que su organización ofrece numerosas oportunidades de trabajo a través del SYEP cada año. Comentó que los proveedores deben considerar el programa no solo como un trabajo de verano para los jóvenes, sino un camino para una carrera. “Muchos piensan que SYEP es un sueldo, un trabajo”, comentó Sánchez. “Así no funciona, tiene que haber una sociedad perfecta con el sitio de trabajo para impulsarlos a hacerlo mejor, a ser mejores”. “Nos gustaría pensar que somos más que simples jefes”, agregó Ross Frommer, del Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia, que emplea a unos 100 jóvenes cada verano a través de SYEP. “Nos gustaría pensar que somos mentores, amigos”. Frommer dijo que, si bien muchos de los participantes del CUMC están interesados en carreras de ciencias de la salud, “las habilidades básicas que tratamos de enseñar a nuestros estudiantes serán transferibles sin importar dónde trabajen”. “SYEP ha resultado ser una buena fuente de talento para nosotros”, dijo Frommer. Chong dijo que a veces es un reto encontrar sitios de trabajo de SYEP que acepten a estudiantes de preparatoria. “Todo el mundo quiere un estudiante universitario”, dijo. “Cuando se trata de jóvenes, no hay tallas únicas”, agregó Chong. “La experiencia de un joven de 14 años tiene que ser diferente a la experiencia de uno de 19 años, y en la medida en que podamos basarnos en lo que aprenden durante el año escolar, queremos hacerlo”. Eddie Cuesta, de Dominicanos USA, Dijo que su organización empleó a 65 jóvenes este verano para salir a la comunidad a registrar a los neoyorquinos para votar y proporcionarles información sobre ciudadanía. “Los llamamos ‘voces jóvenes’, no SYEP”, dijo Cuesta. “Son voces que están ahí afuera, van a cambiar el mundo”. Cuesta dijo que le gustaría ver que la ciudad lleve a cabo un programa de empleo durante todo el año, en lugar de sólo en verano. “Tenemos que poder hacer esto semanalmente”, comentó. “Siete semanas no es suficiente”. Sharlyne Cabral, participante en el programa SYEP de Dominicanos USA, dijo que el trabajo de verano la ha ayudado financieramente y también le ha enseñado a comunicarse con una amplia variedad de personas. “Ha hecho una gran diferencia en mi vida”, dijo. “Da a los jóvenes mucha experiencia”. Chong dijo que el SYEP también sirve para conectar a los neoyorquinos de bajos ingresos con programas adicionales que les pueden ayudar a ellos y a sus familias. “El SYEP es un portal para muchos otros servicios”, dijo Chong. Los proveedores del SYEP dijeron que el programa incluye una sesión obligatoria de entrenamiento de “habilidades interpersonales” de ocho horas que enseña a los participantes cómo actuar y vestirse en un sitio de trabajo. “Los empleadores se quejan de las habilidades interpersonales, que los jóvenes no se presentan, no saben cómo actuar”, dijo Scott. “Una experiencia de trabajo de verano ayuda mucho en esto”. Espaillat elogió a los jóvenes participantes del SYEP por hablar en la mesa redonda, y dijo que sus comentarios eran la clave que se llevaría del foro. “El tipo de impacto que este programa tiene en una familia, tal vez una madre soltera, luchando para llegar a fin de mes, y tiene un hijo en la universidad”, dijo Espaillat. “Que este programa pueda ayudarles, es irremplazable”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite espaillat.house.gov.
