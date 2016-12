Minds on the March

Dominican Day Parade offering 2017 scholarships

These winning scholars might need sneakers.

The Dominican Day Parade, Inc., a nonprofit that operates New York City’s annual Dominican parade and highlights the culture of the Dominican Republic in the United States, is once again offering academic scholarships up to $1,000 for eligible students.

Designed to help students of Dominican ancestry achieve a college degree, the 2017 scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet criteria based on academic achievement and financial need.

Applications are being accepted through January 31, 2017.

“We are proud to announce that for a second year in a row, the Dominican Day Parade has kept its promise and is able to invite a new class of scholars of Dominican ancestry that exemplify the inspiration, hope, and undeniable tenacity of our community,” said Angela Fernández, Chairperson of the Dominican Day Parade, Inc. “This scholarship program represents the firm mission of the Dominican Parade Board to underscore our focus on educational achievement, leadership development, and to promote Dominican values through what is now one of the main staples of our organization.”

The 2017 Dominican Day Parade will take place on Sunday, August 13.

“As a scholarship recipient, I consider myself blessed,” said Fatima Hernández, a winner of a 2016 scholarship award. “I was inspired by the speakers at the ceremony. Thereafter, I was offered an internship. The experience I gained has served me well.”

To be eligible for the 2017 scholarships, students must be of Dominican descent, have a minimum 3.0 cumulative Grade Point Average, and currently be enrolled in an undergraduate program at a U.S. post-secondary institution.

For more information or to apply for a scholarship, please visit http://bit.ly/2ibCRJC.