Williamson y Pamela Thomas, cofundadoras del Museo Uncut Funk, dijeron estar sorprendidas tras descubrir cuántas personas de color estaban representadas en monedas y medallas. “Todo el mundo está muy entusiasmado por el año 2020, cuando Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King, Jr., Marian Anderson y Sojourner Truth sean agregados al papel moneda”, dijo Williamson. “Pero no creo que la gente sepa que hay un número significativo de héroes negros afroamericanos en la historia, así como eventos e instituciones clave que tocaron la historia negra y que actualmente son conmemorados en monedas, medallas y medallones. Yo no sabía eso”. Los objetos expuestos son lecciones de historia en miniatura. Una moneda de 25 centavos del estado de Nueva Jersey, de 1999, representa a Washington cruzando el Delaware en un barco lleno de soldados, remado por un esclavo negro. Fue la primera moneda americana en circulación representando a una persona negra. También hay monedas concepto que nunca llegaron a circular, incluyendo una de Bessie Coleman. Creada en 1998, fue una recomendación para una moneda nueva de dólar. Coleman, hija de un aparcero, fue la primera mujer negra en obtener una licencia de piloto, incluso antes que Amelia Earhart. La “Reina Bess” fue famosa por las acrobacias aéreas y temerarias que acordó realizar solamente si las audiencias eran integradas. Murió en un trágico accidente aéreo en 1926 a los 34 años. Los aviadores de Tuskegee también son conmemorados. La medalla de bronce de 2007 representa a un oficial, un mecánico y un piloto de perfil justo por encima de un águila americana con sus alas extendidas. El revés muestra los tres aviones que volaron durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial: un P-40, un P-51 y un B-25. “El detalle es fascinante”, dijo Thomas, quien agregó que esa moneda era su favorita. No sólo las monedas y las medallas cuentan historias sobre los negros americanos famosos, sino también son un testimonio del arte implicado en su elaboración. Isaac Scott Hathaway fue el primer artista negro en la Casa de Moneda de los Estados Unidos. Nacido en 1872 en Kentucky, Hathaway estudió arte y cerámica después de notar que un museo local no tenía un busto de su héroe, Frederick Douglass. En 1946, diseñó una pieza conmemorativa de cincuenta centavos que honra a Booker T. Washington, la primera persona negra en aparecer en una moneda de los Estados Unidos. Unos años más tarde, creó otra representando a George Washington Carver. Las monedas y medallas conmemorativas son creadas después de que actas del Congreso son convertidas en ley por los presidentes. “Es uno de los honores más altos que puedes recibir”, dijo Williamson. En 1978, Marian Anderson fue la primera persona negra en recibir la Medalla de Oro del Congreso, que muestra un retrato elegante de una mujer con el pelo corto y ondulado. El revés tiene un par de manos que sostienen el mundo. Fue la primera cantante de ópera negra en actuar en el Lincoln Memorial y en la Ópera Metropolitana. En 1999, los nueve niños negros que fueron los primeros en asistir a una escuela que anteriormente había sido segregada fueron conmemorados con una medalla de bronce. La medalla los representa entrando en la Escuela Preparatoria Little Rock Central, bajo la protección de soldados de la 101ª Fuerza Aerotransportada. El reverso lista sus nombres. “Todos son especiales”, dijo Williamson. “Son todas personas que han hecho cosas asombrosas”. Williamson dijo que las exposiciones en el Museo Uncut Funk eran personales. El museo en línea obtuvo su nombre espontáneamente, después de que ella y Thomas trataran de llegar a algo que incluyera su amor por la música funk de los años 70. “Nuestro museo es sin cortes y auténtico”, dijo. El Museo de Finanzas Americanas se encuentra en el No. 48 de Wall Street, Nueva York, NY 10005. Su número de teléfono es 212.908.4110. Para obtener más información, por favor visite museumofuncutfunk.com and www.moaf.org.
Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi
Jackie Robinson stealing home plate in the 1955 World Series. Duke Ellington at his piano. Nine black children escorted by 101st Airborne Division on their way to school.
These are just some of the 41 commemorative coins and medals on display in a new exhibit curated by the online Museum of Uncut Funk. The collection, entitled “For the Love of Money,” is currently on display at the Museum of American Finance until January 2018.
“The 41 objects represent indelible milestones in black history,” said Loreen Williamson.
Williamson and Pamela Thomas, co-founders of the Museum of Uncut Funk, said that they were both surprised to find out how many people of color were represented on coins and medals.
“Everybody is very excited about 2020 when Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King, Jr., Marian Anderson and Sojourner Truth are being added to paper currency,” said Williamson. “But I don’t think people know that there are significant numbers of African American black history heroes as well as key events in history and key institutions that have touched black history that are currently commemorated on coins, medals and medallions. I didn’t know that.”
The objects on display are history lessons in miniature. A 1999 New Jersey state quarter depicts Washington crossing the Delaware in a boat crowded with soldiers, rowed by a black slave. It was the first American coin in circulation depicting a black person.
There are also concept coins that never made it into circulation—including one of Bessie Coleman. Created in 1998, it was a recommendation for a new dollar coin. Coleman, a sharecropper’s daughter, was the first black woman to get a pilot’s license–even before Amelia Earhart.
“Queen Bess” was famous for aerial acrobatics and daredevil stunts that she agreed to perform only if the audiences were integrated. She died in a tragic air accident in 1926 at age 34.
The Tuskegee Airmen are also commemorated. The 2007 bronze medal depicts an officer, a mechanic and a pilot in profile just above an American eagle with its wings spread wide. The reverse has the three planes they flew during WWII, a P-40, P-51 and B-25.
“The detail is just fascinating,” said Thomas, who added that that coin was her favorite.
Isaac Scott Hathaway was the first black artist at the U.S. Mint. Born in 1872 in Kentucky, Hathaway studied art and ceramics after noticing a local museum didn’t have a bust of his hero, Frederick Douglass. In 1946, he designed a commemorative fifty cent piece honoring Booker T. Washington – the first black person ever to appear on a U.S. coin. A few years later he created another depicting George Washington Carver.
Commemorative coins and medals are created after acts of Congress are signed into law by Presidents. “That’s one of the highest honors you can receive,” said Williamson.
In 1978, Marian Anderson was the first black person to be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal. Her coin features an elegant portrait of a woman with short wavy hair. The reverse has a pair of hands holding the world. She was the first black opera singer to perform at the Lincoln Memorial and at the Metropolitan Opera.
In 1999, the nine black children who were the first to attend a formerly desegregated school were commemorated with a bronze medal. The medal shows them walking into Little Rock Central High School under the protection of soldiers from the 101st Airborne. The reverse side lists their names.
Williamson said the exhibitions at the Museum of Uncut Funk were personal. The online museum got its name spontaneously, after she and Thomas were trying to come up with something that would include their love of the 1970’s funk music.
“Our museum is uncut and authentic,” she said.
The Museum of American Finance is located at 48 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005. Its phone number is 212.908.4110.
For more information, please visit museumofuncutfunk.com and www.moaf.org.
Historia y fotos por Sherry Mazzocchi
Jackie Robinson robándose el home en la Serie Mundial de 1955. Duke Ellington en su piano. Nueve niños negros escoltados por la 101 División Aerotransportada en su camino a la escuela.
Estas son sólo algunas de las 41 monedas conmemorativas y medallas en exhibición en una nueva exposición curada del Museo en línea Uncut Funk. La colección, titulada “Por amor al dinero”, se encuentra actualmente en exhibición en el Museo de Finanzas Americanas hasta enero de 2018.
“Los 41 objetos representan hitos irrepetibles en la historia negra”, dijo Loreen Williamson.
