It was a culinary congregation. Marcus Samuelsson, Head Chef of Red Rooster in Harlem, and Robert Hohmann, Executive Chef of midtown’s Gaby Brasserie Française, joined forces for the “Harlem Meets Paris” event on February 28th at Sofitel New York. The six-course meal with wine pairings celebrated the union of the two cultures — one that predates the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920’s. Entertainment for the evening was provided by Harlem favorites, including the Rakiem Walker Project, Lorenzo Laroc and Lana Turner. The event is part of the larger food and culture festival Harlem Eat Up, which benefits Harlem Park to Park and Citymeals-on-Wheels. For more information, please visit harlemeatup.com. Fue una congregación culinaria. Marcus Samuelsson, jefe de cocina de Red Rooster en Harlem, y Robert Hohmann, chef ejecutivo de Gaby Brasserie Française en el centro de la ciudad, se unieron para el evento “Harlem Meets Paris” el 28 de febrero en el Sofitel Nueva York. La comida de seis tiempos acompañada con vino celebró la unión de las dos culturas, una anterior al Renacimiento de Harlem de los años veinte. El entretenimiento para la velada fue ofrecido por los favoritos de Harlem, incluyendo el Proyecto Rakiem Walker, Lorenzo Laroc y Lana Turner. El evento es parte del festival de comida y cultura Harlem Eat Up, que beneficia a Harlem Park to Park y Citymeals-on-Wheels. Para obtener más información, por favor visite harlemeatup.com.
Menu Mélange
Mezcla de menú
It was a culinary congregation.
Marcus Samuelsson, Head Chef of Red Rooster in Harlem, and Robert Hohmann, Executive Chef of midtown’s Gaby Brasserie Française, joined forces for the “Harlem Meets Paris” event on February 28th at Sofitel New York.
The six-course meal with wine pairings celebrated the union of the two cultures — one that predates the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920’s. Entertainment for the evening was provided by Harlem favorites, including the Rakiem Walker Project, Lorenzo Laroc and Lana Turner.
The event is part of the larger food and culture festival Harlem Eat Up, which benefits Harlem Park to Park and Citymeals-on-Wheels.
For more information, please visit harlemeatup.com.
Fue una congregación culinaria.
Marcus Samuelsson, jefe de cocina de Red Rooster en Harlem, y Robert Hohmann, chef ejecutivo de Gaby Brasserie Française en el centro de la ciudad, se unieron para el evento “Harlem Meets Paris” el 28 de febrero en el Sofitel Nueva York.
La comida de seis tiempos acompañada con vino celebró la unión de las dos culturas, una anterior al Renacimiento de Harlem de los años veinte. El entretenimiento para la velada fue ofrecido por los favoritos de Harlem, incluyendo el Proyecto Rakiem Walker, Lorenzo Laroc y Lana Turner.
El evento es parte del festival de comida y cultura Harlem Eat Up, que beneficia a Harlem Park to Park y Citymeals-on-Wheels.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite harlemeatup.com.