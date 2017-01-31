Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Josely has been excelling at school recently. “I’ve been getting straight A’s and I’m on the honor roll,” she said proudly. “I’ve been doing better with homework, too.” The Inwood sixth grader credits her improved academic performance to confidence she’s gained since meeting her “big sister” Carolina Zapata through mentoring organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC (BBBS). Founded in 1904, the volunteer-based outfit runs a variety of programs to help children — especially low-income and immigrant youth, children of single or incarcerated parents and those in foster care — build a foundation for academic and professional success. Zapata, an Inwood native and Hell’s Kitchen resident, was matched up with her 12-year-old charge in June 2015. Fundada en el 1904, basada en voluntarios dirige una variedad de programas para ayudar a los niños – especialmente a jóvenes inmigrantes de bajos ingresos, niños de padres solteros o encarcelados y aquellos en hogares sustitutos – construye una base para el éxito académico y profesional. Zapata, oriunda de Inwood y residente de ‘Hell Kitchen’, fue emparejada con Josely de 12 años de edad en junio del 2015. Aunque Josely estaba luchando académicamente en ese momento, Zapata dijo que había presenciado un marcado cambio en la madurez de la niña. “Cada vez que veo otro de sus logros, me llena de mucha dicha y la he visto crecer tremendamente durante el pasado año y medio”, dijo Zapata. Como parte del Mes Nacional de Mentores, BBBS honró a sus hombres y mujeres “parejas del año” de Manhattan en un evento en la Mansión Morris-Jumel en Washington Heights el 23 de enero. Además de Zapata y Jocely, Michael Furlani residente del distrito Flatiron y su ‘hermano menor” O’Shea también fueron reconocidos. Aunque el programa ofrece oportunidades recreativas y educativas para los “pequeños” hermanos y hermanas, el oficial ejecutivo de BBBS de NYC, Héctor Batista, dijo que el elemento más importante es proveer modelos positivos para los niños. “Es el tener personas en sus vidas que los van a guiar a través de los retos de la vida”, declaró Batista, quien dijo que el 96 por ciento de los niños en el programa se gradúan de escuela superior a tiempo y el 94 por ciento se inscribe en la universidad. “Creo que es importante para los jóvenes el tener a alguien para admirar y decir, ‘sabes, podría ser como ellos’. Podría ser un doctor o un abogado, o banquero, o solo una buena persona”, dijo Batista. “Lo que pensamos estamos haciendo en nuestra organización es construir a los próximos ciudadanos de la ciudad de Nueva York, y con la esperanza de que estos ciudadanos están bien equilibrados y van a poder convertirse en modelos para futuras generaciones”. Batista añadió que la auto estima entre los niños en el programa tiende a tomar un dramático impulso. “Solo con tener a alguien en su vida que se preocupa por ellos, y no los juzgan, sube la auto estima”, dijo él. Los roles de mentores en BBBS están abiertos a todos los neoyorquinos mayores de 21 años, que pasen un riguroso proceso de verificación de antecedentes. BBBS le pide a los voluntarios a comprometerse por un año, con la habilidad de pasar cerca de ocho horas al mes con su joven pareja. Zapata, ejecutiva de publicidad, dijo que ella y Josely disfrutan visitar el zoológico y los parques locales, ir a dar vuelta en el auto y cenar fuera, con Zapata intentando introducir a Josely a comidas que ella nunca antes ha comido. “Traté un emparedado camboyano y sushi por primera vez”, dijo Josely. “Siempre es divertido planificar nuestra próxima aventura”, dijo Zapata. El Concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, quien ayudó a asegurar $900,000 anuales en fondos del Concejo para BBBS, le entregó a Batista una proclama de la ciudad. Rodríguez dijo que consideraba la misión de BBBS importante, ya que los mentores jugaron un papel importante en su propia niñez. “Pienso que no hubiera podido hacerlo sin las personas brindándome apoyo”, señaló. La defensora pública Letitia James también entregó certificados a los homenajeados. “Pienso que lo que sufre un número de niños en ambientes urbanos es la falta de una oportunidad”, comentó James. “Es realmente bien importante que ellos tengan acceso a oportunidades para su éxito, así no caen en las trampas que muchos jóvenes desafortunadamente caen víctimas de. La mejor manera de hacer eso es a través de mentores”. Batista señaló que BBBS tiene una actual necesidad de nuevos voluntarios, especialmente mentores hombres. Actualmente hay cerca de 100 jóvenes en una lista de espera esperando una pareja. Los voluntarios de BBBS a menudo terminan quedándose más allá del año comprometido, dijo Batista, quien señaló que el promedio de tiempo de una pareja entre voluntarios y niños es de 28 meses. “Nosotros pedimos un año, pero a menudo encontramos que el voluntario no se puede salir”, señaló Batista. “Ellos sienten que han invertido en el éxito de esa joven persona y se aseguran que lo hagan bien”. Para saber más acerca de ser voluntario con Hermano Mayor Hermana Mayor, favor visite www.bigsnyc.org.
