“More than just a job”

Forum held on summer youth employment

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Brittney Taveras has been spending a lot of time at the Isabella Geriatric Center.

While the facility might not be the obvious go-to place for the teenager, Taveras has been hard at work as a participant in the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).

“It’s more than just a job,” said Taveras.

Rosa Pascual, who serves as Isabella’s Director of Volunteer Services, said Taveras is part of a group of 60 youths employed at the facility through SYEP.

“It’s more than just the paycheck,” agreed Pascual. “It teaches young people how to hold a job.”

She said many SYEP participants are from low-income families and help their parents with household bills. “Or maybe they can buy their own clothes, and that’s something the parents don’t have to worry about getting,” she said.

A result of federal initiatives to eradicate poverty including President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, summer youth employment programs were founded to assist young people earn workforce skills.

Recently, U.S. Congressmen Adriano Espaillat and Bobby Scott hosted a local roundtable discussion to discuss the impact of New York City’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), which aids youths aged 14 through 24 gain paid summer work for several weeks in July and August.

The lawmakers hosted a sit-down discussion with numerous local employers, educators, service providers and SYEP participants on August 9 at Columbia University’s athletic complex in Inwood.

In addition to Taveras and Pascual, the group included Bill Chong, Commissioner of the city’s Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD); Eddie Silverio, Director of the Alianza Youth Services Division at Catholic Charities; Ross Frommer, Vice President for Government and Community Affairs and Associate Dean at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC); Sandino Sánchez, Director of Teen Employment Programs of the Children’s Aid Society; and Eddie Cuesta, National Executive Director of Dominicanos USA, among others.

Espaillat, who represents Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, and Scott, a Virginia Congressman who serves as Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, said they intended to gauge the successes of the program and determine the need for enhanced federal funding.

“Summer jobs are a meaningful way to invest in our nation’s young people,” said Scott. “Summer jobs give young people a chance to gain valuable work experience, develop skills and earn a paycheck. Research also shows summer jobs prevent crime, reduce incarceration and save lives.”

The roundtable also included Bill Chong, Commissioner of the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), the agency that runs the city’s SYEP program, which also provides youth with workshops on job readiness, career exploration, financial literacy and opportunities to continue education.

Chong said the SYEP program employed more than 70,000 young people at 11,000 work sites in New York City this year.

The program’s budget is now $126 million, Chong said, with 82 percent of that coming from the city. Chong pointed out that the SYEP budget has been doubled in recent years by the City Council and de Blasio administration.

However, federal funding for the program has decreased, limiting the number of available program slots nationwide.

Chong explained that the SYEP had a two-year spike of federal stimulus money under the Obama administration, but the stimulus was not continued after 2010.

“It allowed us to hire a lot of young people,” Chong said.

Of the prospects of federal funding going forward, Espaillat remarked, “I think it’s incumbent upon us during a very hostile environment of proposed budget cuts to make a compelling argument that this is an initiative that if we fund at the front door, it won’t cost as much at the back door.”

“If we invest up front, we won’t have to invest in prisons and programs of that nature,” he added. “I think maybe this administration could be more open to that argument.”

Children’s Aid Society’s Sandino Sánchez said his organization provides numerous job opportunities through SYEP each year. He commented that providers should look at the program as not just a summer job for young people, but a pathway to a career.

“A lot of them think that SYEP is a paycheck, a job,” Sánchez remarked. “That’s not the way it works — there has to be a perfect partnership with the worksite to push them to do better, to be better.”

“We’d like to think we’re more than just bosses,” added Ross Frommer of Columbia University Medical Center, which employs about 100 youth each summer through SYEP. “We’d like to think we’re mentors, friends.”

Frommer said that while many of CUMC’s SYEP participants are interested in health science careers, “the basic skills that we try to teach our students will hopefully be transferable no matter where they work.”

“SYEP has turned out to be a pretty good source of talent for us,” Frommer said.

Chong said it is sometimes a challenge to find SYEP worksites that take high school students. “Everyone wants a college student,” he said.

“One size does not fit all when it comes to young people,” Chong added. “The experience for a 14-year-old has to be different than the experience for a 19-year-old, and to the extent that we can build on what they learn during the school year, we want to do that.”

Eddie Cuesta, of Dominicanos USA, said his organization has employed 65 young people this summer to go out in the community to register New Yorkers to vote and provide citizenship information.

“We call them ‘young voices,’ not SYEP,” said Cuesta. “They’re voices that are out there — they’re going to change the world.”

Cuesta said he’d like to see the city conduct an employment program year-round, rather than just in summer.

“We need to be able to continue this on a weekly basis,” he remarked. “Seven weeks is not enough.”

Sharlyne Cabral, a participant in Dominicanos USA’s SYEP program, said the summer work has helped her financially and also has taught her how to communicate with a wide variety of people.

“It’s made a huge difference in my life,” she said. “It gives young people a lot of good experience.”

Chong said the SYEP also serves to connect low-income New Yorkers with additional program that can help them and their families.

“The SYEP is a portal to many other services,” said Chong.

SYEP providers said the program includes a mandatory, eight-hour “soft skills” training session that teaches participants how to act and dress on a job site.

“Employers whine about soft skills, that young people don’t show up, don’t know how to act,” Scott said. “A summer job experience goes a long way to [help] that.”

Espaillat praised the young SYEP participants for speaking at the roundtable, and said their comments were the key thing he’d take away from the forum.

“The kind of impact that this program has on a family, maybe a single mom, struggling to make ends meet, and they have a child in college,” said Espaillat. “For this program to be able to assist them, that’s irreplaceable.”

For more information, please visit espaillat.house.gov.