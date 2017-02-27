Money Love

Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi

Jackie Robinson stealing home plate in the 1955 World Series. Duke Ellington at his piano. Nine black children escorted by 101st Airborne Division on their way to school.

These are just some of the 41 commemorative coins and medals on display in a new exhibit curated by the online Museum of Uncut Funk. The collection, entitled “For the Love of Money,” is currently on display at the Museum of American Finance until January 2018.

“The 41 objects represent indelible milestones in black history,” said Loreen Williamson.

Williamson and Pamela Thomas, co-founders of the Museum of Uncut Funk, said that they were both surprised to find out how many people of color were represented on coins and medals.

“Everybody is very excited about 2020 when Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King, Jr., Marian Anderson and Sojourner Truth are being added to paper currency,” said Williamson. “But I don’t think people know that there are significant numbers of African American black history heroes as well as key events in history and key institutions that have touched black history that are currently commemorated on coins, medals and medallions. I didn’t know that.”

The objects on display are history lessons in miniature. A 1999 New Jersey state quarter depicts Washington crossing the Delaware in a boat crowded with soldiers, rowed by a black slave. It was the first American coin in circulation depicting a black person.

There are also concept coins that never made it into circulation—including one of Bessie Coleman. Created in 1998, it was a recommendation for a new dollar coin. Coleman, a sharecropper’s daughter, was the first black woman to get a pilot’s license–even before Amelia Earhart.

“Queen Bess” was famous for aerial acrobatics and daredevil stunts that she agreed to perform only if the audiences were integrated. She died in a tragic air accident in 1926 at age 34.

The Tuskegee Airmen are also commemorated. The 2007 bronze medal depicts an officer, a mechanic and a pilot in profile just above an American eagle with its wings spread wide. The reverse has the three planes they flew during WWII, a P-40, P-51 and B-25.

“The detail is just fascinating,” said Thomas, who added that that coin was her favorite.

Not only do the coins and medals tell stories about famous black Americans, they are also a testament to the artistry involved in making them.

Isaac Scott Hathaway was the first black artist at the U.S. Mint. Born in 1872 in Kentucky, Hathaway studied art and ceramics after noticing a local museum didn’t have a bust of his hero, Frederick Douglass. In 1946, he designed a commemorative fifty cent piece honoring Booker T. Washington – the first black person ever to appear on a U.S. coin. A few years later he created another depicting George Washington Carver.

Commemorative coins and medals are created after acts of Congress are signed into law by Presidents. “That’s one of the highest honors you can receive,” said Williamson.

In 1978, Marian Anderson was the first black person to be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal. Her coin features an elegant portrait of a woman with short wavy hair. The reverse has a pair of hands holding the world. She was the first black opera singer to perform at the Lincoln Memorial and at the Metropolitan Opera.

In 1999, the nine black children who were the first to attend a formerly desegregated school were commemorated with a bronze medal. The medal shows them walking into Little Rock Central High School under the protection of soldiers from the 101st Airborne. The reverse side lists their names.

“These are all special,” said Williamson. “They are all people who have done amazing things.”

Williamson said the exhibitions at the Museum of Uncut Funk were personal. The online museum got its name spontaneously, after she and Thomas were trying to come up with something that would include their love of the 1970’s funk music.

“Our museum is uncut and authentic,” she said.

The Museum of American Finance is located at 48 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005. Its phone number is 212.908.4110.

For more information, please visit museumofuncutfunk.com and www.moaf.org.