Mentor Merits
Méritos a los Mentores
Josely has been excelling at school recently.
“I’ve been getting straight A’s and I’m on the honor roll,” she said proudly. “I’ve been doing better with homework, too.”
The Inwood sixth grader credits her improved academic performance to confidence she’s gained since meeting her “big sister” Carolina Zapata through mentoring organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC (BBBS).
Founded in 1904, the volunteer-based outfit runs a variety of programs to help children — especially low-income and immigrant youth, children of single or incarcerated parents and those in foster care — build a foundation for academic and professional success.
Zapata, an Inwood native and Hell’s Kitchen resident, was matched up with her 12-year-old charge in June 2015.
Though Josely was struggling academically at the time, Zapata said she has witnessed a marked change in the girl’s maturity.
“Every time I see another one of her accomplishments, it fills me with so much joy, and I’ve seen her grow tremendously over the last year and a half,” Zapata said.
As part of National Mentoring Month, BBBS recently honored its Manhattan male and female “matches of the year” at an event at the Morris-Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights on January 23.
In addition to Zapata and Joely, Flatiron District resident Michael Furlani and his “little brother” O’Shea were also acknowledged.
Furlani said he and O’Shea recently volunteered to assist seniors at a local nursing home, to help teach the youngster the importance of giving back.
While the program offers recreational and educational opportunities for the “little” brothers and sisters, BBBS of NYC Chief Executive Officer Hector Batista said the most important element is providing positive role models for the children.
“It’s about having people in their lives who are going to guide them through life’s challenges,” stated Batista, who said 96 percent of children in the program graduate high school on time, and 94 percent enroll in college.
“I think it’s important for young people to have someone to look up to and say, ‘You know, I could be like them. I could be a doctor or lawyer or banker, or just be a good person,” Batista said. “What we think we’re doing in our organization is building the next citizens of the city of New York, and hopefully these citizens are well-rounded, and are able to become role models for future generations.”
Batista added that self-confidence among children in the program tends to get a dramatic boost. “Just to have someone in their life who cares about them, and is not going to judge them, their self-esteem goes up,” he said.
Mentoring roles at BBBS are open to New Yorkers 21 years and older, who must pass a rigorous background check process. BBBS asks volunteers to agree to a one-year commitment, with the ability to spend about eight hours a month with their young match.
Zapata, an advertising executive, said she and Josely enjoy visiting the zoo and local parks, going on car rides, and dining out, with Zapata attempting to introduce Josely to cuisines she has never eaten before.
“I tried a Cambodian sandwich, and sushi, for the first time,” Josely said.
“It’s always fun to plan our next adventure,” remarked Zapata.
City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who helped secure 900,000 in annual Council funding for BBBS, presented Batista with a proclamation from the city.
Rodríguez said he considered the mission of BBBS to be important, as mentors played a key role in his own childhood.
“I don’t think that I would have made it without people giving me support,” he remarked.
Public Advocate Letitia James also gave certificates to the honorees.
“I believe that what a number of children in urban environments suffer from is an opportunity gap,” commented James. “It’s really critically important that they have access to opportunities for success, so they do not fall into the pitfalls that so many young people unfortunately fall victim to. The best way to do that is through mentoring.”
Batista stressed that BBBS has a current need for new volunteers, especially male mentors. There are nearly 100 young boys on a waiting list currently awaiting a match.
BBBS volunteers often end up staying beyond their one-year commitment, said Batista, who noted that the average length of a match between volunteers and kids is 28 months.
“We ask for a year, but often we find that the volunteer can’t pull themselves away,” remarked Batista. “They feel they’re invested in that young person’s success, and making sure they do well.”
To learn more about volunteering with Big Brother Big Sister, please visit www.bigsnyc.org.
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Josely recientemente ha estado sobresaliendo en la escuela.
“He estado recibiendo solo A’s y estoy en el cuadro de honor”, dijo orgullosamente. “También estoy haciendo mejor las tareas”.
La estudiante de sexto grado de Inwood acredita su mejoramiento académico a la confianza que ha ganado desde que conociera a su “hermana mayor” Carolina Zapata a través de la organización de mentores Hermanos Mayores Hermanas Mayores de NYC (BBBS, por sus siglas en inglés).