Williamson y Pamela Thomas, cofundadoras del Museo Uncut Funk, dijeron estar sorprendidas tras descubrir cuántas personas de color estaban representadas en monedas y medallas.
“Todo el mundo está muy entusiasmado por el año 2020, cuando Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King, Jr., Marian Anderson y Sojourner Truth sean agregados al papel moneda”, dijo Williamson. “Pero no creo que la gente sepa que hay un número significativo de héroes negros afroamericanos en la historia, así como eventos e instituciones clave que tocaron la historia negra y que actualmente son conmemorados en monedas, medallas y medallones. Yo no sabía eso”.
Los objetos expuestos son lecciones de historia en miniatura. Una moneda de 25 centavos del estado de Nueva Jersey, de 1999, representa a Washington cruzando el Delaware en un barco lleno de soldados, remado por un esclavo negro. Fue la primera moneda americana en circulación representando a una persona negra.
También hay monedas concepto que nunca llegaron a circular, incluyendo una de Bessie Coleman. Creada en 1998, fue una recomendación para una moneda nueva de dólar. Coleman, hija de un aparcero, fue la primera mujer negra en obtener una licencia de piloto, incluso antes que Amelia Earhart.
La “Reina Bess” fue famosa por las acrobacias aéreas y temerarias que acordó realizar solamente si las audiencias eran integradas. Murió en un trágico accidente aéreo en 1926 a los 34 años.
Los aviadores de Tuskegee también son conmemorados. La medalla de bronce de 2007 representa a un oficial, un mecánico y un piloto de perfil justo por encima de un águila americana con sus alas extendidas. El revés muestra los tres aviones que volaron durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial: un P-40, un P-51 y un B-25.
“El detalle es fascinante”, dijo Thomas, quien agregó que esa moneda era su favorita.
No sólo las monedas y las medallas cuentan historias sobre los negros americanos famosos, sino también son un testimonio del arte implicado en su elaboración.
Isaac Scott Hathaway fue el primer artista negro en la Casa de Moneda de los Estados Unidos. Nacido en 1872 en Kentucky, Hathaway estudió arte y cerámica después de notar que un museo local no tenía un busto de su héroe, Frederick Douglass. En 1946, diseñó una pieza conmemorativa de cincuenta centavos que honra a Booker T. Washington, la primera persona negra en aparecer en una moneda de los Estados Unidos. Unos años más tarde, creó otra representando a George Washington Carver.
Las monedas y medallas conmemorativas son creadas después de que actas del Congreso son convertidas en ley por los presidentes. “Es uno de los honores más altos que puedes recibir”, dijo Williamson.
En 1978, Marian Anderson fue la primera persona negra en recibir la Medalla de Oro del Congreso, que muestra un retrato elegante de una mujer con el pelo corto y ondulado. El revés tiene un par de manos que sostienen el mundo. Fue la primera cantante de ópera negra en actuar en el Lincoln Memorial y en la Ópera Metropolitana.
En 1999, los nueve niños negros que fueron los primeros en asistir a una escuela que anteriormente había sido segregada fueron conmemorados con una medalla de bronce. La medalla los representa entrando en la Escuela Preparatoria Little Rock Central, bajo la protección de soldados de la 101ª Fuerza Aerotransportada. El reverso lista sus nombres.
“Todos son especiales”, dijo Williamson. “Son todas personas que han hecho cosas asombrosas”.
Williamson dijo que las exposiciones en el Museo Uncut Funk eran personales. El museo en línea obtuvo su nombre espontáneamente, después de que ella y Thomas trataran de llegar a algo que incluyera su amor por la música funk de los años 70.
“Nuestro museo es sin cortes y auténtico”, dijo.
El Museo de Finanzas Americanas se encuentra en el No. 48 de Wall Street, Nueva York, NY 10005. Su número de teléfono es 212.908.4110.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite museumofuncutfunk.com and www.moaf.org.