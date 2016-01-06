“I didn’t want it to be this way” Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Judith López has received the kind of news that no mother ever wants to hear. On November 14, her son, Anthony A. Ureña, 23, left his Upper West Side home for a club in Inwood. He never returned. That wasn’t like him. He was a Lehman College student with aspirations of becoming a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He loved his white pit bull Sampson so much that his two older brothers and sister knew he’d never leave him behind without a word. Frantic, his family contacted the 23rd Precinct. They plastered notices with his image all over Northern Manhattan and the Bronx. They mobilized social media forces and news organizations picked up the story. The NYPD subpoenaed his carrier for cell phone records. But the family said publicly that the police weren’t doing enough. They entreated State Senator Adriano Espaillat for help. His office assisted in canvassing Inwood with volunteers armed with flyers and helped drive awareness. Online, the family and friends posted word of ongoing efforts and entreated residents to call or contact them if they had any information. Divers searched the Harlem River but found nothing. The family discovered that Ureña went to the Cliff Lounge on 202nd Street. He left the club alone. It seems someone may have gotten him a cab, but he never took it. “Anthony got out of the taxi, and he went to the chimichurri truck, which is located on 204 and Tenth Avenue, I guess, to buy food. And after that, he started walking toward 203 and Ninth Avenue,” reported López. The family obtained video from a nearby business. It revealed the young man stumbling through a parking lot. A car is headed down the one-way street, but then turns and heads in the wrong direction. After that, Ureña wanders out of camera view. It’s unclear where he was going. After a month with no leads, the family created a GoFundMe page to hire a private detective. “We need my Moreno back home,” posted López, using the family’s nickname for her son. “The house is not the same without his craziness and smile, his dog is acting weird because he misses him.” On Christmas Day, the family received news they hoped never to hear. Ureña was found in the Hudson River off Hoboken, New Jersey and was pronounced dead. The Newark medical examiner plans an autopsy. Though Lopez thought her son was the victim of a crime, police believe the death was likely accidental. After the discovery, a grief-stricken López said she and the family were still in shock. Speaking to news outlets, she said, “I didn’t want him to be found this way.” “I guess it gives us the peace of mind, knowing that he was found, but I didn’t want it to be this way.” Ureña’s family has announced that a memorial service will be held on Sun., Jan. 10th from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Ortiz Funeral Home, located at 4425 Broadway. “Yo no quería que fuera así” Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Judith López recibió el tipo de noticias que ninguna madre quiere oír jamás. El 14 de noviembre, su hijo Anthony A. Ureña, de 23 años, salió de su casa del Upper West Side hacia un club en Inwood. Nunca regresó. Eso no era propio de él, un estudiante del Lehman College con aspiraciones de convertirse en un Contador Público Autorizado (CPA). Amaba tanto a su pitbull blanco, Sampson, que sus dos hermanos mayores y una hermana sabían que nunca lo dejaría sin decir una palabra. Desesperada, su familia se comunicó con la Comisaría 23. Pegaron avisos con su imagen en todo el norte de Manhattan y el Bronx. Movilizaron las fuerzas de las redes sociales y los medios recogieron la noticia. El NYPD citó a su empresa de telefonía móvil para obtener los registros de teléfonos celulares. Pero la familia dijo públicamente que la policía no estaba haciendo lo suficiente. Ellos le rogaron senador estatal Adriano Espalliat que les ayudara. Su oficina ayudó a cubrir Inwood con voluntarios armados con volantes y a crear conciencia. En línea, la familia y los amigos publicaban los esfuerzos en marcha y rogaban a los residentes llamarles o contactarlos si tenían alguna información. Los buzos buscaron en el río Harlem, pero no encontraron nada. La familia descubrió que Ureña fue al Cliff Lounge en la calle 202. Dejó el club solo. Parece que alguien puede haberle conseguido un taxi, pero nunca lo tomó. “Anthony bajó del taxi, y se fue al camión chimichurri, que se encuentra en la calle 204 y la Décima avenida, supongo, para comprar comida. Y después de eso, comenzó a caminar hacia la calle 203 y la Novena avenida”, informó López. La familia obtuvo el video de un negocio cercano. Mostraba al joven tambaleándose a través de un estacionamiento. Un coche se dirigía a la calle de un sentido, pero entonces da vuelta y conduce en la dirección equivocada. Después de eso, Ureña deambula fuera de la vista de la cámara. No está claro a dónde iba. Después de un mes sin pistas, la familia creó una página GoFundMe para contratar a un detective privado. “Necesitamos a nuestro Moreno de vuelta en casa”, publicó López, usando el apodo de la familia para su hijo. “La casa no es la misma sin su locura y sonrisa, su perro está actuando raro porque lo extraña”. El día de Navidad, la familia recibió la noticia que no esperaba escuchar nunca. Ureña fue encontrado en el río Hudson, más allá de Hoboken, Nueva Jersey, y fue declarado muerto. El médico forense de Newark planea una autopsia. Aunque López pensó que su hijo fue víctima de un crimen, la policía cree que la muerte probablemente fue accidental. Tras el descubrimiento, una López asolada por el dolor dijo que ella y la familia están todavía en estado de shock. En declaraciones a los medios, dijo: “Yo no quería que él fuese encontrado de esta manera”. “Supongo que nos da tranquilidad el saber que lo encontraron, pero no quería que fuera de esta manera”. La familia de Ureña anunció que se llevará a cabo un servicio conmemorativo el domingo 10 de enero a partir de las 3 pm hasta las 9 pm en la Funeraria Ortiz, ubicada en el No. 4425 de Broadway.
