Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Three Inwood dads think guns should be traded in for kittens. What If…Love is a series of shorts proposing just that. Directed by Josh Liveright and starring Matt Higgins and Victor Verhaeghe, the films provide an intriguing alternative to gun violence. “What we are doing is re-framing things and providing an uplifting situation,” said Liveright. “This takes you into this world where you expect conflict to arise, but something very different happens.” Hug Club is their newest action-packed offering. The seven-or-so minute film is still a work in progress. Shot all over the city, it’s chock full of actors involved in dramatic chase scenes and ends with a clever twist. The film’s Kickstarter has raised only part of its $15,000 goal. “We want to do something transformational through love and raise awareness about violence and the choices we make,” said Liveright. “We do need the community support on this. We have grand visions of changing the world.” Another offering shows how film noir transforms into fun. In the black-and-white short, Gun Corp, two weapon designers tout their newest “military-style recreational assault weapon” that will render its bearer completely unstoppable. They tell the excited company heads, “It will blow your minds and quite possibly explode your hearts into a thousand tiny unrecognizable pieces.” The film executives recoil as they reveal a box of meowing fur balls—Henry, Ollie, Condoleezza and one named Caraway, “because he’s so small.” The idea behind the series came after yet another mass shooting was reported with wall-to-wall news coverage. Verhaeghe told Liveright he was sick of the situation and wanted to do something about it. His idea was the inspiration for Road Rage, a short where an argument quickly escalates until one man ends up giving the other a kitten. The video has about 40,000 hits. The positive response encouraged them to make Gun Corp and Fired, where a shell-shocked ex-employee ends up getting a little something that requires no background check. “The kittens were absolutely perfect!” said Liveright, whose friends lent the animal actors. “My daughter and her friend were the ‘kitten wranglers’ and treated them like angels.” The films have done well in festivals, including the Inwood Film Festival. “Hopefully it will get people to think about things with a different lens,” said Liveright. Uptown residents know Liveright’s directorial work from UP Theater Company’s 2012 production of K Comma Joseph and films such as American Falls. Verhaeghe was recently seen in The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel and Bridge of Spies. Higgins is a founding member of UP Theater and the improvisational group Centralia. The trio believes these funny but thought-provoking videos are needed now more than ever. “There is so much hate out there,” said Liveright. “Because it’s so out there in our faces, I think the neuro-pathways are open to transformation. People are more open to looking at themselves in a deeper way, and there is more opportunity for change.” For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/kittensforpeace and http://bit.ly/2EjFvax. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Tres padres de Inwood piensan que las armas deben ser intercambiadas por gatitos. What If…Love es una serie de cortos que proponen eso. Dirigidas por Josh Liveright y protagonizadas por Matt Higgins y Víctor Verhaeghe, las películas ofrecen una alternativa intrigante a la violencia armada. “Lo que estamos haciendo es reformular las cosas y proporcionar una situación edificante”, dijo Liveright. “Esto te lleva a un mundo donde esperas que surja un conflicto, pero sucede algo muy diferente”. Hug Club es su nueva oferta llena de acción. La película de siete minutos -más o menos- sigue siendo un trabajo en progreso. Rodada por toda la ciudad, está repleta de actores involucrados en escenas dramáticas de persecución y termina con un giro inteligente. La campaña Kickstarter de la película ha recaudado solo una parte de su meta de $15,000 dólares. “Queremos hacer algo transformador a través del amor y crear conciencia sobre la violencia y las decisiones que tomamos”, dijo Liveright. “Necesitamos el apoyo de la comunidad en esto. Tenemos grandes visiones de cambiar el mundo”. Otra oferta muestra cómo el film noir se transforma en diversión. En el corto en blanco y negro Gun Corp, dos diseñadores de armas pregonan su nueva “arma de asalto recreativo de estilo militar” que hará que su portador sea completamente imparable. Les cuentan