Fundada en el 1904, basada en voluntarios dirige una variedad de programas para ayudar a los niños – especialmente a jóvenes inmigrantes de bajos ingresos, niños de padres solteros o encarcelados y aquellos en hogares sustitutos – construye una base para el éxito académico y profesional.
Zapata, oriunda de Inwood y residente de ‘Hell Kitchen’, fue emparejada con Josely de 12 años de edad en junio del 2015.
Aunque Josely estaba luchando académicamente en ese momento, Zapata dijo que había presenciado un marcado cambio en la madurez de la niña.
“Cada vez que veo otro de sus logros, me llena de mucha dicha y la he visto crecer tremendamente durante el pasado año y medio”, dijo Zapata.
Como parte del Mes Nacional de Mentores, BBBS honró a sus hombres y mujeres “parejas del año” de Manhattan en un evento en la Mansión Morris-Jumel en Washington Heights el 23 de enero.
Además de Zapata y Jocely, Michael Furlani residente del distrito Flatiron y su ‘hermano menor” O’Shea también fueron reconocidos.Furlani dijo que él y O’Shea recientemente se ofrecieron como voluntarios para asistir envejecientes en un hogar de ancianos local, para ayudar a enseñarle al joven la importancia de reciprocar.
Aunque el programa ofrece oportunidades recreativas y educativas para los “pequeños” hermanos y hermanas, el oficial ejecutivo de BBBS de NYC, Héctor Batista, dijo que el elemento más importante es proveer modelos positivos para los niños.
“Es el tener personas en sus vidas que los van a guiar a través de los retos de la vida”, declaró Batista, quien dijo que el 96 por ciento de los niños en el programa se gradúan de escuela superior a tiempo y el 94 por ciento se inscribe en la universidad.
“Creo que es importante para los jóvenes el tener a alguien para admirar y decir, ‘sabes, podría ser como ellos’. Podría ser un doctor o un abogado, o banquero, o solo una buena persona”, dijo Batista. “Lo que pensamos estamos haciendo en nuestra organización es construir a los próximos ciudadanos de la ciudad de Nueva York, y con la esperanza de que estos ciudadanos están bien equilibrados y van a poder convertirse en modelos para futuras generaciones”.
Batista añadió que la auto estima entre los niños en el programa tiende a tomar un dramático impulso. “Solo con tener a alguien en su vida que se preocupa por ellos, y no los juzgan, sube la auto estima”, dijo él.
Los roles de mentores en BBBS están abiertos a todos los neoyorquinos mayores de 21 años, que pasen un riguroso proceso de verificación de antecedentes. BBBS le pide a los voluntarios a comprometerse por un año, con la habilidad de pasar cerca de ocho horas al mes con su joven pareja.
Zapata, ejecutiva de publicidad, dijo que ella y Josely disfrutan visitar el zoológico y los parques locales, ir a dar vuelta en el auto y cenar fuera, con Zapata intentando introducir a Josely a comidas que ella nunca antes ha comido. “Traté un emparedado camboyano y sushi por primera vez”, dijo Josely.
“Siempre es divertido planificar nuestra próxima aventura”, dijo Zapata.
El Concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, quien ayudó a asegurar $900,000 anuales en fondos del Concejo para BBBS, le entregó a Batista una proclama de la ciudad.
Rodríguez dijo que consideraba la misión de BBBS importante, ya que los mentores jugaron un papel importante en su propia niñez.
“Pienso que no hubiera podido hacerlo sin las personas brindándome apoyo”, señaló.
La defensora pública Letitia James también entregó certificados a los homenajeados.
“Pienso que lo que sufre un número de niños en ambientes urbanos es la falta de una oportunidad”, comentó James. “Es realmente bien importante que ellos tengan acceso a oportunidades para su éxito, así no caen en las trampas que muchos jóvenes desafortunadamente caen víctimas de. La mejor manera de hacer eso es a través de mentores”.
Batista señaló que BBBS tiene una actual necesidad de nuevos voluntarios, especialmente mentores hombres. Actualmente hay cerca de 100 jóvenes en una lista de espera esperando una pareja.
Los voluntarios de BBBS a menudo terminan quedándose más allá del año comprometido, dijo Batista, quien señaló que el promedio de tiempo de una pareja entre voluntarios y niños es de 28 meses.
“Nosotros pedimos un año, pero a menudo encontramos que el voluntario no se puede salir”, señaló Batista. “Ellos sienten que han invertido en el éxito de esa joven persona y se aseguran que lo hagan bien”.
Para saber más acerca de ser voluntario con Hermano Mayor Hermana Mayor, favor visite www.bigsnyc.org.