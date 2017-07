Mobility = Equity

Transportation agenda released for candidates

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Growing up, Pierina Sánchez relied on the subway to get to her SAT prep classes.

She traveled from the Fordham section of the Bronx to Queens – and the trip made a world of difference to the young high school student who would go on to attain her bachelor of arts in psychology from Harvard University and a master’s in public affairs from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School.

“Transit is the main reason why NYC is the city of opportunity that it is,” said Sánchez.

That was the message Sánchez, the Director of the Regional Plan Association (RPA), delivered at a recent gathering of transit advocates.

RPA, an urban research and advocacy organization focused on the sustainability of the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut metropolitan region, is part of a coalition of eight advocacy groups which released a comprehensive proposal to improve transportation across New York City, and is targeting candidates in the upcoming city election with the plan.

Called “Transportation and Equity: A 2017 Agenda for Candidates,” the plan outlines steps city lawmakers could take to enhance the transit system, said coalition members, who unveiled the agenda at a press conference outside of City Hall on July 6.

The proposal asks the mayor to fund a Fair Fares program for low-income riders and reduce ticket prices for Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders traveling within city limits. It also calls on the city to expand Select Bus Service, make bike sharing available in all boroughs, fast-track Vision Zero street redesigns, protect transit riders during the upcoming L train shutdown and advocate for additional funding sources in Albany.

John Raskin, Executive Director of the Riders Alliance, said the agenda would be shared with every candidate running for mayor, City Council, Public Advocate and City Comptroller.

“Everybody who’s up for election in 2017 has a role to play,” he stated.

While Raskin acknowledged that Governor Andrew Cuomo has the greatest power to fix the city’s beleaguered transit system, he said there is much that the city can do on its own to push improvements forward.

“From Fair Fares to bus lanes to infrastructure for bicyclists and pedestrians, the City should be a leader in providing safe, affordable and reliable transportation options,” said Raskin. “I hope that candidates for Mayor, City Council and other local offices will translate our proposals into public policy that can help millions of New Yorkers gain better access to jobs and economic opportunity.”

In addition to Riders Alliance, the coalition is comprised of Transportation Alternatives, NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign, Pratt Center for Community Development, Regional Plan Association, New York League of Conservation Voters, StreetsPac and the Tri-State Transportation Campaign.

“All these improvements would make New York City a more livable place, a more economically viable place, and safer for pedestrians, children and drivers,” said Gene Russianoff of the Straphangers Campaign.

Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Paul Steely White said much of the agenda focused on “getting more” out of the city’s surface transportation network.

“Our streets can work much better than they are now,” he said. “They can be much safer, they can make busess move more efficiently, and they can make bicycling and walking better options.”

Steely White said that about 25 percent of subway, bus and driving trips are one mile or less in distance.

“Those are trips that could easily be walked or biked if the mayor would reinvest fast-track Vision Zero street redesign,” he remarked.

Marcia Bystryn, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV), said the agenda could help the city reach its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80 percent by the year 2050.

“Implementing our coalition’s recommendations to make walking, biking, or riding buses and subways reliable, efficient and safe will encourage more New Yorkers to choose low-carbon mobility systems, particularly in car-dependent neighborhoods in the outer boroughs,” said Bystryn.

Raskin said that improved transportation options would connect people with jobs and move New Yorkers out of poverty.

“Geographic mobility is economic mobility,” he remarked.

Prior to the 2017 primary elections, Transportation Alternatives will host a series of candidate forums in various districts, involving people running for mayor, Public Advocate and City Comptroller.

“It will allow the candidates to speak directly to issues regarding transit,” said Marco Conner, Legislative and Legal Director for Transportation Alternatives.

Advocates noted that the coalition is not backing any particular candidate at this time, but said all of them could benefit from the agenda.

“This should be incorporated into every candidate’s platform,” said Tri-State Transportation Campaign Executive Director Veronica Vanterpool.

“I think there’s great interest among candidates in transportation, but they don’t know what to do,” Raskin said. “We’re here to tell them what they can do.”