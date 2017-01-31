Mentor Merits‎

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Josely has been excelling at school recently.

“I’ve been getting straight A’s and I’m on the honor roll,” she said proudly. “I’ve been doing better with homework, too.”

The Inwood sixth grader credits her improved academic performance to confidence she’s gained since meeting her “big sister” Carolina Zapata through mentoring organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC (BBBS).

Founded in 1904, the volunteer-based outfit runs a variety of programs to help children — especially low-income and immigrant youth, children of single or incarcerated parents and those in foster care — build a foundation for academic and professional success.

Zapata, an Inwood native and Hell’s Kitchen resident, was matched up with her 12-year-old charge in June 2015.

Though Josely was struggling academically at the time, Zapata said she has witnessed a marked change in the girl’s maturity.

“Every time I see another one of her accomplishments, it fills me with so much joy, and I’ve seen her grow tremendously over the last year and a half,” Zapata said.

As part of National Mentoring Month, BBBS recently honored its Manhattan male and female “matches of the year” at an event at the Morris-Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights on January 23.

In addition to Zapata and Joely, Flatiron District resident Michael Furlani and his “little brother” O’Shea were also acknowledged.

Furlani said he and O’Shea recently volunteered to assist seniors at a local nursing home, to help teach the youngster the importance of giving back.

While the program offers recreational and educational opportunities for the “little” brothers and sisters, BBBS of NYC Chief Executive Officer Hector Batista said the most important element is providing positive role models for the children.

“It’s about having people in their lives who are going to guide them through life’s challenges,” stated Batista, who said 96 percent of children in the program graduate high school on time, and 94 percent enroll in college.

“I think it’s important for young people to have someone to look up to and say, ‘You know, I could be like them. I could be a doctor or lawyer or banker, or just be a good person,” Batista said. “What we think we’re doing in our organization is building the next citizens of the city of New York, and hopefully these citizens are well-rounded, and are able to become role models for future generations.”

Batista added that self-confidence among children in the program tends to get a dramatic boost. “Just to have someone in their life who cares about them, and is not going to judge them, their self-esteem goes up,” he said.

Mentoring roles at BBBS are open to New Yorkers 21 years and older, who must pass a rigorous background check process. BBBS asks volunteers to agree to a one-year commitment, with the ability to spend about eight hours a month with their young match.

Zapata, an advertising executive, said she and Josely enjoy visiting the zoo and local parks, going on car rides, and dining out, with Zapata attempting to introduce Josely to cuisines she has never eaten before.

“I tried a Cambodian sandwich, and sushi, for the first time,” Josely said.

“It’s always fun to plan our next adventure,” remarked Zapata.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who helped secure 900,000 in annual Council funding for BBBS, presented Batista with a proclamation from the city.

Rodríguez said he considered the mission of BBBS to be important, as mentors played a key role in his own childhood.

“I don’t think that I would have made it without people giving me support,” he remarked.

Public Advocate Letitia James also gave certificates to the honorees.

“I believe that what a number of children in urban environments suffer from is an opportunity gap,” commented James. “It’s really critically important that they have access to opportunities for success, so they do not fall into the pitfalls that so many young people unfortunately fall victim to. The best way to do that is through mentoring.”

Batista stressed that BBBS has a current need for new volunteers, especially male mentors. There are nearly 100 young boys on a waiting list currently awaiting a match.

BBBS volunteers often end up staying beyond their one-year commitment, said Batista, who noted that the average length of a match between volunteers and kids is 28 months.

“We ask for a year, but often we find that the volunteer can’t pull themselves away,” remarked Batista. “They feel they’re invested in that young person’s success, and making sure they do well.”

To learn more about volunteering with Big Brother Big Sister, please visit www.bigsnyc.org.