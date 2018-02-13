Meow Muscle

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Three Inwood dads think guns should be traded in for kittens.

What If…Love is a series of shorts proposing just that. Directed by Josh Liveright and starring Matt Higgins and Victor Verhaeghe, the films provide an intriguing alternative to gun violence.

“What we are doing is re-framing things and providing an uplifting situation,” said Liveright. “This takes you into this world where you expect conflict to arise, but something very different happens.”

Hug Club is their newest action-packed offering. The seven-or-so minute film is still a work in progress. Shot all over the city, it’s chock full of actors involved in dramatic chase scenes and ends with a clever twist. The film’s Kickstarter has raised only part of its $15,000 goal.

“We want to do something transformational through love and raise awareness about violence and the choices we make,” said Liveright. “We do need the community support on this. We have grand visions of changing the world.”

Another offering shows how film noir transforms into fun.

In the black-and-white short, Gun Corp, two weapon designers tout their newest “military-style recreational assault weapon” that will render its bearer completely unstoppable. They tell the excited company heads, “It will blow your minds and quite possibly explode your hearts into a thousand tiny unrecognizable pieces.”

The film executives recoil as they reveal a box of meowing fur balls—Henry, Ollie, Condoleezza and one named Caraway, “because he’s so small.”

The idea behind the series came after yet another mass shooting was reported with wall-to-wall news coverage. Verhaeghe told Liveright he was sick of the situation and wanted to do something about it.

His idea was the inspiration for Road Rage, a short where an argument quickly escalates until one man ends up giving the other a kitten. The video has about 40,000 hits.

The positive response encouraged them to make Gun Corp and Fired, where a shell-shocked ex-employee ends up getting a little something that requires no background check.

“The kittens were absolutely perfect!” said Liveright, whose friends lent the animal actors. “My daughter and her friend were the ‘kitten wranglers’ and treated them like angels.”

The films have done well in festivals, including the Inwood Film Festival. “Hopefully it will get people to think about things with a different lens,” said Liveright.

Uptown residents know Liveright’s directorial work from UP Theater Company’s 2012 production of K Comma Joseph and films such as American Falls. Verhaeghe was recently seen in The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel and Bridge of Spies. Higgins is a founding member of UP Theater and the improvisational group Centralia.

The trio believes these funny but thought-provoking videos are needed now more than ever. “There is so much hate out there,” said Liveright. “Because it’s so out there in our faces, I think the neuro-pathways are open to transformation. People are more open to looking at themselves in a deeper way, and there is more opportunity for change.”

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/kittensforpeace and http://bit.ly/2EjFvax.