a los emocionados presidentes de la compañía: “Los va a impresionar y posiblemente explotará sus corazones en mil pedazos pequeños e irreconocibles”. Los ejecutivos de la película retroceden cuando muestran una caja de bolas de pelo que maúllan: Henry, Ollie, Condoleezza y una llamada Alcaravea, “porque es muy pequeño”. La idea detrás de la serie se produjo después de otro tiroteo masivo con cobertura omnipresente de noticias. Verhaeghe le dijo a Liveright que estaba harto de la situación y que quería hacer algo al respecto. Su idea fue la inspiración para Road Rage, un corto donde una discusión se intensifica rápidamente hasta que un hombre termina dándole al otro un gatito. El video tiene aproximadamente 40,000 visitas. La respuesta positiva los alentó a hacer Gun Corp y Fired, donde un ex empleado desquiciado termina recibiendo algo que no requiere verificación de antecedentes. “¡Los gatitos fueron absolutamente perfectos!”, dijo Liveright, cuyos amigos prestaron a los animales actores. “Mi hija y su amiga fueron los ‘gatitos combatientes’ y las trataron como ángeles”. Las películas han tenido buenos resultados en festivales, incluido el Festival de Cine de Inwood. “Afortunadamente hará que la gente piense sobre las cosas con una lente diferente”, dijo Liveright. Los residentes del norte del condado conocen el trabajo de dirección de Liveright de la producción de 2012 de la Compañía de Teatro UP K Comma Joseph y por películas como American Falls. Verhaeghe fue recientemente visto en The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel y Bridge of Spies. Higgins es un miembro fundador de Teatro UP y su grupo de improvisación Centralia. El trío cree que estos videos divertidos pero estimulantes son necesarios ahora más que nunca. “Hay tanto odio por ahí”, dijo Liveright. “Debido a que está tan presente en nuestras caras, creo que las vías neuronales están abiertas a la transformación. La gente está más abierta a mirarse a sí misma de una manera más profunda, y hay más oportunidades para el cambio”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.facebook.com/kittensforpeace and http://bit.ly/2EjFvax.
Meow Muscle
Músculo del ‘meow’
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Three Inwood dads think guns should be traded in for kittens.
What If…Love is a series of shorts proposing just that. Directed by Josh Liveright and starring Matt Higgins and Victor Verhaeghe, the films provide an intriguing alternative to gun violence.
“What we are doing is re-framing things and providing an uplifting situation,” said Liveright. “This takes you into this world where you expect conflict to arise, but something very different happens.”
Hug Club is their newest action-packed offering. The seven-or-so minute film is still a work in progress. Shot all over the city, it’s chock full of actors involved in dramatic chase scenes and ends with a clever twist. The film’s Kickstarter has raised only part of its $15,000 goal.
“We want to do something transformational through love and raise awareness about violence and the choices we make,” said Liveright. “We do need the community support on this. We have grand visions of changing the world.”
Another offering shows how film noir transforms into fun.
In the black-and-white short, Gun Corp, two weapon designers tout their newest “military-style recreational assault weapon” that will render its bearer completely unstoppable. They tell the excited company heads, “It will blow your minds and quite possibly explode your hearts into a thousand tiny unrecognizable pieces.”
The film executives recoil as they reveal a box of meowing fur balls—Henry, Ollie, Condoleezza and one named Caraway, “because he’s so small.”
The idea behind the series came after yet another mass shooting was reported with wall-to-wall news coverage. Verhaeghe told Liveright he was sick of the situation and wanted to do something about it.
His idea was the inspiration for Road Rage, a short where an argument quickly escalates until one man ends up giving the other a kitten. The video has about 40,000 hits.
The positive response encouraged them to make Gun Corp and Fired, where a shell-shocked ex-employee ends up getting a little something that requires no background check.
“The kittens were absolutely perfect!” said Liveright, whose friends lent the animal actors. “My daughter and her friend were the ‘kitten wranglers’ and treated them like angels.”
The films have done well in festivals, including the Inwood Film Festival. “Hopefully it will get people to think about things with a different lens,” said Liveright.
