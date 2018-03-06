Menu Mélange

It was a culinary congregation.

Marcus Samuelsson, Head Chef of Red Rooster in Harlem, and Robert Hohmann, Executive Chef of midtown’s Gaby Brasserie Française, joined forces for the “Harlem Meets Paris” event on February 28th at Sofitel New York.

The six-course meal with wine pairings celebrated the union of the two cultures — one that predates the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920’s. Entertainment for the evening was provided by Harlem favorites, including the Rakiem Walker Project, Lorenzo Laroc and Lana Turner.

The event is part of the larger food and culture festival Harlem Eat Up, which benefits Harlem Park to Park and Citymeals-on-Wheels.

For more information, please visit harlemeatup.com.