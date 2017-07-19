By Kathleen M. Pike Every day experiences accumulate to make up the memories that define who we are and what we call our lives. We live, we remember, we make meaning. Generally we think remembering is good, and of course, forgetting is at the core of the devastation wrought by Alzheimer’s disease. But remembering can be trouble, too. Traumatic memories can hijack normal mental functioning. Memories that trigger anxiety can be profoundly debilitating and sit at the core of a variety of anxiety disorders, mood disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder. So is there a case to be made for changing or “erasing” such memories? How would that work, and what are the ethical implications? Aided by the marine snail Aplysia, neuroscientist Sam Schacher PhD and colleagues at Columbia University along with colleagues at McGill University have recently demonstrated that, in fact, certain memories can be selectively erased. Dr. Schacher helps us understand a few things about memory making and erasing: 1. Oops, bad connection. Researchers distinguish between associative and non-associative memories. Non-associative memories are the ones that are problematic when it comes to anxiety and trauma. They are memories that get tangled up in the traumatic experience even though they don’t have anything to do with the trauma and do not serve an adaptive function. It would be like if you saw a mailbox before walking through a dark alley where you got mugged, and then every time you see a mailbox you get anxious and re-experience aspects of the trauma. 2. Memories – past or present? We think our memories are anchored in the past, but long-term memories are not as set in stone as our brains might have us think. Every time we revisit a memory, that memory becomes somewhat malleable again, and can be re-set in a different way – like metal being melted down and re-formed. This process is known as reconsolidation, and it explains why our memories can change slightly over time. This is what makes it possible for people to “rewrite” history – making memories actually more an amalgam of past and present. 3. It all goes back to Darwin. Some memories that get associated with trauma are adaptive. In the example of the alley mugging, the traumatic memory of being in a dark alley is helpful because it will help us remember to avoid similar dangerous situations in the future. The non-adaptive associations, the mailbox kind, are the ones that clinicians try to extinguish with psychotherapy. 4. Fast forward to humans and mental health. Dr. Schacher and colleagues suggest that – at least in snail neurons – non-associative memories can be isolated in the brain for re-programming without altering associative memories because a different kind of molecule regulates non-associative versus associative memories. Extrapolating from snails and mice, scientists are exploring whether targeted biological interventions might augment psychotherapy one day to help rid people of traumatic memory associations that cause anxiety and impair functioning without touching the necessary adaptive memories. 5. Wait a Minute! Didn’t we say our memories make up who we are? Don’t we have lots of non-associative memories that we relish – like the all over good feeling of remembering a loved one when we see or smell something that reminds us of them? Maybe such non-associative memories are not necessary for survival, but aren’t they necessary in other ways? Dr. Schacher and colleagues suspect that positive valence non-associative memories may be controlled by different molecules than negative ones. But they’ll have to do more research to know for sure. As we increase our understanding of how the brain remembers and forgets, the potential for new therapies is thrilling. At the same time, it is hard enough to live with the ways that people naturally and already “re-write” history. What will it mean to us – individually and collectively – if this can be done with the precision of neural manipulation? And who gets to decide? Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308. Por Kathleen M. Pike Cada día las experiencias se acumulan para componer los recuerdos que definen quiénes somos y lo que llamamos nuestras vidas. Vivimos, recordamos, hacemos sentido. Generalmente pensamos que recordar es bueno y, por supuesto, olvidar es el núcleo de la devastación causada por la enfermedad de Alzheimer. Pero recordar también puede ser un problema. Los recuerdos traumáticos pueden secuestrar el funcionamiento mental normal. Los recuerdos que desencadenan la ansiedad pueden ser profundamente debilitantes y asentarse en el centro de una variedad de trastornos de ansiedad, trastornos del estado de ánimo y trastorno de estrés postraumático. Entonces, ¿hay un supuesto que se debe hacer para cambiar o “borrar” esos recuerdos? ¿Cómo funcionaría eso, y cuáles son las implicaciones éticas? Con ayuda del caracol marino Aplysia, el neurocientífico Sam Schacher PhD y colegas en la Universidad Columbia junto con colegas de la Universidad McGill recientemente han demostrado que, de hecho, ciertos recuerdos pueden ser borrados selectivamente. El Dr. Schacher Nos ayuda a entender algunas cosas acerca de crear y borrar recuerdos: 1. Ups, mala conexión. Los investigadores distinguen entre recuerdos asociativos y no asociativos. Los recuerdos no asociativos son los que son problemáticos cuando se trata de ansiedad y trauma. Son recuerdos que se enredan en la experiencia traumática a pesar de que no tienen nada que ver con el trauma y no cumplen una función adaptativa. Sería como si usted viese un buzón de correo antes de caminar a través de un callejón oscuro donde le agredieron, y luego cada vez que ve un buzón perciba ansiedad y vuelva a experimentar los aspectos del trauma. 2. Recuerdos ¿pasados o presentes? Creemos que nuestros recuerdos están anclados en el pasado, pero los recuerdos a largo plazo no están tan arraigados como nuestros cerebros podrían hacernos pensar. Cada vez que revisamos un recuerdo, se vuelve algo maleable de nuevo, y se puede volver a configurar de una manera diferente, como el metal que se funde y se vuelve a formar. Este proceso se conoce como re consolidación, y explica por qué nuestros recuerdos pueden cambiar ligeramente con el tiempo. Esto es lo que hace posible que las personas “reescriban” la historia, haciendo que los recuerdos sean más una amalgama de pasado y presente. 3. Todo vuelve a Darwin. Algunos recuerdos que se asocian con el trauma son adaptativos. En el ejemplo del asalto en el callejón, el recuerdo traumático de estar en un callejón oscuro es útil porque nos ayudará a recordar evitar situaciones peligrosas similares en el futuro. Las asociaciones no adaptativas, del tipo del buzón, son las que los clínicos tratan de extinguir con la psicoterapia. 4. Adelanto a los seres humanos y la salud mental. El Dr. Schacher y sus colegas sugieren que -al menos en las neuronas del caracol- los recuerdos no asociativos pueden aislarse en el cerebro para reprogramarse sin alterar las memorias asociativas porque un tipo diferente de molécula regula los recuerdos no asociativos frente a los asociativos. Extrapolando de caracoles y ratones, los científicos están explorando si las intervenciones biológicas dirigidas podrían aumentar la psicoterapia un día para ayudar a librar a las personas de asociaciones de recuerdos traumáticos que causan ansiedad y deterioran el funcionamiento sin tocar los recuerdos adaptativos necesarios. 5. ¡Esperen un minuto! ¿No dijimos que nuestros recuerdos conforman quiénes somos? ¿No tenemos un montón de recuerdos no asociativos que nos gustan, como el sentimiento tan agradable de recordar a un ser querido cuando vemos y olemos algo que nos recuerda a ellos? Tal vez tales recuerdos no-asociativos no son necesarios para la supervivencia, pero ¿no son necesarios de otras maneras? El Dr. Schacher y sus colegas sospechan que las memorias no-asociativas de valencia positiva pueden ser controladas por diferentes moléculas que las negativas. Pero tendrán que hacer más investigaciones para saberlo con seguridad. A medida que aumentamos nuestra comprensión de cómo el cerebro recuerda y olvida, el potencial de nuevas terapias es emocionante. Al mismo tiempo, es bastante difícil vivir con las formas en que la gente naturalmente “re-escribe” la historia. ¿Qué significará para nosotros, individual y colectivamente, si esto se puede hacer con la precisión de la manipulación neural? ¿Y quién lo decide? Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.