Uptown residents know Liveright’s directorial work from UP Theater Company’s 2012 production of K Comma Joseph and films such as American Falls. Verhaeghe was recently seen in The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel and Bridge of Spies. Higgins is a founding member of UP Theater and the improvisational group Centralia.
The trio believes these funny but thought-provoking videos are needed now more than ever. “There is so much hate out there,” said Liveright. “Because it’s so out there in our faces, I think the neuro-pathways are open to transformation. People are more open to looking at themselves in a deeper way, and there is more opportunity for change.”
For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/kittensforpeace and http://bit.ly/2EjFvax.
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Tres padres de Inwood piensan que las armas deben ser intercambiadas por gatitos.
What If…Love es una serie de cortos que proponen eso. Dirigidas por Josh Liveright y protagonizadas por Matt Higgins y Víctor Verhaeghe, las películas ofrecen una alternativa intrigante a la violencia armada.
“Lo que estamos haciendo es reformular las cosas y proporcionar una situación edificante”, dijo Liveright. “Esto te lleva a un mundo donde esperas que surja un conflicto, pero sucede algo muy diferente”.
Hug Club es su nueva oferta llena de acción. La película de siete minutos -más o menos- sigue siendo un trabajo en progreso. Rodada por toda la ciudad, está repleta de actores involucrados en escenas dramáticas de persecución y termina con un giro inteligente. La campaña Kickstarter de la película ha recaudado solo una parte de su meta de $15,000 dólares.
“Queremos hacer algo transformador a través del amor y crear conciencia sobre la violencia y las decisiones que tomamos”, dijo Liveright. “Necesitamos el apoyo de la comunidad en esto. Tenemos grandes visiones de cambiar el mundo”.
Otra oferta muestra cómo el film noir se transforma en diversión.
En el corto en blanco y negro Gun Corp, dos diseñadores de armas pregonan su nueva “arma de asalto recreativo de estilo militar” que hará que su portador sea completamente imparable. Les cuentan a los emocionados presidentes de la compañía: “Los va a impresionar y posiblemente explotará sus corazones en mil pedazos pequeños e irreconocibles”.
Los ejecutivos de la película retroceden cuando muestran una caja de bolas de pelo que maúllan: Henry, Ollie, Condoleezza y una llamada Alcaravea, “porque es muy pequeño”.
La idea detrás de la serie se produjo después de otro tiroteo masivo con cobertura omnipresente de noticias. Verhaeghe le dijo a Liveright que estaba harto de la situación y que quería hacer algo al respecto.
Su idea fue la inspiración para Road Rage, un corto donde una discusión se intensifica rápidamente hasta que un hombre termina dándole al otro un gatito. El video tiene aproximadamente 40,000 visitas.
La respuesta positiva los alentó a hacer Gun Corp y Fired, donde un ex empleado desquiciado termina recibiendo algo que no requiere verificación de antecedentes.
“¡Los gatitos fueron absolutamente perfectos!”, dijo Liveright, cuyos amigos prestaron a los animales actores. “Mi hija y su amiga fueron los ‘gatitos combatientes’ y las trataron como ángeles”.
Las películas han tenido buenos resultados en festivales, incluido el Festival de Cine de Inwood. “Afortunadamente hará que la gente piense sobre las cosas con una lente diferente”, dijo Liveright.
Los residentes del norte del condado conocen el trabajo de dirección de Liveright de la producción de 2012 de la Compañía de Teatro UP K Comma Joseph y por películas como American Falls. Verhaeghe fue recientemente visto en The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel y Bridge of Spies. Higgins es un miembro fundador de Teatro UP y su grupo de improvisación Centralia.
El trío cree que estos videos divertidos pero estimulantes son necesarios ahora más que nunca. “Hay tanto odio por ahí”, dijo Liveright. “Debido a que está tan presente en nuestras caras, creo que las vías neuronales están abiertas a la transformación. La gente está más abierta a mirarse a sí misma de una manera más profunda, y hay más oportunidades para el cambio”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.facebook.com/kittensforpeace and http://bit.ly/2EjFvax.